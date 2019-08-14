Livent Is Susceptible To More Downside

The backbone of Livent's lithium operation is its Salar del Hombre Muerto brine project in Argentina that provides the feedstock for its diversified lithium product line.

Livent's Background

Livent (LTHM) was formed in 2018 when FMC Corporation (FMC) spun off its lithium business. The backbone of Livent's lithium operation is its Salar del Hombre Muerto brine project in Argentina that provides the lithium feedstock for its butyllithium, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, and high purity lithium metal production. Albemarle (ALB) and Livent are the 2 main producers of butyllithium which is used in pharmaceutical and polymer applications. Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium ("Ganfeng") and Livent are the 2 main producers of lithium metal which is used in battery and aerospace applications.

It is worth noting that the future development of solid state batteries would require lithium metal and Livent is currently the only producer of lithium metal in the Western Hemisphere. Livent's intellectual property here could one day become an important asset. The previous lithium business of FMC (now Livent) has a long and storied history in the lithium industry as shown on this pre-spinoff investor presentation slide:

Livent now has a market capitalization of less than $1 billion. Given the projected growth in lithium demand and the complexity/difficulty associated with developing new lithium production capacity, it would seem that Livent's intellectual property assets alone would make it an interesting takeover candidate.

Products & Pricing

Livent's 2019 total lithium production is expected to be about 28,000 tonnes. Notably, only 42% of Livent's 2018 lithium carbonate and hydroxide production went towards battery and energy storage demand as shown on the following extract from the company's 2018 Annual Report:

Like Albemarle, Livent's sales of premium lithium products, notably butyllithium, leads to higher overall realized pricing versus a lithium producer which simply sells lithium carbonate. I estimate that Livent's 2018 revenue per tonne for butyllithium was $41,490, which is roughly 3 times what lithium carbonate sold for last year.

I estimate realized pricing (per tonne) for the lithium producers by dividing the lithium revenue for each by their total estimated production of lithium products. Here is how Albemarle and Livent have compared in recent years:

2016 2017 2018 2019 (est.) Albemarle $13,400 $15,675 $18,895 $17,378 Livent $26,360 $22,594 $19,874 $16,279

From 2016 to 2018, Livent enjoyed higher realized pricing compared to Albemarle due to its strategy of focusing on shorter term pricing. Livent was able to take advantage of booming lithium prices in 2016 and 2017. Now, however, the tide has turned and Albemarle is benefiting from its longer-term contracting strategy. This shift was one factor leading to a steeper decline in the shares of Livent versus those of Albemarle:

Growth Strategy

Livent's strategy is to grow production capacity at Hombre Muerto from the current 25,000 tonnes to 60,000 tonnes while also expanding its hydroxide production capacity at their Bessemer City, North Carolina and Jiangsu, China facilities. Livent ships carbonate from Argentina to these facilities to produce hydroxide and other lithium products. They intend on expanding production in 3 phases, each of which is expected to require about $220 million in capital. The phase 1 expansion is currently underway.

Unlike other lithium producers that are mostly focusing on producing hydroxide from spodumene concentrate, Livent is continuing with what they know best by producing hydroxide from carbonate. On the Q1 2019 earnings conference call, management referenced the company as being the lowest cost producer. It backs this up with the following cost curve from Roskill:

The reality is that all the large, established South American brine producers (Albemarle, Livent, SQM (SQM), and Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) have carbonate costs of production of around $4,000 per tonne as the Roskill curve above shows. This leads me to believe that juniors Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC) and NEO Lithium (NLC.V; OTCQX:NTTHF) may end up having at least a bit higher operating costs than those currently being advertised—$2,495 per tonne for the former and $2,740 per tonne for the latter.

For established producers like Albemarle and Livent, what I am focusing on are the total costs to produce all their end products. We can look at mine cost curves all day, but the actual margins on the financial statements are more important. Livent may indeed have the lowest cost carbonate production, but this is just the first step in them shipping this to the U.S. and China to produce butyllithium, hydroxide, and lithium metal so the total production costs are what really matter. It generally costs more to produce hydroxide from carbonate (from a brine) than directly from spodumene concentrate because of the extra step of converting the carbonate adds to costs. Here is how Albemarle and Livent compare on total operating costs which I define as Revenue - EBITDA:

Source: True Vine Investments

Livent's costs have been coming down as they have expanded total lithium production from 10,000 tonnes in 2016 to an estimated 28,000 tonnes in 2019. Albemarle's costs popped as they started expanding annual production beyond 50,000 tonnes but have started to come back down.

Lithium production growth is still in its infancy for both companies. I think the real story here is that there will be adjustments as new production comes online but both companies appear poised to be able to slowly lower total production costs over time as incremental production comes online. For the time being, Albemarle appears to have a slightly lower cost structure.

Financial Outlook

For now, I am modeling long-term EBITDA margins of 27% to 35% for Livent which reflects my expectation that margins will likely trough in 2020 before gradually rising again.

Livent's earnings will be significantly more volatile than Albemarle's because just a slight cost change has a large impact on margins given that the company is smaller.

I estimate that Livent will earn $.53 per share in 2019 and earnings may continue to decline for a few years as their overall realized lithium pricing falls to my current long-term target of $14,000 per tonne. Shares of Livent have been getting pummeled and I think they are susceptible to more downside as I have them still trading for 18 times my 2020 earnings estimate.

More importantly, given the dynamics of Livent, a company with only $539 million of invested capital in 2018, making $650 to $700 worth of capital investments over the next several years into what is at least initially a declining lithium hydroxide price environment, significant free cash flow conversion will take years (e.g., not until 2024-25) unless lithium prices trade materially higher than current levels.

Livent's weekly price chart reflects the scenario that I have outlined here:

Shares of Livent recently hit a new all-time low on the weekly chart and are poised to move lower. I see $5 per share as a distinct possibility in the near term unless lithium pricing starts to move higher.

At $5 per share, Livent's market capitalization would be $733 million which gets back to what I said earlier about the company's intellectual property alone, making it an attractive takeover candidate. Keep in mind that investors are putting $1.27 billion into Nemaska Lithium for an expected initial production capacity of 35,000 tonnes per annum. Livent's production level will approach this in 2021 plus it includes the higher value butyllithium and lithium metal products.

Rio Tinto (RIO) has signaled its interest in lithium and is flush with cash. If I had to pick a potential acquirer it would be Rio.

Strategic Conclusion

With its limited capitalization and all of its production tied to one asset in Argentina, a riskier jurisdiction, Livent comes in a more volatile package. Livent's intellectual property could put a floor under the stock price though as it would seem to be an attractive takeover candidate. For now, I see shares of Livent as susceptible to more downside.

