Argentinean Stocks Down 80% From Last Market Peak Spells Opportunity

However, any potential buyer must hold a contrarian view that the new version of Peronism (which is absolutely likely that will hold office from December this year) won't be as bad as the market expects.

The banking sector is still risky and expensive at a P/B ratio of 2, and tech companies are not cheap by any metric but should befit from a weaker ARS.

This spells opportunity, with very high yields in energy and utility stocks up to 25% and even higher in locally listed toll roads.

The present crash is, from peak to trough, the worst since I can track back any market information, and August 12 saw the largest single-day drop in recorded history.

I have been writing about Argentinean stocks since April 2018, almost 4 months since the market peaked around January 2018. Back then, a balance of payments crisis was beginning to unfold - and therefore, as the environment was getting ugly, so committing to or even writing about potential equity investments in Argentina was getting a lot more challenging, even though prices were starting to look attractive again.

Now, this Monday (August 12) was the largest single-day loss for the local market in Buenos Aires anybody remembers, and was probably the largest in history. So, it is a good moment to try to draw a general picture of this crisis.

As I have discussed earlier, there are no good, publicly available, and well-known market statistics of even acceptable quality about Argentinean equities, as the local market institutions never really bothered to share the correct numbers. This changed in April 2019, when the local Merval index was renamed as S&P Merval and adopted, for the first time, a capitalization-weighted methodology - the previous methodology of this broadly available index was volume-weighted (which is quite an oddity, as this methodology known to produce very poor long-term returns). For this reason, I have combined the only capitalization-weighted index available since 1994 (the so-called Burcap Index) with the now acceptable S&P Merval, and re-expressed the resulting series in the "free" exchange rate, i.e., the effective rate at which funds could be withdrawn from Argentina, including periods of capital controls, with a monthly time-step.

And here it is:

From looking at this graph, I extract two conclusions:

The long-term trend is quite positive for this market, as the above graph does not include dividends, and, generally speaking, the dividend yields have been historically higher for Argentinean equities than for the S&P 500.

The present crisis, at minus 80% from peak to trough, is the worst one I have market information about, and is even worse than 2009 (-55%).

A quick comparison of the last times the Argentinean market peaked with the S&P 500 levels doesn't make the last peak look like a strikingly irrationally high level - while 2011 was showing a 27-year outperformance of Argentinean equities against the S&P 500 (even without including dividends, a significant portion of the returns in this usually high-yield market).

And what about Peronism?

I normally dislike the idea of engaging in political discussion/speculation here on Seeking Alpha, but this last crash had a political catalyst - which is the almost certainty of a Peronist triumph in the presidential elections - so the matter is unavoidable.

The bearish thesis: A Second Venezuela

The fact that Peronism was chosen by almost 50% of Argentineans has spooked the market wildly. Why so? I think that the bearish thesis is simply too harsh. The fact is as follows: Investors, investment funds, and traditional western institutions have been taught over the last previous years, by the present Macri administration, that Peronism would turn Argentina into another Venezuela. This argument, however, is just a thesis - an absolutely bearish one, of course. Probably this political strategy played by Macri backfired eventually, as financial conditions worsened significantly during last year at the mere prospect of seeing Peronism back in power, eroding his electoral chances. (They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind.)

A contrarian view on Peronism: An orthodox twist of this political "brand" is around the corner.

I hold a different thesis. I don't think Peronism is a clearly defined ideology, but it is rather a political brand with different "franchises" over the decades. The market has historically overreacted to leftist twists of Peronism but chose to forget its numerous orthodox twists, such as one by Peron himself in 1952, by Peron's wife in 1975, by the now supposedly not-so-Peronist Menem presidency during the '90s, and even by Cristina Kirchner, who, in 2014, mildly tried to engage in economic reform - a process which abruptly came to a stop during the judge Griesa affair. The man very likely to hold office in December is accompanied by quite orthodox (or at least not quite unorthodox) economists, such as Guillermo Nielsen, Emanuel Alvarez Agis and Matías Kulfas - their last statements speak of willingness to pay the external debt and sustaining fiscal and commercial surpluses. They also promote a dovish monetary policy, though, the main difference with Macri's administration. These kinds of people strike me as extremely unlikely to lead the country into a Venezuela-like scenario.

The stock market and the economy

While these movements are quite extreme, it is worthwhile to remember that Argentina is undergoing a recession. And, as expected, market returns correlate with a growing economy, as the following picture depicts:

This shows that the Argentinean market, in spite of its extreme volatility, is not completely irrational - it just correlates with economic activity. So, if the economy can indeed bounce back and return to growth, the market will probably move in the same direction. I believe there are reasons to be optimistic about the potential growth, as, most importantly, Argentina now has a trade surplus of around 3% of GDP, and the utilization rate of its industrial capacity is around 50%.

Sectors and present valuations

The market is right now pricing utilities as you would price them in a Venezuelan scenario: at about 1/4th of their regulated capital base, or equivalently, at a potentially 25% dividend yield for those unlevered utilities such as Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU), a company I have been writing about here. In case you are thinking that such a high dividend yield would be insane and impossible, know the locally-listed toll roads (Autopistas Del Sol SA (OTCPK:APDSF, BCBA:AUSO) and Grupo Concesionario del Oeste (BCBA:OEST)) already have had that yield for almost a year - and now the yield is now about a quarterly 12%.

The banking sector, however, is still not at record lows. Few people seem to have bothered checking the SEC filings of Argentinean banks such as Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV). In those files, it is clearly stated that, when adjusting for inflation, all banks lost money during 2018. (SUPV even incurred very large trading losses due to shorting the US dollar during the currency meltdown, but that is another story.) It is a surprise, then, that the good banks (GGAL and BMA) are still trading at a P/B ratio of 2, while, for the record, the 2012 lows saw banks trading at P/B ratios slightly below 1.

As for the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT), which tracks the MSCI Argentina Index, it is worth mentioning that it includes stocks which are not exactly local (such as Mexican steel producer Ternium (TX)) and a very interesting sector (not included in my local Index) that is poised for growth in the present (depressed ARS) environment: software companies Globant S.A. (GLOB) and e-commerce Latam giant MercadoLibre (MELI), whose shares, not unexpectedly, almost didn't fall during "Black Monday".

Final remarks

As I mentioned in the introduction, I (re)started buying and discussing here on SA about Argentinean stocks way too early during this market meltdown. However, at the present levels, and seeing the big rewards such as potential 25% dividend yield from utility companies if the (very extreme) bearish thesis doesn't materialize, I have a strong feeling that these prices are very likely a generational investment opportunity. But don't get me wrong: for various structural reasons, the Argentinean stock market is extremely volatile to the downside, so the country's stock market is a land of opportunity - and will probably always be so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEPU, BCBA:AUSO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice, please conduct your own due diligence regarding any stocks mentioned in this article.