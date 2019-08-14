Olam International Ltd (OLMIF) CEO Sunny Verghese on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Olam International Ltd (OTCPK:OLMIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 10:30 PM ET

Hung Hoeng Chow

Very good morning to every lady and gentlemen here. I'm Hung Hoeng Chow, Olam's Investor Relations, extending a very warm welcome to all of you to Olam's Learning Academy at Marina One, Singapore, where we will be presenting our second quarter and half year results for the period ended 30 June 2019.

Hung Hoeng Chow

Thank you for attention.

I'm pleased to introduce our senior management team present at this briefing. Seated at extreme left at the table is our Co-Founder and Group CEO, Sunny Verghese, on his right is, our Executive Director and Group COO, A. Shekhar and to my left is Group CFO, N. Muthukumar.

Before we begin please take note of the Safe Harbor clause on forward-looking statements that we may be giving out during this presentation. Our Group's CFO will not present our half year results and provide an update on the progress that we've made on a strategic plan.

Neelamani Muthukumar

Thank you, Hung Hoeng. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome once again for the second quarter and first half 2019 financial results presentation of Olam International.

I will quickly go on to give you the highlights of the first half, volume up 40% to 19.1 million tonnes, primarily due to continued increase in our grains trading volumes. EBITDA up 772 million, 14% on a year-on-year basis, and again, 14% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. And with all segments excluding IRM segment performing better on a year-on-year basis.

Operational PATMI, our key metric that we track and report at 248 million marginally down from last year at this time of 254 million. However, adjusting for the impact of SFRS 16, the new accounting standard that was introduced in 1 January 2019, there has been a negative impact at the operational PATMI level of S$13 million. If you adjust for that, the like-to-like number would be 261 million of operational PATMI for the first half, a 3.1% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Happy to report that we are continuing to deliver free cash flow to equity, positive of S$864 million in the first half as compared to negative 167 million that we delivered in the first half of 2018, a full S$1 billion of cash flow being released on a year-on-year basis. The impact of all of this has reduced net gearing at 1.28x down from 1.32x in March and more importantly if you adjust for SFRS 16 impact, again, it would have been on a like-to-like basis 1.19x.

Our revenue is up 16.2% to S$16 billion on the first half and about S$6.8 billion on a quarter basis, again, roughly 16% up on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Steady growth in EBITDA, I talked about 14% increase, there has been an impact of the SFRS 16 standard as well even adjusting for that there has been a good operational performance which has resulted in a net 14% increase on the EBITDA level. We talked about the reduced net debt of S$1.4 billion primarily due to optimization efforts on working capital aided by lower commodity prices across our portfolio and that has resulted in a reduced net gearing to 1.28x.

The Board of Directors are happy to announce an interim dividend of S$0.035, we have maintained it as compared to last year in the first half. We are continuing to strongly execute our strategic plan that we announced in January of this year. And I will give you more updates as we go on.

I talked about the volume growth of 40%, more importantly in quarter two, the volume grew 60% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, primarily as you can see, it's on the food staples segment and predominantly it is due to the grains trading volumes that has been an opportunistic advantage that we have taken on the backdrop of the U.S.-China trade war.

In terms of EBITDA, all segments excluding IRM has performed creditably and I will talk about it more in the segmental section shortly.

PATMI, reported PATMI down 8.5%, but as I had called out earlier if you look at excluding exceptional losses that we had incurred on account of divestments and exit that we had executed in the first half and also adjusting for the impact of SFRS 16 accounting standard, our operational PATMI is actually up at S$261 million, 2.8% increase on a year-on-year basis.

You can see that there has been a healthy growth of EBITDA and the impact of the SFRS 16 has also been on depreciation, impact of S$47 million on a first off basis and more importantly on the finance cost of S$15 million.

The exceptional items primarily is on account of the six assets that we had divested during the first half, and again, I will talk about it during the strategic plan update.

Overall, on a year-on-year basis, there has been a 9.2% reduction in our invested capital, more importantly there has been a reduction of 27% on the working capital, despite a year-on-year volume increase of 40% and revenue increase of 16.2%. Fixed capital has increased due to the planned capital investments that we have started to make as part of the strategic plan program and also because of S$605 million of increase in the fixed capital due to the introduction of the SFRS 16 standard, which has come on balance sheet as a right-of-use asset.

Net gearing, this again further reduced to 1.28x as I had indicated earlier, adjusting for the SFRS 16 standard impact it would have been on a like-to-like basis 1.19x more importantly adjusting for readily marketable inventories and secured receivables, our actual adjusted net gearing would be just 0.26x.

We had a very healthy positive free cash flow to equity of 864 million primarily due to optimization efforts that we have been doing in the last two years and working capital, of course, supported by lower commodity prices and also due to seasonality of crops impact. And we expect working capital to utilization to enhance because of seasonality of crops as well as impact of fixed capital investment that we will be doing in the second half of this year.

We have sufficient liquidity to take care of all repayment and CapEx obligations, as you can see we have an unutilized bank lines of roughly S$8.8 billion, a 71% buffer in terms of our overall gross debt of 12.27 billion, resulting in a healthy headroom of S$7 billion overall available liquidity in terms of cash, readily marketable inventories, secured receivables and unutilized bank lines.

Moving on to segmental review. First, edible nuts and spices, the EBITDA grew 8% to S$256 million up from S$237 million, all products in edible nuts, the platforms in edible nuts, cashew, almonds, hazelnuts, sesame, superfoods all have performed better than last year and spices as a platform also has performed better on a year-on-year basis.

As I had called out in the Q1 results announcement, we had exited the peanut farming and processing business in Argentina and also the peanut business in the U.S., the shelling business has been negatively impacted due to the overhang of the oversupply in the market, which started in the second half of last year and continued in the first half. We are monitoring the situation closely and we believe that the forthcoming crop in the second half would be -- should set up in a position for us to start the 2020 strongly for the U.S. peanut business.

Working capital has reduced primarily due to lower inventory particularly in spices and almonds. Fixed capital as I had called out earlier is predominantly increased due to the introduction of SFRS 16 accounting standard.

Confectionary and beverage segment has two platforms, the cocoa and coffee. Cocoa had a stellar year in 2018 and continuing from a strong performance of last year. The supply chain, the trading and processing operations all have continued to perform creditably and well positioned to perform strongly in the second half as well. Recently in July, the Ivory Coast and Ghana governments had announced a S$400 premium for the farmers what they call as the living income differential for the farmers. And that has actually resulted in some shake up in the industry and everybody is closely monitoring that. And we are also watching what would be the potential impact of this living income differential that has been announced jointly by these two governments. As we are all aware more than 60% of the world's cocoa production come from these two countries. However, we are well positioned in terms of covering our cocoa beans requirement for the processing operations for the rest of the year.

Coffee continues to get impacted by lower prices and since early last year, it has been on a deep-down cycle. However, on a year-on-year basis the green coffee and plantation business though negatively impacted had performed better than last year. Our soluble coffee business both the plants in Vietnam and Spain continues to perform very well and are full to capacity.

We have optimized our working capital in cocoa and coffee in the last two years and we continue to do the same and also as I called out earlier due to lower commodity prices especially in coffee, the working capital in terms of value was lower on a year-on-year basis and fixed capital is primarily higher due to the acquisition of the BTCocoa processing factory that we had bought in the first quarter -- in Indonesia that we had acquired in the first quarter of 2019 and also partially the impact of this SFRS 16 accounting standard.

The food staples and package food segment again all-round good performance excluding rice and sugar, the grains trading business has performed very creditably, the cash trading business, the prop trading business, the freight trading business all have executed very well in the context of the U.S.-China trade war. And the daily supply chain business, the edible oil supply chain business also have performed very credibly, and packaged food business has performed particularly in Ghana that we have the board the culinary brands as well as the biscuits are now the market leaders. And for the first time in the history of Ghana, our brand Tasty Tom has become the number one brand of tomato paste and that is something which is very heartening to us.

Rice had looked at reducing the merchandising volumes even in last year we had called out that we are looking at slowing down doing the merchandising volume into the hinterland of Western Africa and that we continue to focus on and as I had talked about in the first quarter results announcement, we had closed down the sugar trading desk and that has impacted the performance on a year-on-year basis.

Despite a significant increase in the trading volumes of grains, we have had lower working capital utilization partially aided by the closure of the sugar trading desk and more importantly availability of the supplier credit for the bulk trading volumes. Fixed capital has increased due to our continued investment in our palm plantation in Gabon.

Moving on to industrial raw materials, infrastructure and logistics segment. This is the only segment where we have had a lower performance in a year-on-your basis at 85 million compared to a 94 million this time in the first half of last year, primarily due to some lower contribution from cotton as well as impacted by the closure of rubber and fertilizer trading desk, which is just part of our strategic plan in exiting deprioritized platforms.

Cotton has been impacted by the lower crop especially the significant short crop in Australia and more importantly in the last six weeks, the prices of cotton has dropped significantly from a high of S$0.75 to trading at and about S$0.60 and that obviously has an impact on liquidity and margins and we are closely monitoring the situation and we are doing whatever we can to ensure that we are able to navigate this sudden price fall well.

Wood products especially the Republic of Congo forestry concessions asset has performed very well -- it has performed very well in the last year as well and continued to perform very credibly in the first half of this year. Rubber and the Gabon SEZ, which has a port concession as well as the industrial zone continues to deliver steady results on a year-on-year basis.

Here again, working capital has reduced significantly primarily due to lower inventory levels in some of these commodities as well as access to supplier credit in cotton. Fixed capital has increased due to completion of our acquisition of 60% in our parastatal -- the cotton parastatal in Tchad and also due to the impact of the adoption of the SFRS 16.

I would like to give you a strategic plan progress update. We had completed two acquisitions, I talked about the Cotontchad 60% investment in the parastatal Cotontchad. Then, we had also completed the acquisition of the BTCocoa, the 85% shareholding in the Indonesian cocoa processing facility for $90 million. We had now given a final offer for acquisition of the Dangote Flour Mills in Nigeria for ₦120 billion roughly $331 million and we expect the closure of this acquisition somewhere in end of Q3 beginning of Q4.

We had also acquired a minority stake a 6% from a minority investor in RUSMOLCO thereby, our upstream dairy business where we are already investing which is very promising and strong business for us. We have now have full control of 100% ownership in the upstream dairy business in Russia.

We have focused on a disciplined and orderly exit and divestment of deprioritized businesses as well as identified assets. We had done in terms of exiting the peanut farming as well as the processing facility in Argentina. We sold our 51% ownership in a joint venture in cotton gin, a Collymongle gin in Australia. We exited most of the trading desk of the deprioritized platforms namely in sugar, rubber and fertilizer. We also closed down our fundamental fund in the CFS segment and the wood products trading desk of Latam.

All the above divestments have resulted in invested capital release of $123 million, in the first half of this year. I should also call out that the commodity financial services segment which had a difficult year last year has performed very credibly with both the quantitative fund as well as the risk management solutions, embedded function have performed credibly and that has resulted in a S$15 million positive EBITDA in the first half of this year. And again, well-positioned to deliver better results in the second half of this year.

So, in summary continued top-line growth both in terms of volume at 19.1 million tonnes, a 40% growth year-on-year, at S$16 billion, 16.2% growth on revenues, steady EBITDA growth at 772 million, 14.1% growth up from 676 million in the first half of 2018. Very strong positive cash flow generation of 864 million, 1 billion cash release on a year-on-year basis has resulted obviously in a very strong balance sheet for us, stronger balance sheet with reduced net gearing at 1.28x. As I had called earlier adjusting for the SFRS 16 impact it would have been at 1.19x on a year-on-year basis.

You should expect the CapEx investments in the second half of this year in line with our strategic plan announcement including the already announced proposed acquisition of the Dangote Flour Mills. And also due to seasonality of crops typically our procurement season is in the peak in the Q4 of every year and we are expecting higher working cap utilization in the second half of this financial year.

We are focused on executing our strategic plan and especially in looking at capitalizing on the key consumer growth trends whether by through at source initiatives, through contract manufacturing initiatives, private label initiatives, e-commerce initiatives as well as running significant trials for our engine to initiatives whether in the B2C initiative as well as and looking at pharma services platform. And we will be in a position to report more progress as we go along the rest of the year.

We had announced the Board of Directors had announced a project to look at and explore ways to maximize long-term value for our shareholders. And we had appointed two independent financial advisors both Credit Suisse and Rochdale Singapore. And they are now working closely with our Board and we are on track for completing this project by end of this year and we hope to give you all an update during the first quarter of 2020.

Thank you.

A - Hung Hoeng

Thank, Muthu. And we move on to questions and answers. We request that you come forward. Sorry, you don't have to come forward. Microphone is brought to you and you tell us your name and the firm you represent. Thank you. Yes, please.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m [indiscernible] from DBS. Just two questions for me. Quarter two start to be seasonally weaker, but the grains business really propped up your revenues this time round. How exactly did the opportunity from the trade war materialize? And is it sustainable? That's my first question.

And separately, while working capital usage declined and that helped to improve the operating cash flow, those are Business Times article released today, which suggested that working capital might increase in the near future. And is this in line for a potential view that commodity prices might increase? Thanks.

Shekhar Anantharaman

As far as the grains trading question is concerned. There was clearly an opportunity in the marketplace because of the trade war and the volatility created by that and we maximized on that. But, as a part of our strategic plan, we had a clear target to create a grains trading portfolio between corn, wheat, and soybeans at about 23 to 25 million tonnes. So, we were a relatively small player 3 to 5 years ago, but in the last two or three years ago, we have been deliberately looking at key markets in Middle East, Asia et cetera, wherein we have created a good niche for ourselves. And at this point of time, we expect that the trading volume of 23 or 25 million or something which is sustainable as part of the portfolio. We won’t like to increase it somewhat beyond that. But around that level is something which is a sustainable volume. But, that has been in the first six months, a clear opportunity that we have participated in across the grains complex.

With regard to the working capital, I don't know which specific article you're referring to. As far as our own working capital is concerned, as Muthu had pointed out, during this period it has been aided by a lot of working capital optimization that we've done across our portfolio as well as by lower prices especially in coffee, cotton is trading at low, grains complex was also, and the oilseed complex is also trading at lows although, it has gone up a little bit.

So, in a normal sequence, we would expect in Q3 and Q4 when our major procurement kicks in. We will have an increase in working capital, notwithstanding -- even if there were no changes in prices, but since we are operating in a low-priced environment we should always be ready for some movement in prices which can cause some increase in working capital.

Hung Hoeng Chow

Thank you. May I have the next question?

Ranjeetha Pakiam

Good morning. It's Ranjeetha here from Bloomberg News. Just to trade forward a little bit more on the trade flow -- the trade war and everything. This abrupt escalation in the U.S.-China tensions, how do you see this affecting global agricultural trade flows and in particular Olam’s business?

Sunny Verghese

In terms of our businesses there is mixed impact, I guess for the overall agricultural complex. It has created volatility which has been there for almost the last 15 or 16 months now. And small announcements and big announcements keep creating that volatility and taking the markets up and down. For our own business, if you look at the cotton business where China is a very large market for us, the consumption -- there has been a consumption hit in cotton, there is large crops in the U.S. and Brazil. So, on an overall basis that's impacted cotton prices and to an extent some parts of our own sales into China. But, we are making that up with our market access across the rest of Asia. And hence our staying liquid with our volumes. We have increased our volumes even this year. So, while there is an impact in terms of our business in China. But overall, we are making that up with other markets.

We already talked about the fact that there were opportunities for us to trade Brazil, South American grains into China, which we participated in and expanded that volume. So, that's been an opportunity that we have participated in. In the almond business for instance where there has been a restriction of U.S. almonds into China, we have been able to participate very well, and it's been an opportunity for us to sell our Australian almonds, which we've been able to trade there at a premium.

So, there are some negative impacts and positive impact and I think from a business viewpoint, we stay focused on ensuring that we have multiple markets, so that we can find access to even if there are some tariff impact going into China. So overall, I think while there is volatility to be contented with in all our markets are specifically grains cotton et cetera. But I think we are well-positioned for any of the short-term impacts to manage the short-term impact.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I'm [indiscernible] from ICICI Bank. I had just one question. What would be the key reason for increase in net finance cost especially in the Q2 by about S$50 million dollars?

Neelamani Muthukumar

During the presentation I talked about the impact on increasing finance costs are three-fold. The first is because of the introduction of the SFRS 16. The leases -- our operating leases had come on balance sheet and because of this right-of-use assets. Now, we have to have differential accounting treatment, which is then split into depreciation and interest costs. So, the first is S$15 million impact in Q2 on account of this introduction of this standard.

The second is between last year and this year on a net interest rate basis there has been 125 basis point increase across our portfolio and that has resulted in increase in finance cost over our overall net debt of S$8.5 billion. The third is also increase in trading volumes. So, if you have had a 60% increase in trading volumes in a year-on-your basis and obviously that has also impacted in terms of utilization of working capital and subsequent -- consequent impact of interest costs on that. These have been offset partially due to a reduction in working capital, absolutely. As well as higher finance income that we have had during the first half of this year.

Unidentified Analyst

The 125 bps increase in interest cost is due to increase in LIBOR interest rates or?

Neelamani Muthukumar

That is correct. So, we have roughly S$7 billion of floating rate debt across our portfolio and that obviously has an impact as in when LIBOR goes up.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. I have a follow-up questions to previous questions. So, for example, in terms of almond trade from Australia to China, how much have you been able to increase in terms of our volume. And how about a cotton trade from U.S. to China. How much have been the impact by the trade war?

Shekhar Anantharaman

In terms of the trade from Australia, we are -- as you know growers in Australia. So, we have a total volume roughly 40 thousand tonnes, which used to be treated in China and to other markets predominantly India and a bit to the rest of Asia and Europe. This year a predominant part of our Australian volume has gone to China. We have almost done very insignificant volumes into India, which we have been focusing on from our Australian business, the U.S. business. So, the U.S. business has focused on India, whereas Australian business has focused in China. So, this year, we would expect to do almost about more than half of our Australian almond business into China. So, that's kind of it.

And our overall volume has not grown from Australia because orchards produce only what we produce. But, the share of China has gone up significantly. As far as cotton is concerned, we have actually increased our volumes out of U.S. cotton, which was your specific question. But, the sales have been distributed more in other markets outside of China. So again, therefore, and from our other growths from West Africa, from Brazil et cetera, Brazil especially has been -- and Australia, of course, it was a shorter crop has all gone into China. So, it's been a reorientation of our overall volume, which has had some impact on U.S. liquidity overall. But, in terms of our volume, we are still being able to maintain actually grow our volumes in the cotton portfolio.

Hung Hoeng Chow

We have had questions on the left side of the audience. Can we have the question from the right side? Yes. We move on to questions from the webcast.

The first question is on capital expenditure. Olam’s six-year plan [indiscernible] growth CapEx of 3.5 billion over six years, and then Dangote acquisition had EV of 331 million is significant relative to the growth CapEx plan. Can you elaborate on how the Dangote is expected to fit into your growth plans? And what should we expect CapEx to be -- should we expect CapEx over the next six years to be larger than S$3.5 billion?

Sunny Verghese

I think the first thing we want to clarify is the 3.5 billion of CapEx envisaged in the next six years roughly 2.3 billion is growth CapEx, 1.2 billion is maintenance CapEx. And if you look at the 10 -- top 10 investments that we are planning over the next six years, they will account for about 1.6 billion of growth CapEx. And as Muthu and Shekhar have already explained we have already initiated some significant investments already in the first half. So, we completed the acquisition of Cotontchad. We acquired 85% of BTCocoa in Indonesia and we're in the final stages of completing the acquisition of Dangote Flour Mills.

On the second half of your question, in terms of how Dangote Flour Mills is relevant to our strategy. So, clearly one of the key thrusts and planks of a grain’s platform is to focus on destination processing. Muthu and Shekhar already explained the role of the supply chain trading business in the grain platform, which is another pillar of its strategy. But, the big piece of the grain strategy is really destination processing, which is wheat milling in West Africa in particular. So, we have mills in Nigeria, we have mills in Ghana, we have mills in Senegal, we have mills in Cameroon and in each of these places, we have also expanded capacity over time.

So, in Nigeria with the Dangote acquisition, we will continue to increase our market share and our leadership position within the wheat milling business in Nigeria. But, we are also making a big pivot in that wheat milling business to go to more B2C from B2B. So, rather than just supply wheat flour, we are also doing B2C products, so pasta is a big piece of the integrated wheat milling strategy. And with the acquisition of Dangote Flour Mills, we will significantly ramp up our pasta production capacity as well.

But, the whole underlying logic in terms of how we will create value through this acquisition is, we have much higher utilization rates compared to the rest of the industry in Nigeria. So, average industry capacity utilization is about 40% in Nigeria. We have capacity utilization of 83%, 85%. So, that gives us a lower cost curve.

A second is really in terms of our technical capacity and execution capability in the milling piece, so that will result in higher extraction efficiencies. So, we have extraction efficiency that accounts for 79.5%, which is 3 to 5 percentage points higher than the average in the industry. This allows us to have a significant cost leadership.

And the final piece is our innovation. So, how we customize products to the different end-user segments whether it’s bakers or whether it is noodle manufacturers or biscuit manufacturers who use our flour as our customers. Our ability to innovate and provide fortified products et cetera that meet these various customer evolving preferences is another way in logic through which we create value. So, we are very excited with that acquisition. As you know, we started out wheat milling business in Nigeria, first acquiring CFM, and then, we acquired [indiscernible] and now we are acquiring Dangote.

In the interim, we have also expanded capacity organically as we improved utilization rates and got better extraction efficiencies and got more into the B2C segment. So, we have done three acquisitions and consolidated the industry. We are not really trying to build all of this capacity greenfield, so that the industry profitability and the industry margins are also maintained.

Hung Hoeng Chow

It's a question on slide, sorry. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. I just want to ask specifically about cocoa. We recently had a story that I recall Ghana expecting beans. So that’s boosting -- expected to boost the cocoa harvest there. What are your thoughts about cocoa demand and supply and price outlook if you have one?

Shekhar Anantharaman

So, cocoa the 2018, ‘19 crop which will end now in August, September is, we are forecasting a mild surplus 50,000 tonnes in terms of supply/demand balance in mild surplus. We are seeing very strong consumption grains growth 3.8%, which if you look at historical averages is well above trend. We at this point in time, we have seen some stresses in the April, July growing period in terms of very dry conditions. Power are part counts and estimates still show a fairly strong crop both in Cote d'Ivoire and in Ghana and in Cameroon and Nigeria. So, we're expecting a balance S&D balance for the 2021 crop.

Prices are been trading at between 2100 and 2700. We have a fairly over balanced industry spec long position. So, we think, we have to as Muthu metal mentioned in his introduction established the impact of the living income differential of $400 that the Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire government is proposing to introduce in the coming season. But, we are also seeing extremely strong cash differentials. I think historically high cash differentials. So, we have to take both into account.

On the combined ratios, we are seeing butter ratios, which had shown some weakness in the last quarter. Again, firm up a bit. So, block butter is now trading at 2.5x ratios and liquid butter is trading at about 2.6 ratios. Powder prices are gaining momentum and growing strongly. So therefore, the combined ratios are still quite attractive. So that's the view on cocoa. We see a mild surplus this year 50,000 tons. We see a balance S&D for the next season. And we expect prices to trade around this region, but everything will depend on really the impact of the living income differentials and how that is going to be implemented. That's difficult to predict at this stage.

Unidentified Analyst

Anyone use the microphone. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

On the prices, would you expect it to trade within that range of 2100 to 2700, was it…

Shekhar Anantharaman

For the moment that’s our view here.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Hung Hoeng Chow

Let me just take one question from the online audience. This question relates to slide 19 on the continued investments made in Olam Palm Gabon. Can you tell us what are discontinued investment needs and what's the share of investments that are already there? And also comment on the gestation profile of this palm plantations? Shekhar?

Shekhar Anantharaman

Palm plantation in -- which is OPG where we have 60% shareholding with 40% with the Republic of Gabon. We have a total of planted areas of roughly about 63,500 hectares. And there's an ongoing investments to complete the planting and upkeep for the first three years post which it starts maturing. So, as far as -- in terms of the maturity profile, we would expect it to hit full yield capacity in 2022 or early ’23. At this point of time against a total capacity of roughly 353,000, 360,000 tonnes that we expect at full maturity. We are less than -- we are at about 50,000 tonnes, so therefore a long way to go to get to full maturity in terms -- in CPO terms.

Hung Hoeng Chow

There are two questions on the results and going forward, what do you expect the impact on finance costs going forward in terms of the long-term and short-term financing given that there's a possibility of the yield curve inverting with a 10-year U.S. DUs touching the two years?

Sunny Verghese

So, while the long-term yield curve is bearish and that is probably some are indicating as early indicators of a potential recession. Surprisingly, the short-term interest rates are firm. And if you recall recently even a one-month LIBOR is a 223, is still fairly robust. So, we believe even the Fed rate cut that was announced in July of 25 basis. Actually, if you look at trickling down to corporates like us maybe in the annualized basis maybe 4 or 5 bps. So, we don't expect anything dramatic to happen for our short-term interest rates in terms of working capital requirements in the current year.

However, the way you can look at our debt portfolio we are quite balanced. We are at 62% long-term debt and 38% short-term debt. And we are quite balanced, we want to maintain at least 25% or 30% of our working capital requirements to be financed by a long-term debt to ensure that we are able to take care of any sudden price shocks or any margin requirement. So, we don't believe, we are well positioned to take care of any reduction in interest rates, but especially in the short-term interest rates, we don't see any impact for the current year at least.

Hung Hoeng Chow

Another question for you, Muthu, on the cash cycle, 61 days as of 30 June. This is 76 in March, significantly lowered, no targets that you have communicated previously. Are these cash cycles for the last two quarters an aberration? The first part.

And the second part is, what's your current internal target for cash cycle. Is this still at 100 or 120s?

Neelamani Muthukumar

I think our normal cash to cash cycles should be between 100, 120 days. So that is something which we believe is appropriate for our business model especially considering that the way we do the primary procurement and handle internal logistics and warehousing, and then we export in predominantly many of our supply chain businesses. And also, as we have gone into more midstream and downstream businesses, our holding period on especially on inventory will be required and the cycle time should be between a 100 and 120 days.

The current cycle time of 61 days is predominantly because of two reasons, one is, the increase in volumes have been primarily due to the grains trading volume. It is a very short cash-to-cash cycle roughly 15 to 30 days. And that has an impact on the overall cycle time. And second is, the lower commodity prices across our portfolio. So, these two obviously have resulted in a lower working capitalization in terms of absolute number and that has resulted in whatever we feel as 61 days is not something sustainable, a more 100 to 120 days is something what we believe is appropriate to our business.

Hung Hoeng Chow

I have questions from Bloomberg on the outlook for coffee supply and balance in the 2019 to 2020. The second question is on the palm prices in the coming months taken into account trade war and peak production cycle in the top growers?

Sunny Verghese

Yes. So, first, coffee is concerned, again like in cocoa, we have very, very strong cash differentials across the board. So, where we have weak term both in Robusta and Arabica coffee. We have very, very strong cash differentials. For example, Vietnam cash differentials are today trading at S$200 above. So that is historical, quite unprecedented.

Second is, I saw in the last year for a fairly protracted period, we had markets in deep backwardation both the Robusta market and the Arabica market are now in carry. And the carry in the Arabica market is now almost 14% on an annualized basis come off a little bit from the 16% carry that we had seen just before.

In terms of crop, we had a mild frost event in Brazil in July. We think that will reduce the Arabica crop by a 1 to 2 million bags for the 20/21 season not the 19/20 season. The 19/20 as you know is our off year in terms of Brazilian coffee production. And also, we've seen a decline in production in many Central American countries including the miles from -- WASH miles from Colombia and Peru. But, across Central America and the Andean region, we're seeing lower production. At these very low prices in most countries, it is below the marginal cost producers cost of production. So, in many countries it is below the cost of production. So, farmers are putting less fertilizer. In many cases they're not even harvesting the crop because the cost of harvesting is more than the value of the harvest. So, in many places they're not even harvesting their crop.

So, as we always keep saying, the cure for low prices is low prices and we will see on a structural or medium term, farmers adjusting supply. And I think we are getting into that phase.

The other big factor about coffee price is really the Brazilian real. And with the pension reforms being passed et cetera, the Brazilian real was beginning to strengthen. Now with the trade war and the implications of that, the real is again slightly weakened. A large part of coffee prices is driven by the Brazilian real and the exchange rate with the U.S. dollar and that's very difficult to predict in terms of how that will go. So, if it devalues, the coffee prices will continue to fall, if it strengthens coffee prices will rise on that account. But, there is of course, the S&D.

From a demand side; the demand side is pretty robust. So, we are seeing many roasters and soluble coffee manufacturers extending their coffee cover to take advantage of these very low coffee prices. We're seeing pretty strong demand with the roasters and coffee manufacturers taking advantage of these low prices.

As far as palm is concerned as you've seen, you've seen quite a decline in prices for the last five six months, largely driven by growing crop as well as growing end-use inventories. Some of it is seasonal. So, we've seen an increase in production in Malaysia, 1.1 million tonnes. So, they've gone up from 19.3 million to about 20.4 million tonnes. We've seen Indonesian production go up by roughly 1.3 million tonnes. So, Indonesia is now estimated to have a crop of 44.6 million tonnes. So, there's about a 2.4 million tonnes increase in supply in palm in Malaysia and Indonesia, which are the two major producers around the world.

Demand on the other hand has slowed down partly because of European regulations, partly because of the notion that palm oil is less healthy now with some new research reports et cetera. So, these are combined to soften a little bit on the demand side. However, the enforcement of the B20 mandate or the implementation of the B20 biofuel mandate, Indonesia is surprisingly robust, and therefore, there is clear off pick of CPO going in to biofuel production. And we similarly believe that other countries which are implementing -- including Brazil which is implementing this mandate -- B20 mandate in Brazil as well. Well, I think divert a lot of food and feed crops into ethanol and biofuel manufacturing which would be supportive for this.

Also, there is a link between palm oil prices and other soft oil prices and we have just discussed what's happening in soybean. And the bearish nature of that market with rising inventories and lower acreage in production. And the African Swine Fever and therefore, destruction in production of protein production in China and across the Asian -- ASEAN region all of that will have an impact.

So, on balance it is bearish, our view is that, this market will probably trade between 2100 and 2300 for the coming 6 to 9 months. Ring it.

Hung Hoeng Chow

Any questions from the floor? There are no questions. So, we bring this session to a close. We appreciate your participation. We will like to see you next quarter.