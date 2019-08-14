By The Book II : The Growth At A Reasonable Price Strategy

YCharts states it selects stocks daily based on the GARP screen. The list has one caveat: "What worked in the past is never guaranteed to work in the future."

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield GARP-selected dividend dogs showed 4.89% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced GARP-select dogs ruled this pack.

5 of 35 GARP Strategy stocks tracked by YCharts showed dividends >4% as of 8/9/19. Top ten ranged 2.92-7.84% by yield, and ranged 25.34-86.55% by broker price-target-upsides.

The Growth At A Reasonable Price (GARP) strategy seeks stocks with price/earnings growth ratios of one or less, showing P/E in line with expected earnings, thus, trading at reasonable prices.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 26.2% To 47.1% Net Gains For Ten Top GARP Selected Dividend Dogs By August 2020

Four of ten top GARP Selections by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for growth at a reasonable price selected dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 9, 2020, were:

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) was projected to net $471.04, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 84% more than the market as a whole.

Methanex Corp. (MEOH) was projected to net $430.70, based on a median of target price estimate from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 69% more than the market as a whole.

Crane Co. (CR) was projected to net $372.47, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 34% more than the market as a whole.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) was projected to net $370.64, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 81% more than the market as a whole.

Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) was projected to net $342.47 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% under the market as a whole.

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) was projected to net $326.13, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 31% more than the market as a whole.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) netted $322.11 based on the median of estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 96% more than the market as a whole.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) was projected to net $266.64, based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 21% less than the market as a whole.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) was projected to net $263.73, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% more than the market as a whole.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) was projected to net $262.02, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.28% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 37% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The Growth At A Reasonable Price Selections For August 2019

How did this collection of 35 GARP select dogs come to be?

Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) is an equity investment strategy that seeks to combine tenets of both growth investing and value investing to select individual stocks. GARP investors look for companies that are showing consistent earnings growth above broad market levels while excluding companies that have very high valuations. The overarching goal is to avoid the extremes of either growth or value investing; this typically leads GARP investors to growth-oriented stocks with relatively low price/earnings (P/E) multiples in normal market conditions.

REVIEWED BY JAMES CHEN Updated June 25, 2019 @YCharts.com

35 GARP Selections By Target Gains

35 GARP Selections By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top GARP Selections By Yield

Top ten growth at a reasonable price stocks selected 8/9/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog by yield was one of three financial services GARP holdings, Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) [1]. The others placed second, and tenth: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [2], and Evercore Inc. [10].

Two basic materials firms placed third and fifth, LyondellBasell Industries NV [3], and Methanex Corp. [5].

A lone consumer defensive representatives placed fourth, United Breweries Co, Inc. (CCU) [4]. One industrials representative placed sixth, Cummins Inc. (CMI) [6], and a single technology firm claimed seventh place, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. [7].

Finally, two consumer cyclical sector representatives placed eighth and ninth on this list, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) [8], and Magna International Inc. (MGA) [9], to complete the growth at a reasonable price selected top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten August GARP Selected Dogs Showed 24.7-86.55% Upsides While (31) One Downsider showed -.23%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 4.89% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced GARP Selected Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top GARP dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten GARP Selected dividend dogs of 8/2/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield GARP Dogs (32) Delivering 21.59% Vs. (33) 20.58% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the GARP selected kennel by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.89% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Methanex Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 43.07%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield GARP Selected dividend dogs as of August 9 were: Pzena Investment Management, Inc., United Breweries Co Inc. (CCU); Ituran Location and Control Ltd.; Methanex Corp.; Magna International Inc (MGA), with prices ranging from $7.41 to $49.77.

Five higher-priced GARP Selected dividend dogs as of August 9 were: LyondellBasell Industries NV; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM); Evercore Inc.; Packaging Corp of America (PKG); Cummins Inc. (CMI), whose prices ranged from $75.42 to $149.96.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your By The Investment Book Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

