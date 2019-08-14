5 Reasons Huya Is A Strong Buy

While the market is scared to invest in Chinese companies, I believe those investing in Huya will be greatly rewarded over the next five years.

Huya is still a small company with a market cap of $4.6 billion despite its pristine balance sheet with more than $1.3 billion in cash.

72% of frequent e-sports viewers are outside of the U.S. and Europe and Huya is expanding aggressively in Asia-Pacific and Latam.

E-sports are the future, and Huya is poised to benefit greatly from its pulse on the community in emerging markets.

Investment Thesis

Huya (HUYA) is growing into a true game-streaming giant. Its brand is widely recognized as the leading e-sports platform in China, bringing strong demand from publishers and gamers alike.

I explained before what makes game live-streaming and e-sports a secular trend that is here to stay. The leaders of this emerging industry are poised to benefit from this inexorable force in China, the biggest video game market in the world.

The company is expanding on several forms of content with UGC (user generated content), PGC (professionally generated content) and PUGC (professional users generated content) coming from renowned influencers across the world. This investment in quality content could create a strong economic moat for this first movers in the category.

The backing of internet behemoth Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is one of Huya’s biggest strengths, helping the company in its ongoing geographical expansion in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company could become bigger than the sum of its part following the launch of several new products replicating its proven model such as game live-streaming platform Nimo TV, entertainment streaming and friend-making platform Yome Live and more recently with social gaming platform POKO.

Competition to gain consumers' attention in China with similar platforms like DouYu (DOYU) or social media giant ByteDance will surely intensify. But with the global player base for e-sports projected to double in the next two years, there will likely be room for several winners in this flourishing industry.

As a result, Huya is one of the long positions of the App Economy Portfolio.

I believe investors buying shares of Huya at its current valuation below $5 billion will do very well over the next five years. They just need to know what they are signing up for. Volatility should continue to be extreme for this young Chinese business and you'd better have the stomach for it.

Let's review the details behind the main reasons why Huya is a strong buy.

1) E-sports: the right time and the right place

E-sports are a nascent industry and the upside potential is outstanding for the first movers. Worldwide revenue from the sector (sponsorship, media rights, advertising, ticketing) is expected to more than double from 2018 to 2022 according to Statista.

More specifically, Asia-Pacific is the leading region for the category with 57% of the world's e-sports enthusiasts in 2019 according to Newzoo. Overall, 72% of the worldwide e-sports audience is outside the US and Europe.

Better yet, the Chinese government sees e-sports positively.

According to Newzoo founder Peter Warman, the Chinese authorities are seeking to motivate young Chinese into going out more. They believe e-sports are key to it and considered a healthier option than simply playing video games at home.

Earlier this year, the Chinese government officially recognized e-sports as a profession, with two newly-created job descriptions – “operators” and “professionals.”

Huya is at the crossroad of this booming industry: the right place to find its audience, and the right time to expand its business.

2) Expanding across all emerging countries

Huya is more than just a Chinese game-streaming platform. One of the reasons it has a more promising future than local competitor DouYu is its international expansion via other localized platforms.

Management considers Huya's expansion in other emerging markets one of its key strategic differentiators. The company has been able to use its first-mover advantage to reach a wide audience in Southeast Asia and Latin America via its platform Nimo TV. The platform also benefits from the full support of Tencent. Management also revealed during the last earnings call that NIMO TV has already surpassed 10 million MAU and is growing rapidly.

Leveraging off our expertise in the game live streaming space and localization strategy, we are confident in our globalization process and long-term returns on our overseas investment. Facing the uncertainties that lied ahead under such macroeconomic conditions, our overseas strategy will diversify the sources of both user base and revenue streams, thus bolster our confidence to generate steady long-term growth.

Huya's capacity to grow NIMO TV illustrates how scalable the business really is. The company's capacity to incubate new projects and target new territories could reduce the inherent risk coming from running a business in China and the regulatory environment that comes with it.

3) Ahead of the game in content and partnerships

It can be difficult for fans to access content from Western e-sports organizations in China due to tight live-stream regulations. Twitch was banned from China a few months ago when it started gaining traction.

In June, Huya was chosen as official streaming partner in China for Team Liquid. The company will be able to broadcast Team Liquid's player livestreams from North America and Europe to viewers in China, with select content translated in real time for viewers.

Team Liquid is a renowned professional e-sports organization worldwide. Their League of Legends team had won LCS three times and is considered one of the greatest e-sports team in the world. To put this in perspective, this is like signing an exclusive deal with FC Barcelona in soccer or the Golden State Warriors in basketball. At the end of the day, fans show up where they are likely to find the best content.

In July, Huya doubled down with a partnership with Team Griffin (South Korea). We are likely to see an increased battle for high quality content similar to the way other entertainment platforms compete in the West such as Netflix (NFLX) or Disney+ (DIS). Not only is Huya building partnerships with individual influencers, but the company is making the right moves by associating with the organizations that groom and develop the pool of future talent in the industry.

By partnering with teams outside of China, Huya has once again found a way to increase its global footprint and influence while helping teams to expand their fanbase in the PRC.

As Nimo TV is expanding in new territories, Huya is making sure its content is localized to find its audience in new territories as well.

As explained in the PR announcement for the release of Nimo TV in Brazil:

Nimo TV has secured exclusive content from some of the top influencers in the mobile games live streaming segment in Brazil, including Piuzinho, Elgato and Crusher. Closing the "gold quartet", Bruno "PlayHard" Bittencourt has joined Nimo TV with an exclusive partnership.

A few days ago, an early look into the battle for exclusive partnerships with influencers has emerged in the West. One of the most famous streamers in the world, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, announced his intention to leave Amazon's (AMZN) Twitch in favor of Microsoft's (MSFT) Mixer.

For all platforms, the battle at stake is to emerge as the go-to ecosystem for e-sports fans. And at this game, Huya has already made important moves in the right direction in emerging countries.

4) Outstanding growth showing no sign of slowing down

Chart by App Economy Insights. Source: Huya 1Q18, 2Q18, 3Q18, 4Q18, 1Q19, 2Q19

The numbers just released for Q2 FY19 are once again astonishingly good.

MAU reached 144 million (+57% yoy, accelerating from +33% in Q1)

reached 144 million (+57% yoy, accelerating from +33% in Q1) Mobile MAU reached 56 million (+31% yoy)

reached 56 million (+31% yoy) Paying users reached 4.9 million (+47% yoy)

The top line and bottom line are headed up and to the right.

Net Revenue reached $293 million (+94% yoy, vs. +93% yoy in Q1)

reached $293 million (+94% yoy, vs. +93% yoy in Q1) Gross Margin improved to 17% (from 16% in Q2 FY18)

improved to 17% (from 16% in Q2 FY18) Sales & Marketing cost remained extremely low at 6% of revenue

cost remained extremely low at 6% of revenue Non GAAP Net Income reached 25$ million (+62% yoy)

reached 25$ million (+62% yoy) Cash from operations: Huya generated $83 million in Q2 FY19

Huya has a fairly low gross margin profile due to its business model relying on revenue sharing fees and its continued effort in acquiring e-sports content.

It's important to note that the company was able to maintain its margin expansion despite overseas investments in platforms that have yet to drive meaningful revenue. Management expects to start seeing monetization in other emerging countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second half of 2019.

Overall, the improvements across all KPIs above confirm that Huya has a strong acquisition and retention strategy resulting in improving MAU and an efficient monetization with paying users still growing in close range with the rest of the community (although dropping on a sequential basis).

At its core, Huya has become a mobile-first company as explained by CEO Rongjie Dong during the previous earnings call:

Mobile achieved higher sequential growth than that of the PC end, contributing more than 80% of live streaming revenues, justifying our resource allocation and technology focus in this area.

With a Q3 FY19 guidance of ~325 million in the middle of the range, Huya is on track to beat $1.2 billion in revenue in FY19.

5) The investment opportunity is still intact

With an enterprise value of $3.5 billion as of this writing, Huya remains a very small company given the opportunity ahead.

It's important to keep in mind the low gross margin profile of Huya (17% in the most recent quarter) before reaching a conclusion on current price to revenue multiples. Exclusive content and partnerships, high quality of streaming resulting in higher bandwidth costs are among factors that could prevent Huya from expanding significantly its gross margin in the future. Huya had an net income of 6% of net revenue in Q2 FY19 (up from 4% in Q1 FY19).

Here are the current multiples I would consider meaningful:

EV is less than 3 times FY19 projected sales.

EV is less than 16 times trailing 12 months CFO (cash from operations).

Using Q2 FY19 CFO of $83 million, EV is about 10 times forward CFO.

These metrics are imperfect but more relevant than focusing on backward-looking ratios given the astonishing growth of the business.

Ask yourself: How would a company leading a booming industry such as game live-streaming and e-sports, with revenue growth accelerating at 94%, already profitable and cash flow positive would be valued if it was a US-based business? 10 times sales? Maybe 20 times sales? You name it.

To put things in perspective, Amazon acquired the game live-streaming platform Twitch for $970 million in 2014. At the time, Twitch had an estimated yearly revenue run rate of $16 million.

The market is not willing to give much credit to the network effect at play here and is probably questioning the stickiness of the audience. But as the content generated by professional users and e-sports events grow, it will become increasingly difficult for any newcomer to catch up. The industry is consolidating, and Huya is poised to benefit from this trend.

Some thoughts about the current risks

I discussed previously the risks to consider when investing in Huya. Most investors are aware of the risks involved in investing in Chinese small caps in the current macro environment, and government regulators are a real unknown over the long term.

I'm also watching DouYu's performance. A race to the bottom could happen if both company outspend one another over time. This scenario remain fairly unlikely given that Tencent has a vested interest in the success of both companies.

That being said, their could be a risk and/or opportunity in the arbitrage between Huya and DouYu.

Both companies have just reported their Q2 performance, so we can take another snapshot at how the two compare as of end of June 2019.

Source: HUYA's 2Q19 earnings and DOYU's 2Q19 earnings.

HUYA remains a superior choice compared to DOYU. The company is ahead in revenue and earnings on a GAAP basis. Revenue growth has been accelerating for Huya as opposed to decelerating for DOYU.

More important, over time the mobile segment will be the most important one to drive monetization, and Huya remains the leader in that space.

Important note: Huya is excluding Nimo TV from their MAU numbers.

On the valuation side, DouYu is currently trading at the discount I was expecting in my previous article. Focusing on the EV, the difference remains small according to Ychartz:

HUYA EV = $3.5 billion

DOYU EV= $2.6 billion (26% discount to HUYA)

Is such a discount justified? Only time will tell.

I have been quite impressed by DOYU's Q2 earnings report and I'm still not sure why the shares have sold-off significantly after the release of the results. While I'm already long HUYA and consider it the superior choice based on international expansion and partnerships, the significant improvement from DouYu in the mobile segment is encouraging and makes me reconsider my initial outlook. There is still a lack of visibility on the company's strategy and I need to gather more information before I can form an educated opinion.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to love about game live-streaming and e-sports in China.

It's far from a safe bet, and you need to have the stomach for it. If you don't have a multi-year time horizon, you probably should avoid this type of investments to begin with.

At its current enterprise value of approximately $3.5 billion, Huya offers a significant upside potential that amply justify the risk profile of the company in my opinion.

Volatility has been extreme during the first year of Huya as a public company, but for investors who are paying attention, that also creates opportunities to buy at a lower price.

A lot of uncertainties remain, but with the astounding performance delivered by Huya in the first half of FY19, the picture has once again become a little bit clearer. All the more reason for investors with a long-time horizon to accumulate shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN HUYA NFLX TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.