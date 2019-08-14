SL Green Realty: Attractive 4.3%-Yielding Dividend And It Is Significantly Undervalued

The company is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers and it pays a 4.3%-yielding dividend.

The REIT should be able to enjoy favorable trends thanks to New York City’s consistently higher than national average job growth rates.

Investment Thesis

SL Green Realty (SLG) delivered positive same-store net operating income growth in Q2 2019. We think the REIT should be able to benefit from New York City’s higher than above-average job growth rates in the next few years. SL Green Realty’s top 20 tenants are also quality tenants in which many have investment grade credit ratings. The company also has a rich development pipeline that is supported by its investment grade balance sheet. SL Green Realty currently pays a 4.3%-yielding dividend. Its shares are also trading at a discount to its peers. Therefore, we think the stock is a good candidate for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

SL Green Realty had a good quarter with same-store NOI growth of 3.2%. Its occupancy ratio declined slightly to 95.2% in Q2 2019 from 96% in Q2 2018. The company also signed a few important leases with favorable rental rate increases. In the quarter, 40 Manhattan office leases covering 507,743 square feet of leasable area were signed and the increase in rental rate was in average 30.5% higher than the previous leases. The rate increase reflects the healthy market fundamental in New York City, its primary market.

What We Like About SL Green Realty And Its Growth Outlook

New York City has consistently delivered above national average job growth rates

New York City's job growth rate in the past few years has consistently been above the national average. Being an important financial center in the world, NYC continues to deliver strong job growth. In 2018, NYC added about 83 thousand jobs and is expected to add about 54 thousand jobs in 2019.

Source: Office of the NY State Comptroller

Not only does NYC continue to add more jobs in the financial sector, the city also attracts many high-profile technology companies. In fact, there is a significant tech presence in the city. As can be seen from the Manhattan map below, IBM (IBM), Amazon (AMZN), Yahoo, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Spotify (SPOT), Salesforce (CRM), etc., have offices in the city.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Its top tenants are investment grade tenants

We like the fact that the majority of SL Green Realty’s top tenants are investment grade tenants. As can be seen from the table below, 11 out of its top 20 tenants are investment grade tenants. The rest of the 9 tenants are not rated. Therefore, we think the risk of having its top tenants departing before the leases are over is low. In addition, except the top 3 tenants, the rest of the 17 top tenants each represent less than 2% of SL Green Realty’s total net operating income. Therefore, concentration risk is low as well.

% of SLG Share of Annualized Cash Rent Credit Rating Credit Suisse Securities 8.3% A+ Viacom International 3.7% BBB- Ralph Lauren Corporation 2.2% A- Sony Corporation 1.8% BBB+ Debevoise & Plimpton 1.6% King & Spalding 1.4% The City of New York 1.5% Aa1 Visiting Nurse Service of New York 1.3% Advance Magazine Group 1.3% Metro-North Commuter Railroad Company 1.2% Aaa Giorgio Armani Corp. 1.3% News America Incorporated. 1.2% A Nike Retail Services 1.2% AA- CBS Broadcasting 1.2% BBB Omnicom Group 1.1% BBB+ Cravath, Swaine & Moore 1.1% National Hockey League 1.1% WME IMG, LLC 1.1% WeWork 1.0% Amerada Hess Corp. 1.0% BBB-

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 Supplemental

A rich development pipeline

SL Green Realty has a rich development pipeline that consists of 12.9 m of gross leasable area. Once these projects are completed, it will significantly increase SL Green Realty’s GLA from 48.7 million square feet to 61.6 million square feet. This will grow its GLA by 26.5% in the next 5 years.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

An investment grade balance sheet

SL Green Realty has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB/Stable (Fitch), BBB-/Stable (S&P), and Baa3/Stable (Moody’s). The company has a consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.4x and a loan to value of 43.9%. The company has a liquidity of $1.6 billion. Therefore, we believe the company should be able to fund its development projects with its solid balance sheet.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

However, we are concerned about the following

New supply to the market

Despite a record 10 million square feet of new leasing activity in Q2 2019, the office vacancy rate in the Manhattan area increased from 9.2% in Q2 2018 to 10.5% in Q2 2019. In fact, there are still 14.6 million square feet of office space under construction in Manhattan. Its future net absorption depends on the continual job growths in the city. Since we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, an economic downturn can quickly reduce the demand for office spaces.

Manhattan Office Vacancy Q2 2019 (Source: Cushman & Wakefield)

Rising construction cost

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at full capacity. In Q1 2019, the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. In NYC, the unemployment rate is about 4.2%. This low unemployment rate may have an impact on SL Green Realty’s construction cost as a shortage of labor may result in higher wage costs. It may also delay some of its projects.

Valuation Analysis

We estimate that SL Green Realty will generate funds from operations of about $7 per share in 2019. Therefore, its price to 2019 FFO ratio is only 11.2x. We think this is low especially given the fact that many other office REITs are trading in the range of 15x-18x.

A growing 4.3%-yielding dividend

SL Green Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.3%. The company has consistently increased its dividend every year since 2011. In Q2 2019, SL Green Realty generated FFO of $1.82 per share. Therefore, its payout ratio based on its FFO is less than 50%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like SL Green Realty’s focus in NYC as the city should be able to deliver above-average growth than the national average over the long term. It also pays an attractive 4.3%-yielding dividend. It is trading at a discount to its peers and we think its shares are attractive at this level. However, investors should be cautious about a possible recession since we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.