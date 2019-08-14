Betting On Clean Energy With The PBW ETF

Additionally, he likes the ETF as an investment with a target of $60 to $70 over the next two years.

Specifically, he likes the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF, with a short-term target of $34.75 by the end of the year, and a stop loss of $27.70.

The energy sector has been “an absolute disaster” and oil is “probably going to $47,” The Bensignor Group CEO Rick Bensignor told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

The other side of that bearish outlook is that there is a continued move towards clean energy. “More and more companies are investing on that side and reducing their infrastructure and capital expenditure on the traditional side,” he said.

The Trade

Bensignor likes the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (PBW), which is based on the WilderHill Clean Energy Index. The ETF is trading at less than a third of its all-time high of $144, and Bensignor believes it could double in the next few years.

He likes buying PBW at current levels with a short-term target of $34.75 by the end of the year, and a stop loss of $27.70.

The biggest potential risk to the trade is if a recessionary environment closes in between now and the end of the year, resulting in companies halting their technology expenditures.

However, he added: “I think there’s build up and it’s going to keep coming and coming for the clean side of energy.”

