Walgreens Still Undervalued - I'm Buying More

With solid fundamentals and strengths, the shares trade at a strong discount to fair value - I purchase more.

Company fundamentals remain solid and plans to improve profitability now include the closure of hundreds of stores, delivering part of the cost savings the company expects.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's share price has moved south over the past few months, and it's a company I return to from time to time to add more shares.

Going back to looking at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), we find some further pressure over the past 3-4 months that have resulted in a share price not seen in over 5 years. Walgreens is one of my two American pharmacy stocks, with the other one being CVS Health (CVS). I like owning both.

While there are short-term risks which could depress the share price even further than the levels we see today, the upside is appealing enough that I believe purchases can be considered with a long-term perspective in mind.

Let me show you why.

3Q19 for Walgreens - Improvements and weakness

The latest quarterly came in at two beats, both in terms of company EPS and revenue. The company:

improved U.S comparable performance to 1H19;

has results ahead of expectations in terms of sales;

has the cost management program on track;

is reaffirming full-year EPS guidance; and

is recording a positive contribution from Rite Aid.

On the weak side, we saw GAAP operating income declines partially related to cost management implementation and impairment charges related to AmerisourceBergen (ABC). The company also suffered a small market share loss due to its ongoing store optimization program (which also affected retail sales), and continued reimbursement pressure is affecting Walgreens' gross margins (down 1.5%). WBA offset this through procurement savings, however.

Walgreens can't do much about the NHS underfunding currently going on in the UK, affecting company international sales despite a prescription volume growth - however, the company nonetheless continues to gain market share overseas.

Company cash flow was weak, impacted by almost $1.4B from acquisitions, legal settlements, tax payments, store optimization, and the cost management program. The cost management program is one of the big positives here, and Walgreens is implementing this well with savings on track.

(Source: Seeking Alpha 3Q19 Earnings Call slides)

So between implementing its cost-savings program, managing reimbursement pressure, rolling out new store concepts and clinics, planning to close ~200 loss-making stores to deliver savings, strong growth in emerging markets, the digitalization initiative into Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud, I consider the company to be developing on or slightly ahead of its own guidance and pace. It delivered a small sales growth, looking even better when considering FX volatility and considering a constant currency basis.

Challenges are of course still ahead, but overall, I believe both the expectations we may have for Walgreens and my investment thesis to be very much intact

Buybacks continuing

In addition to cost savings/procurement working in synergy with growth in prescription and sales to offset negative effects from margin pressure, the company continues to actively buy back its own shares - paying a very low price to do so due to currently depressed valuations. The company planned a $10B share buyback program back in 2018, and thus far during 2019, the company has bought back more than $3B worth of its own shares.

Now, while the company does guide towards further headwinds during 2019 which could (and likely will) put some further pressure on the stock price, the fact is that these share buybacks eventually will affect multiples and likely cause growth in the company share price, as the company isn't guiding toward any massive losses or impacts for the year.

Rite Aid integration on track - Health Clinics implementation and synergies in groceries

The company also reports the Rite Aid integration fully on track with 394 stores already being converted and the program is on track to finish at the end of 2020.

Walgreens is working with Humana and LabCorp to drive their health clinic implementation, and the company expects to run at least five primary care clinics during the end of FY19.

In my articles on Kroger (KR), I also mention the grocery-anchored pharmacies where Walgreens works to bring their services to the customer shopping experience - the Walgreens side, much like the grocery side, is reporting positive effects and content customers as a result of this.

Looking forward - Investment and growth

All these positives shouldn't detract from the fact that Walgreens is in a stage of heavily investing in infrastructure and processes in order to get back to a trend of impressive, long-term growth. While these effects from things such as buybacks are positive, the conservative investor should be careful if he/she doesn't believe that the company will not only turn things around but capitalize on many of its current ambitions and spendings.

Overall, I view this as a transitional quarter where the company delivered acceptable results considering both the pressure it's currently facing as well as the current programs and spending in effect. Walgreens' core belief going forward is that the future of pharmacy is providing a wider range of care services to the customer - and as I said in some of my articles about CVS Health (CVS), this is something I fully agree with.

Let's take a look at the more important question for today's article.

Valuation

The situation the company is currently in means that its share price is depressed due to the transformative stage of the business. If you, as the investor, wait to invest until this journey is finished, you'll likely be buying the company at a premium, much as it has historically traded. With that being said, this is where we are today.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Unless you believe the company's model - their entire business - is fundamentally broken or unsustainable, such a picture should excite you.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Forecasting even a conservative return to fair value provides market-beating returns and capital appreciation going forward. The company's dividend is well-covered and highly unlikely to be cut, and company estimates and guidance have historically been fairly accurate with a 10%/20% miss using a 10% margin of error on a 1Y/2Y-basis. In short, going by how Walgreens has performed historically, there shouldn't be many surprises waiting in the bushes until 2022.

This makes the company not only undervalued but extremely undervalued when looked at this way.

Risks

We've already talked at length about the risks posed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the political risks/systemic risks and challenges to the traditional healthcare model in the USA. When talking Walgreens, these risks are slightly offset by their international exposure which does not suffer from these challenges (at least not to the same degree). In addition, as I've spoken about in previous articles, I consider Amazon not to be a destructive force in the pharmacy space, but at most another competitor that a company like Walgreens can handle.

Still, these risks - competition, politics/policy, and forward demographics - are risks that every investor needs to consider carefully prior to investing. However, out of these risks, only the demographics is a situation we've not seen before. Walgreens has faced competition and policy risks before, and they've come out on top for the past few decades.

I believe they will do so again.

Thesis

My bull stance on Walgreens is rooted in my position that I consider it highly unlikely for the pharmacy and healthcare space to change to such a fundamental level that players/companies like Walgreens will become obsolete or unnecessary.

Not only do I consider Walgreens likely to survive and thrive in new environments, but I also consider the company in one of the best positions to capitalize on such a change due to their already-existing distribution networks, experience, the venture with AmerisourceBergen and the company's impressive international exposure.

My position on Walgreens is that fear of drug price regulation and other factors are depressing the stock price to a level where we see a very strong potential upside, provided that the thesis works out in our favor - and I simply consider this possibility to be very likely to materialize.

At the very least, I believe Walgreens to become a major player in the future of healthcare and pharmacy, both in and outside of the USA - and that makes the company one I believe that you should own.

Walgreens represents my largest exposure to the pharma market - and as of this article, I've increased this exposure further, as I intend to do more going forward if we see even better prices. The fact is, while I strongly believe the return to normal valuations to be materializing over the next 1-2 years as a result of buybacks, cost-saving implementation, and transformational programs, I hope that we will still spend some more time in these valuations, giving investors the opportunity to buy this quality, time-tested company at a great price.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of share price levels of ~$53/share, I consider Walgreens undervalued and a "BUY". While forward risks do exist and the company is in the middle of a transformational phase, the current valuation is appealing enough to justify a buy of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.