National Vision: 50% Downside, A History Of Bankruptcy, And FTC Concerns

The "Signature Offer" of "Two glasses and a Free Eye Exam for $69.99" looks too good to be true and may run afoul of FTC "bait and Switch" rules.

The company has a Free Cash Flow Yield similar to the US 10 year and is priced at a 60% premium to the S&P 500 on that metric.

National Vision (EYE) is the product of several bankrupt companies being funded by Private Equity firms and then floated on the public markets.

National Vision (EYE) trades at 16.6x 2019 EV/EBITDA, has ~3 turns of debt and generates a paltry 1.5% FCF yield that could see pressure as consumers (and possibly regulators) increase scrutiny of the company’s potentially deceptive ads – ads that are integral to the company’s ability to drive customers to its stores. In addition to its reputational risk, in my opinion, EYE is overstating EBITDA by double digit percentages via add backs and accounting gimmickry.

To their credit EYE has warned the street (see the Managed Care and Insurance section) that the growth of its managed care business is expected to slow as it continues to approach overall industry penetration levels. Despite the fact companies in this industry have a history of failure due to over-expansion (here, here, & here), EYE plans to open 75 stores per year and more than double its store base. Importantly the company says its sales at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses "ABC" are driven by its “Signature Offer” for “two-pairs of eyeglasses plus an eye exam for $69.95,” but as detailed below, the company’s ads may be considered deceptive according to the FTC and state statutes (further evidenced by the cacophony of consumer complaints). Its two flagship brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, represented 63% and 11% of the company’s net revenues in 2018, according to the March 2019 presentation.

EYE trades at an estimated forward FCF yield on par with the US 10Y treasury (at 1.651%), and a shocking 66% below the S&P 500 FCF Yield of ~4.5% (according to Bloomberg). Said another way: EYE is a company with slowing single digit growth that won’t be valued on par with the market until it falls 66% to a stock price of roughly $10/share.

(Authors Note: I reached out to the company on Monday to asking about compliance with FTC law in regards to their "signature offer" and the supporting materials associated with it, they have not yet responded)

A Child Born Of Bankruptcies

EYE was constructed out of a series of Chapter 11 events. Private Equity infused capital, took it public and walked away. Both the private equity sponsors (Berkshire Partners and KKR) that funded the legacy companies and growth trajectory have sold their stakes in EYE. The historical reality of two separate bankruptcies speaks to the competitive nature of the business that EYE has to navigate. Now that Luxottica has merged with lense maker Essilor EYE will have to compete against a fully integrated business (frames, standalone stores, insurance, and lenses). EYE’s response has been that they will grow their footprint by 75 stores per year, running the risk of growing the business faster then what the cashflows will support (as was done twice before).

Source: Authors Research and Bankruptcy Filings

EYE Engages in Aggressive Addbacks to EBITDA That Materially Inflate Adjusted EBITDA.

According to the company’s 8K EYE defines adjusted EBITDA as “EBITDA, further adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense, management fees, new store pre-opening expenses, non-cash rent, management realignment expenses and other expenses”. However, all of these expenses seem to be ongoing and normal course of business. In all the Adjustments accounted for a 9% inflation of EBITDA in 2016 but have ballooned to 18% in 2018 – ACTUAL EBITDA only grew 2.9% YOY in 2018.

Source: Company Filings, $ in 000's

Even with the addbacks the Adj EBITDA growth rate is slowing materially.

Source: Company Filings, $ in Millions

What Are “Adjusted Same Store Sales”?

EYE has engaged in practices that appear to make its performance look better than they are – including the highly unusual use of “adjusted comparable store sales.” Based on an SEC search, only two other companies utilize this same metric (0.76% of the total companies I found reporting the metrics below).

Source: SEC Filings

The fact the company calculates its adjusted comparable store sales on a cash basis and that the revenue is estimated based on processing and delivery leaves significant wiggle room for earnings management. In Q119 the company lowered its Q118’s reported results, this had the effect of making EPS and margin growth look better (on a year over year basis) than it was. Adjusted Diluted EPS in Q118 was reported as $0.35, but in Q119 that number was changed to $0.34. In Q219 the 2018 comparable numbers were revised down AGAIN, this consistently overstates EPS and Net Income YOY growth by 3%-5%.

Source: Company Filings

The 6 month reporting shows that the first quarter was also managed on a YOY basis given that gross numbers are larger than the Q219 downward adjustments

Source: Company Filings

The company has expanded the length of time it excludes in total comparable-store sales “from stores opened less than 12 months” in the 2017-10-K and prior filings to: “sales from stores opened less than 13 months” in the 2018 10-K and the Q119 report.

According to the 2017 10-K, Q117, Q217 & Q317 quarterly reports, the company says they calculate total comparable-store sales based in part “on consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of (I) Corporate/Other segment net revenue, (II) sales from stores opened less than 12 months,”

In the 2018 10-K and the Q119 quarterly report, the company says they calculate total comparable store sales based in part “on consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of (I) Corporate/Other segment net revenue, (II) sales from stores opened less than 13 months,”

The company added orders “placed and paid for or submitted to a managed care payor” to its definition of adjusted comparable store sales growth in the 2018 10-K and the Q119 reports as well.

Source: SEC Filings, Form 10K

New Store Productivity in decline

Not a positive given the company’s plans to open 75 stores a year.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Calculations

The company has seen increased management turnover and insiders are selling

In July 2019 EYE saw Chris Beasley Senior Vice President, Accounting and Controller to depart. Beasley served as Sr. VP accounting at NVI since July 2015 & as controller since 5/17 and on 2/13/19 Mitchell Goodman Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary went on a medical leave of absence. In January of 2019, COO Jeff McAllister from Walmart transitioned from COO to a new position as Special Advisor to the Board. Currently Reade Fahs, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and assumed the COO duties. McAllister replaced J. Bruce Steffey who had served as the President of NVI since September 2012 and served as its Chief Operating Officer from March 2004 until August 2017.

Private Equity Sponsors Have Sold

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

The Company’s Promotional Program Puts EYE In A Difficult Position With Clients, Investors and Regulators

Legally the company must say that their promotion is bona fide and that consumers who wish to utilize the promotion may.However, if customers only use the promotion, the company’s margins and sales will not grow as expected. The company states clearly in its last 10-K that a “significant number” of its customers choose upgraded frames/lenses and not the base offer and that the upgraded offerings generate higher margins.

EYE is stuck – abide by the letter of the law as it relates to deceptive trade practices, including bait & switch, or please Wall Street and upsell as much as possible.

EYE's own risk factors highlight the reality that regulation could be a business risk. In its form 10-K EYE states, “Some of our promotions, such as our America’s Best offer of a “free” eye exam, are subject to compliance with laws and regulations governing use of this term. The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) has authority under Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act (the “FTC Act”) to investigate and prosecute practices that are “unfair trade practices,” “deceptive trade practices,” or “unfair methods of competition.”

Consumers complain of deceptive trade and bait & switch tactics, of bad prescriptions and shoddy service.

Given the number of complaints about the promotion (here, here, here, here, here, here) and the fact the company is not BBB accredited” and has a “D- BBB rating,” according to the Better Business Bureau, it seems the company has chosen to please Wall Street.

Not only do consumers complain of deception, but they also complain of rushed eye exams and bad prescriptions (here, here, here, here). Shoddy prescriptions may stem from the pressure EYE puts on its optometrists to see more patients, who according to an October 2018 William Blair report, see as many as six patients per hour during busy periods vs. the average of 1.1 eye exam per hour based on an American Optometric Association member survey.

Source: Yelp Reviews

Highlighting the Potential Issues with The FTC

Below is an America’s Best advertisement which includes “2 Pairs of Glasses for $69.95” in large font, followed by a smaller font qualifier that says: “with single-vision uncoated plastic lenses,” and a circle that says: “includes FREE eye exam.”

Source: America’s Best Website

The two glasses and free eye exam offer; however, is only valid for single vision uncoated plastic lenses (think coke bottles) may be deceptive as a reasonable consumer does not understand what an uncoated plastic lense means.

According to the FTC, an advertisement is deceptive if it “is likely to mislead consumers acting reasonably under the circumstances,” and “is "material" - that is, important to a consumer's decision to buy or use the product.”

The FTC further states that it determines if an ad is deceptive of “from the point of view of the "reasonable consumer" - the typical person looking at the ad. Rather than focusing on certain words, the FTC looks at the ad in context - words, phrases, and pictures - to determine what it conveys to consumers.”

Since most consumers don’t know what a single vision uncoated lens is or how it might be used as such granular information is only provided after the customer takes an eye exam and is handed a prescription, it seems possible these ads could be considered deceptive.

The company’s ads may violate the FTC’s guidance on the word “Free” as the company does not make clear upfront that the eye exam is not free if the customer does not purchase glasses.

“RULE SUMMARY: The offer of "Free" merchandise or service is a promotional device frequently used to attract customers. When making "Free" or similar offers all of the terms and conditions upon which one can receive and retain the “Free” item should be set forth clearly and conspicuously at the outset of the offer so as to leave no reasonable probability that the terms of the offer might be misunderstood.”

Since the company does not clearly explain anywhere that the exam may not be free unless the customer purchases glasses from the company, in my opinion the ad likely violates the FTC’s guidance. Nowhere in the advert does it say that if the customer does not purchase glasses, the exam is not free.

Source: Company Website

Even if the customer clicks through to the “learn more” button nowhere does it say the customer might have to pay for the exam. The company only says that the FREE exam is a $50 savings when you purchase any two pairs of glasses.

Source: Company Website

The company’s ads may violate the FTC’s guidance against bait switch advertising

Companies are prohibited from discouraging “the purchase of the advertised merchandise as part of a bait scheme to sell other merchandise,” according to section §238.3. As noted above, consumers complain that salespeople disparage the advertised product as coke bottle lenses, that salespeople tell the customer the lenses are thick and will not look good.

The fact the company says a “significant number” of America’s Best and Eyeglass world customers choose upgraded frames/lenses versus the base offer, could indicate a lack of intent to sell the advertised product, according to interviews with experts.

The company’s ad may violate the FTC’s .com guidance which says that “advertisers should adopt the perspective of a reasonable consumer,” and that should “assume that consumers don’t read an entire website or online screen, just as they don’t read every word on a printed page.” A review of internet & TV ads here & here reveals different font sizes and hard to read the text and while the company provides information about the single vision lens requirement, but the detail is flashed for a few seconds, is in white and is very hard to read.

Source: Company Website

A review of this back to school ad does not seem to disclose that impact-resistant lenses are included in the $69.95 promo for kids under 13, and includes a disclaimer that flashes on the screen for a few seconds in white: “Restrictions apply.” It would seem a reasonable person could assume kids’ glasses include anyone under the age of 18, not 13.

“When it comes to kids glasses, don’t overpay, overdeliver. Excite your little ones, and enjoy big savings with everyone’s favorite Monster Jam frames. Get 2 complete pairs with impact-resistant lenses, and a free eye exam for just $69.95.”

Source: Company Website

Should the company be required to change, its promotional program or advertising campaigns, its sales and margins could be negatively impacted. The company says it uses its national advertising for America’s Best to communicate its value proposition to current and potential customers, which, in turn, drives comparable-store sales. The company further states that they believe that television is a key channel for connecting with its customers and that they use TV ads to “gain a larger share of voice, and, in turn, drive traffic and margins.”

Bait and switch. The company says in its last 10-K that a “significant number” of its customers choose upgraded frames/lenses and not the base offer and that the upgraded offerings generate higher margins. This could easily be construed as a lack of intent to sell the advertised product, a key element of illegal bait and switch.

Playing on the parent’s need to protect their child to drive sales and margin

In its apparent quest to increase sales, the company also appears to pressure parents to purchase polycarbonate lenses for children over 13 by extolling the safety features of polycarbonate vs. the CR-39 lenses offered in the $69.95 promotion. Such a policy puts the parent in an untenable position - either pay up for safer lenses or take a chance with the health and safety of the child’s vision. And while the company says it automatically upgrades lenses for children ages 13 and under to polycarbonate – polycarbonate is recommended for all minors, not just those under 13, according to Pamela Miller, OD, JD and former president of the American Optometric Association. According to Miller, not only should doctors “always recommend the higher-impact-resistant lenses, such as polycarbonate,” in patients who are aged fewer than 18 years, “eye-care professionals (ECPs) have an ethical as well as legal responsibility to inform their patients regarding lens material options and safety.”

Conclusion

EYE is massively overvalued and is reporting adjusted EBITDA that masks its lack of organic growth, worse the company has abandoned a golden rule of retail “never treat your customer like garbage, or they will vote with their feet”. In its current form EYE will likely trade to $10/share, if the FTC gets involved the damage could be much worse.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EYE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short EYE. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.