Another Quarter Of Losses At Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services (KEG) loses money in a highly competitive, capital intensive business. The company's high debt burden and poor competitive prospects mean there is really no sign of improvement on the horizon as its financial situation deteriorates. Even though the stock is down more than 80% in a year, for the reasons stated below and in my previous article, I am short.

1. Background

Key Energy Services calls itself, "the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned" in the company's most recent Form 10-K. Key competes with companies such as C & J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ merging with FRAC), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN), Forbes Energy Services Ltd. (OTCQX:FLSS), Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES), Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) and Nine Energy Services (NINE) among others. Key's equipment and services are used in the completion and production of oil and gas by hydraulic fracturing. Key's business is both competitive and capital-intensive.

Present-day Key emerged from bankruptcy protection in December of 2016. Since that time, Key has been burdened by Term Loan whose balance stands at over $240 million on which key pays interest of LIBOR plus 10.25%, coming out to more than 12%. Key also pays annual fees of $2.75 million to a company called Platinum Equity Advisors which is an affiliate of Soter Capital, LLC (see Form 10-K, page 18). According to Key's proxy statement, Soter has the right to nominate a majority of the Board of Directors and controls 50.11% of the equity.

In September of 2018, Key proposed merging with its competitor Basic Energy Services. Basic rejected Key's offer several days later. Since the proposed merger and rejection, both companies' share prices have fallen more than 80%.

At the end of June, Key reported that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange saying its share price had fallen below the $50 million threshold for continued listing. Shortly thereafter there was a sharp increase in the cost to borrow shares for short selling:

(Information courtesy of IBorrow Desk). It is my opinion and based on my experience with companies that have concentrated shareholdings and a low float that the increase in the cost to borrow shares was caused by shareholders making their shares unavailable to borrow. Predictably, this lead to a sharp increase in the stock price from less than $1.80 to over $3.25. The shares traded at an elevated price for over a month, which was enough time to cure the minimum market cap deficiency. Now that Key has reported its second quarter results, the cost to borrow shares has come down somewhat and the share price has fallen sharply.

2. Financial Results

For the Second Quarter, Key reported a net loss of $18.3 million and its liquidity stood at just over $50 million. Normally, when evaluating a business one would compare this quarter's results to those from other quarters. In light of the substantial ongoing losses at Key, I don't think it's necessary to delve into business and segment trends with too much precision. Based on the information in the earnings release and 10Q, Key reported revenues of almost $113 million, direct operating expenses of $90.5 million and depreciation and amortization of $14 million. One should be able to tell from just a moments glance at Key's website that the company operates heavy machinery and depreciation is a very real expense when you're drilling holes a mile into the ground and filling them with high pressure fluids. Out of gross profits of less than $8.5 million (ie, Revenues minus operating expenses minus depreciation), Key then paid $22.5 million in SG&A and another $8 million interest. As can be seen on the earnings release, Key has had negative EBITDA of -$121,000 and -$197,000 for the last two quarters.

As I described in my previous article, Key has lost money every quarter since it emerged from bankruptcy. The retained deficit (ie, total losses over time) stands at $261 million (10Q, page 10).

The liquidity position at Key is also a looming problem. As of June 30, Key reported that it had "$50.4 million, consisting of $29.3 million in unrestricted cash and $21.1 million of borrowing capacity." This is an issue because as Key explains in its 10Q and other places, its Term Loan includes a covenant stating liquidity "must not be less than $37.5 million (of which at least $20.0 million must be in cash or cash equivalents held in deposit accounts) as of the last day of any fiscal quarter." The CEO explained on a conference call last week, "Based on our current outlook and plans, we expect our liquidity to be around $40 million at the end of the next quarter, as well as at the end of 2019." (Second Quarter Conference Call.) From, this you can see that even the company itself expects to be precariously close to violating its loan covenants in the next three months. (The next question one should ask himself is, "What will they for the quarter after that?")

3. Competitive Prospects

Key's CEO was rather candid about the difficult condition and challenging prospects for the company on the most recent conference call:

We recognize the Key's financial performance has been disappointing, and improving this is the primary focus for this management team and for our board. We operate in a very competitive price in every geography and in all four lines of our business. Demand for our services remains uneven and hard to predict with many of our E&P clients managing their spending on a monthly and quarterly basis to deliver on free cash flow objectives. We expect this to be the norm rather than the exception over the next 18 to 24 months given investor expectations for our customers to exercise increase financial discipline, coupled with concerns around macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainties regarding future commodity prices.

(Second Quarter Conference Call transcript). Further, he explained:

We've been very public in our acknowledgement of the need for consolidation in our industry. It is simply the most efficient way to increase scale and reduce costs both operating expenses and capital expenses, both corporate and in the field and to create value for investors. Every business line we compete in is very price sensitive, so only the lowest cost players can thrive through the cycle. An increasing scale through consolidation is an excellent way to reduce service costs to our clients. But it takes two willing boards and shareholder basis to make consolidation happen. And so far, we have seen our industries stand on the sidelines and hope of a better tomorrow. Looking at the share prices, it has not really worked out very well for any of us.

This was a noteworthy statement in that the CEO acknowledged that the most apparent solution of merging was not within his control. I would note that Key's competitor Basic reported that in the last quarter it spent $1.2 million in fees on a potential acquisition it chose not to pursue (See Basic 10Q, page 27). Basic's filings give us no particular reason to believe Key was the target, but based on Key's earlier offer to merge, that would seem plausible.All this is to say that Key loses money, has lost money since the last time it filed for bankruptcy and despite some plans to reduce costs going forward, and it is not even in control of a potential consolidation process, which it believes would be the best way to save money.

This pessimistic view on drilling and completion activity mirrors what one hears on conference calls for almost every company I am aware of involved in North American onshore oil production.

4. Conclusion - Staying short

I have been short this stock from higher prices of around $4.00 per share earlier this year and I wrote an article about it earlier the price was $3.00 per share. At that price, the market capitalization of more than $60 million for a company that not only loses money but is highly indebted made it a compelling short opportunity.

Now, at Friday's closing price of $1.73, the market cap is only $35 million. Based on the company's history of losses, high debt and challenging market position I believe the equity will ultimately be worthless in a year or less. That being said, nano-cap stocks can trade wildly on little to no change in circumstances, so anyone choosing to take or hold a short position should be prepared for significant volatility. The cost to borrow shares has fallen from over 100% to just over 50%, and I believe the cost will continue to come down as the share price falls, too.

The decision to put on a short position or whether or not to close a short position may be dependent on factors that are specific to each individual and each portfolio, but that being said, once the share price dips below $1.25 and $25 million market cap, I expect to find other opportunities more compelling because of the potential for heightened margin requirements. Others may continue to stay short at such low prices because they feel they can be certain of the outcome that the stock price will continue to fall.

For the reasons stated above, I believe Key Energy Service's stock is overvalued and the equity may be worthless in less than a year. I am short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.