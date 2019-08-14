The Importance Of Developing IPs, With Dr. Kyle Kingsley, Vireo Health

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Today, I am very happy to be joined by Dr. Kyle Kingsley, the founder and CEO of Vireo Health (OTCPK:VREOF), a publicly traded, multi-state, physician-led medical cannabis company. Dr. Kingsley was the former CEO of Minnesota Medical Solutions as well as a board-certified physician, serial entrepreneur, and inventor. He's also co-author of the book Medical Cannabis Primer for Healthcare Providers.
Topics include:
- 4:28 - Dr. Kingsley's path from practicing medicine to the cannabis sector. As a doctor, met an army veteran who preferred cannabis to opioids for pain management. Coming from traditional medical background, began to see cannabis as a therapeutic agent especially as an alternative to opioids. Vireo Health as an MSO - bigger game to be played than a land grab; better to develop the IP that will rule the space for the next decades, not just over the next few years.
- 6:40 - Changing perception of cannabis in physicians' minds. 93% of the US public supports cannabis being classified as a medicine, not a drug. Doctors will always wait for FDA approval, but narrative is changing.
- 8:40 - Vireo Health's CSO is an IP lawyer. Filed dozens of pending patent applications. A recent grant from the US PTO - cannabinoids that aren't mood altering that maximize the reduction in cancer risk with smoking or chewing tobacco, in 5 years from now consumers wouldn't be able to buy tobacco cigarettes without harm reducing cannabinoids added to them. Compelling, could disrupt the tobacco industry.
- 11:25 - Vireo's further plans for growth - focused mainly on the US. Puerto Rico is a long-term production hub. Interested in acquisition of ancillary companies like nutraceuticals and engineering firms. Focused on making cannabis a health and wellness product for anxiety and PTSD, not just replacing opioids.
- 14:20 - Recently presented at MJ MicroCap Conference in New York. Most notable trend is hearing from new investors - definitive legalization change will bring massive influx of capital. MSOs like Vireo are in stasis in terms of investment volume but that will change in short order where capital will match what Canadian companies are already receiving.
- 15:30 - Critical mass to pass the States Act and that will codify the fact that it's a States issue. Federal government won't push federal legalization. Bizarre that it's taken this long - it's going to be a clunkier process than people think. Bank reform will also drive down costs and make it safer.
- 17:26 - Vireo recently started trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange and was also recently included in two Horizons US Marijuana Index ETFs. There’s been a definite drop in the stock amid some overall volatility, but it's been across the board. Have to play the long game - the MSO space has been brutalized the last few months, but Vireo is better off because of it. The pressure on MSO space has been from DoJ sending letters of inquiry into larger M&As. This is about climate - not weather. Vireo is in it for long haul, building next generation of products and brands backed by science and engineering.
- 18:50 - CBD and THC markets are different side of the same coin. CBD market will grow substantially and commoditize quickly and will be a good surrogate study for THC. For companies to succeed they need to build propietary products that a company can protect, not just marketing. Cannabis space mostly operates thinking what it loses on selling units it can make up for in volume, but Vireo is focused on higher margin, long-term products in CBD and THC space and beyond.
- 20:26 - Advice for investors: just a matter of time before there's broad federal change that facilitates investment in the cannabis space. It's just a matter of risk tolerance. Would put money on the US based MSO space - they're a fraction of they way there in terms of collective enterprise value and it's inevitable that it will grow. Akin to the dotcom era, but it's not as hit or miss as the dotcom sector.
- 21:45 - How banking reform will change the cannabis space. Significant financial burden that will be reduced once reform is implemented.
- 22:25 - Vireo has centralized leadership in Minneapolis and NYC. Cultivation of THC happens in each state separately; planning on centralizing CBD production over time. Makes sense to centralize when you can - for bulk oil production makes sense to grow in thousand acre plus fields rather than capital intensive greenhouses and warehouses north of the equator. Interested in southern latitutdes like Puerto Rico; eventually will be produced like any agricultural commodity - large fields, combinal harvested, extracted at scale.
