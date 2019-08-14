RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) unsurprisingly reported another strong quarter with revenue and EPS coming in well ahead of expectations and management's previous guidance. RNG is the leader in the UCaaS market and has rightfully deserved to trade at a premium to the market and near the higher-end of SaaS companies. Even with the stock near an all-time high, growth remains very impressive, with revenue growing 34% during the quarter, well ahead of consensus expectations for ~28% growth.

Management also raised their 2019 guidance which now demonstrates revenue growing ~30% compared to consensus expectations for ~28% growth. In addition Q3 revenue guidance was better than expected. With the company firing on all cylinders and continuing their market-leading growth, there are few questions to why the stock is trading near all-time highs including trading up over 10% since reporting earnings.

Data by YCharts

While I was previously a bit neutral on the name post-Q4 earnings, I believe the company has demonstrated two very strong quarters of growth and guidance raises, reinforcing their leadership position and demonstrating why they deserve to continue to trade at a premium valuation. The stock was pretty flat from mid-February to mid-April, but after posting strong Q1 and Q2 earnings, the stock is up nearly 35% since then.

Even with the recent run-up, I believe there is still upside remaining in this name. While it might not be the most opportune moment to put new capital to work, investors who current hold this name in their portfolio should not look to trim their position as there is still upside to current prices. RNG's current premium valuation will stay for quite some time and investors should look forward to a successful second half of the year.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

RNG is one of the leaders in the UCaaS, or Unified Communications as a Service, market. This segment of the market focuses on the transformation of enterprise communication as it evolves from traditional landlines to newer forms of communication. RNG utilizes its cloud-based approach in order to provide flexible and cost-effective services to support an ever-changing workforce. Employees are becoming more mobile, and RNG is capturing the "bring-your-own device" market shares.

Source: Company Presentation

Enterprises have rapidly moved away from traditional landlines and towards newer forms of communication, including online meetings, team collaboration, telephony, and video conferencing. RNG assists with delivering the newer forms of communication, and its cloud-based offerings enable the company to deliver more transparent revenue streams.

Source: Company Presentation

The new forms of communication are here to stay. Yes, voice communication is still the dominant form of enterprise communication, but there is an increasing number of new communication forms. For example, RNG held a study surveying 2,000 customers, of which 44% said voice was their main method of communication. However, both team messaging and text followed closely behind. This demonstrates the changing landscape and need for enterprises to develop modern communication platforms.

Q2 was a strong quarter with revenue growing 34% to $215 million, well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$205 million. Software subscription revenue continues to impress, growing 33% to $195 million during the quarter and now represents around 90% of total revenue. Guidance for subscription revenue was only for $185.5-187.5 million and the strong beat here demonstrates the underlying strength in the business. The software revenue stream is very valuable for SaaS companies as it is highly predictable and recurring in nature, thus giving investors more confidence in placing a higher revenue multiple on the company.

Source: Company Presentation

The company also continues to move up the market and gain more share with larger enterprises. During Q2, there were 30 deals with total contract value reaching the seven-figure total. The larger clients and contracts are a positive sign for more sustainable and recurring revenue growth as larger enterprise revenues are typically stickier and are less likely to leave.

Gross margin continue to remain healthy at 76.7% during the quarter and are likely to remain in the high-70's over the long term. Given a majority of their revenue is software based, their operations naturally have a higher gross margin (given software does not have as many cost of goods sold compared to hardware products).

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, RNG continues to impress on operating margins, posting an operating margin of 9.5% during the quarter compared to management's previous guidance 8.3-8.5%. Combined with the strong revenue beat, this led to EPS for the quarter coming in at $0.21, ahead of expectations for $0.15-0.17 and consensus expectations for $0.16.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q3 which includes revenue of $220-222 million (27-28% growth) with subscription revenue of $200-202 million (27-28% growth). This appears to be somewhat conservative given the company's history of exceeding their guidance range and Q2 revenue just coming off a 34% growth quarter. Operating margins are expected to be 9.2-9.4% leading to EPS of $0.18-0.20.

Management also raised their guidance for the full year to include revenue of $874-877 million (30% growth) compared to their previous guidance for $862-866 million (28-29%). Remember to start the year, management originally guided to 26-28% growth. With Q2 revenue coming in ~$10 million ahead of their previous guidance, management's recent 2019 guidance raise is pretty similar to the amount they just beat by, implying they could be leaving a little conservatism in their guidance.

Valuation

While the recent run-up has led to the stock trading near all-time highs, valuation is not completely unreasonable. The company continues to report revenue growth of 30%+ and even with the recently raised guidance, it appears conservative and beatable for the rest of the year.

RNG currently trades ~12.5x forward revenue, a considerable premium to some other UCaaS and CPaaS competitors such as 8x8 (EGHT) and Vonage (VG). However, RNG is moving closer to Twilio's (TWLO) valuation and rightfully so. Their premium revenue growth and history of beating and raising guidance warrants a premium valuation.

Data by YCharts

RNG's current market cap is ~$11.5 billion and with a net cash balance of ~$200 million, the company has an enterprise value of ~$11.3 billion. Management's recently raised revenue guidance of $874-877 million now represents ~30% growth for the year. I believe the company will be able to beat this given they just beat Q2 revenue guidance by ~$10 million and they could end the year with revenue closer to $900 million.

Assuming revenue decelerates a little bit in 2020 to ~28% growth, we could see 2020 revenue of $1.15 billion. Using the current $11.3 billion enterprise, this implies a valuation of under 10x revenue.

Data by YCharts

While 10x forward revenue is not cheap by any means, there are several software companies throughout the market that trade at higher valuations given similar revenue growth and margin profiles. While I am not advocating RNG should trade at 20x forward revenue, I believe there is some room for their multiple to expand if the company is able to consistently produce impressive revenue growth and raise guidance along the way.

Given the stock is near all-time highs, this might not be the best moment to build a new position in the name, however, long-term investors should look to add on any future dips and hold onto the name. While it seems tempting to sell and realize some profits in this name, I believe guidance remains somewhat conservative and beatable for the rest of the year. Another impressive quarter and beat and raise could lead to the stock reaching $160 by the end of the year.

Risks to RNG include increased competition from both EGHT and VG. As the competitors continue to grow in size, they will begin to compete for a similar customer cohort which may cause RNG's revenue growth to decelerate quicker than anticipated. In addition, being a highly valued name based on forward revenues, it is subject to large corrections in the market. We have seen the tech market as a whole self-correct over time as revenue multiple continues to reach new levels.