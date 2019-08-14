Casey's General Stores: Gas, Snacks, Groceries, And Now Pizza Delivery

Market is very bullish on the stock given its steady earnings and dividend growth while we take a more skeptical outlook of the current expectations, seeing downside risk to guidance.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) owns and operates 2,146 convenience stores in Midwestern states which include a self-service gas station. The stock has been a big winner over the past year and up an impressive 25% just since its last earnings release in June. The story has seen steady growth along with positive guidance. We think this is an overall solid company but now see valuation headwinds as the stock appears expensive. This article summarizes the company's operating profile and our overall bearish view.

CASY stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Casey's General Stores Background

For the 2019 fiscal year that ended on April 30, total revenues reached $9.35 billion, up 11.5% year over year and an increase of 30% since fiscal 2016. GAAP EPS of $5.51 was down from $8.34 in 2018 which had included the positive impact of the tax reform. Q4 EPS increased 33% from last year, with both the top and bottom lines beating consensus estimates. The company added 73 net new store in the past year including new construction and acquisitions, increasing its regional presence by about 3.5%. Positive same-store sales growth and higher margins for its food and grocery segments have been the trends here.

Highlights of 2019 include the launch of its e-commerce store Caseys.com which the company sees as supporting growth going forward. The company also sees momentum in its gas fleet credit card program with an expectation that it supports fuel sales and customer loyalty. From the summary data below, the other important component to know about Casey's is that it has been a dividend grower, increasing the annual rate in each of the last 20 years. The company just announced an increase to the quarterly rate again for fiscal 2020, from $0.29 to $0.32 per share, representing a forward yield of 0.77%.

Summary income statement data. Source: Fiscal 2019 10-K

Casey's at its core, in our view, is a retail fuel distributor with an attached convenience store where customers shop the higher margin merchandise and food products. Casey's, with 2,142 gas station locations in the U.S., is a significant player comparing to 5,335 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) branded sites in the country for context. Fuel in 2018 represented 61% of Casey's revenues, followed by 26% from grocery and other merchandise, while prepared foods were the smaller segment at 12%. On the other hand, the gross profit contribution for fuel sales at 23% of the total was below that of prepared food and grocery, each at 35% and 39%, respectively. The gross margin for fuel in 2019 was 8.0% compared to 62% for prepared food.

The company has made a big push into the higher margin prepared foods which begins to approach a quick service type restaurant concept with a selection of pizzas and burgers. The idea is that customers stop in for gas and grab a bite to eat. The prepared foods segment now includes a delivery business in most locations and even online ordering. The company also owns and operates nearly all its retail locations which highlights a truly a unique business model in the market.

CASY 2018 sales and gross profit by category. Source: Company IR

For 2019, same-store sales in the grocery and merchandise segment grew 3.6% while prepared food and fountain grew 1.9%. Same-store fuel gallons sold notably declined by 1.7% y/y. Management noted in the annual report that a rather weak 2018 comparable period helped 2019 numbers for food and grocery segments. The company blamed the fall in fuel gallons sold on a decline in miles driven by motorists in the Midwest, something that drew our attention and we discuss more below.

"The decline in fuel gallons in fiscal 2019 as compared to fiscal 2018 was a combination of declines in miles driven in the Midwest, along with the Company transition to a more balanced pricing approach that focuses on both gallon movement and margins. The increase in same-store Grocery & other merchandise in 2019 is primarily due to refinements in product offerings and promotional strategies. The decline in same store sales growth for grocery & other merchandise and prepared food & fountain for 2018 as compared to 2017 was due primarily to a reduction in customer traffic from a generally weaker agricultural economy, increased competitor promotional activity, and unusual weather patterns as compared to prior year."

Same store sales growth. Source: Fiscal 2019 10-K

Looking ahead at fiscal 2020 guidance, management is very bullish on the prepared food segment with same-store sales growth in the range of 3.0-6.0%, above 2019's 1.9%. This is related to its e-commerce initiative of delivery and takeout services. The average margins or the grocery and prepared foods segments are expected to be relatively flat compared to 2019 at the mid-point and 50-100 bps higher at the upper end range. The margin guidance for the fuel segment in the table below is expressed as cents per gallon at $0.205-$0.225 for the full year is higher compared to $0.203 in 2019. The higher margin in fuels is based on management's expectation of improved sourcing capabilities and more dynamic pricing strategy.

Fiscal 2020 target. Source: Company IR

Analysis

Casey's really exemplifies the idea of a convenience store with a little bit of everything. On the other hand, the greater focus on prepared foods with an e-commerce site and a delivery service to us represents some higher risk and a potential loss of identity. Besides the traditional competition from other gas stations down the road, Casey's is now effectively in the market against larger and more established quick service restaurant players like Domino's (DPZ) and even the McDonald's (MCD), for example. In our view, this is an aggressive push towards growth that simply may not work out. There could also be some cannibalization into the grocery and merchandise business as potentially some customers avoid a trip to the store for burgers/pizza where they might otherwise have done additional shopping for other grocery items.

Casey's e-commerce menu. Source: Caseys.com

Another source of concern for us is a broader view on industry-wide fuel sales and gasoline demand. Emerging weakness in the U.S. economic growth outlook could add to already poor trends in the automobile industry. Auto sales in the U.S. declined in the first half of the year, with some estimates suggesting light-vehicle sales may fall 3% in 2019. While there is not a direct correlation between auto sales and gasoline demand, it highlights a changing landscape, including the greater use of ride sharing services and even an increased penetration of electric vehicles as long-term bearish trends for gasoline demand.

Consensus estimates see revenue growth of 5.7% for the current fiscal year which is expected to accelerate to 8.6% in fiscal 2021 and moderate again towards 5.3% in fiscal 2022. These estimates are based on the combination of new store openings adding about 3% to the current count and company guidance of same-store sales in the near term. We think there should be a deal of uncertainty in these numbers and are more cautious.

Data by YCharts

In terms of earnings, again the higher same-store sales growth expectations are set to increase EPS 6.7% this year to $5.881 and 8.3% in fiscal 2021, roughly in line with revenue growth. By this measure, the profit margin remains relative stable.

Data by YCharts

We highlight that the stock now trades at a 30x P/E multiple which has historically been the upper end of its trading range. Considering the expectation for 6.7% EPS growth this year, the forward price to earnings growth ("forward PEG") ratio of 4.2x is expensive in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Investors are attracted to CASY given the steady earnings and history of dividend growth. The market is extremely bullish on the stock while we take a more skeptical view on the success of the e-commerce efforts and see downside risks to management targets. Following the strong rally in shares from its fiscal Q4 earnings release, we think the stock is overextended and more than fully pricing in the bullish outlook. The next couple of quarters will be important for investors to gauge the momentum of the growth initiatives and monitor the development of margins.

We are bearish on this growth story and rate CASY as a sell on valuation concerns with an expectation of downside to management guidance. We think a fair multiple is closer 25x which is halfway between the current forward P/E level and its 5-year historical average at 22x. This represents a target of $145 or 13%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.