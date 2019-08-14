Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is pretty much the definition of a dividend growth stock: It operates in a defensive sector, it increases earnings at a fairly stable pace and dividends are growing at least in line with inflation every year.

What's been surprising over the last four to five years is the relatively high level of innovation that has been taking place in the tobacco industry. It used to be steady as she goes; increase prices every year, introduce new packaging or even a new flavor. Lately, though, we're talking real innovation by way of reduced-risk products. What's more, it looks like the billions of dollars invested are really starting to pay off. In other words, we're talking about a classic dividend growth case which is also leading the industry into the future.

Data by YCharts

It should be readily apparent from the graph above that this stock unfortunately has not been a massive wealth producer over the last five years. In fact, while it has moved up and down, it has ended up almost exactly where it was five years ago, at which time it closed at $84.50. Fortunately it has paid a generous dividend, causing investors to be able to enjoy an annual return of approximately 5%. Still, it is not the kind of return you expect from a stock like this over the long term.

Historical Dividend Growth

Philip Morris has been paying rising dividends for decades if you include the period before the split from Altria (NYSE:MO) in 2008. The habit of increasing dividends every year has continued after the split. The first dividend as an independent company was paid in July of 2008, at $0.46 per share. In July 2019 the company paid a dividend of $1.14 for a percentage-wise growth of 148% over the period.

That long term track record obscures the fact that the dividend growth rate was much higher in the beginning of that period than at the end. In 2015 to 2017 the dividend growth rate barely kept pace with inflation whereas it was hiked by a whopping 20% in 2011. Two factors have been dragging on performance for a number of years now: A rising U.S. dollar and falling cigarette volumes. The first factor tends to even out over time, even though it doesn't seem like it at the moment with an ever-rising dollar. The second factor is a secular trend and is something the whole industry has to adjust to and preferably innovate out of. As it seems like Philip Morris is having some real success on the innovation front, things are looking better. Last year, this manifested itself in a 6.5% dividend hike.

Data by YCharts

The payout ratio has been rising rapidly from the mid 70% range to above 100% in early 2018. Within such a framework, it is prudent for the Board to reduce the growth rate of the dividend until underlying earnings growth catch up again. Currently, the payout ratio is around 90%. This is high, but manageable for a globally diversified company in a stable business like this. It does put a brake on the future growth rate, though, as the Board preferably should get that payout ratio further down. Below I'll analyze whether last year's increasing growth rate was a one-time blip or whether we can expect a similar hike this year.

September Dividend Hike

Last year's hike happened earlier than usual and was paid in July rather than the usual October hike, no doubt at least partly influenced by the tax cuts in the U.S. and the fact that many other companies expedited the dividend hike that year. This year, however, the company has not hiked the dividend yet so it is very likely a new and higher dividend will be declared in September and paid in October, as per usual.

In July the company released its numbers for the second quarter. The company reported a currency neutral EPS growth rate of 15% and increased its forecast for the year to an EPS growth rate of at least 9%. In many ways, this alleviated some long-held fears in the investor community. It seems like the worst days are behind the company and that it has figured out how to manage the long term volume decline of the traditional cigarette market as well as being able to introduce rapidly growing innovative products. This increases the probability that the company can get back to the traditional path of long term EPS growth of low double digits.

The company says it will achieve an adjusted EPS of at least $4.94 this year. With the current annual dividend payment of $4.56 we are looking at a payout ratio of 92%. This would obviously limit how much the dividend could be hiked. If we look at page 2 of their report, however, we can see that the comparable adjusted EPS excluding currency is forecasted to grow by 9% to $5.28 for a payout ratio of 86%.

On the low end, I think we can fairly quickly establish that the dividend will be hiked. Even in the tremendously challenging years of 2015-2017 it was hiked by 2%+. Such a growth rate would be easily achievable this year. It is likely, though, that the Board is keen to be viewed as somewhat more friendly to their dividend growth investors than just compensating for the fall in purchasing power. If the dividend was raised by the same amount as last year, i.e. $0.07 or 6.1%, the payout ratio would be 91.7% on the forecasted earnings for 2019. It is doubtful the Board would dare to go higher than this. On the other hand, were they to propose a substantially lower dividend than this, it would send a negative signal to the market, especially after having delivered such a rosy forecast in its latest earnings report.

My prediction is therefore a hike of $0.06-$0.07 for a new quarterly dividend of $1.20-$1.21.

Risk Factors

A very apparent risk factor for Philip Morris as for all tobacco stocks is falling cigarette volumes. This has been going on for a long time in the developed world but is now also happening in the world as a whole. Companies can use their experience from the developed world about how to cope with this, but the underlying issue is still there and is not likely to go away. Another risk for Philip Morris is currency developments. A rising U.S. dollar is a challenge as international earnings numbers will fall when converted back to U.S. dollars. This could become a tailwind if the U.S. dollar were to reverse course and start falling again, but it is a risk nonetheless. Litigation is a very real risk, as was recently evidenced by the company's problems in Canada. Lastly, innovation is both a risk and an opportunity. So far at least, Philip Morris is leading the industry in innovating into new products. But this also means there are opportunities for existing competitors or new entrants to grab market share by coming up with new and compelling products.

Current Valuation

Valuation is always important to consider before making an investment, no matter how compelling the history of the company is and how rosy its future looks. Below I look at some key metrics for Philip Morris as well as for two of its international competitors, British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF).

Philip Morris British American Japan Tobacco Price/Sales 4.4x 2.8x 1.9x Price/Earnings 16.4x 9.9x 10.5x Yield 5.5% 7.3% 6.4%

Source: Morningstar

Philip Morris is the more expensive as measures by Price/Sales. As for Price/Earnings, British American comes out as the winner with Japan Tobacco right behind. The dividend yield category is also won by British American Tobacco with Japan Tobacco right in the middle. Philip Morris loses again and thus comes in third place in all three categories.

I would argue that all companies are enticing at these levels. That said, British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco look downright cheap with Price/Earnings ratios around 10x. This is a rare situation when we're talking a globally diversified company selling addictive products.

Analysts on Wall Street expect Philip Morris to post an annual earnings growth rate over the next five years of 5.7%. If we assume it will achieve that, adding in the current dividend yield of 5.5% and assume no change to the multiple, we arrive at an average annual expected return of 11.2%. This is solid considering this return comes from an industry leader in a very profitable and stable industry. Investors should remember it is not only projected growth that is important, but how likely it is that that growth rate will actually materialize. In this case, investors will get a compelling return as long as Philip Morris will grow in line with nominal world GDP growth - not a high bar to pass.

Philip Morris is a buy at these levels both for dividend growth investors and retired dividend investors living off their dividends. The dividend is high and getting higher.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has been raising its dividend every year since the spin-off in 2008 and is likely to continue doing so for many more years. The growth rate has been lower over the last five years than investors were used to but thanks to industry-leading innovation, growth is picking up again. Dividend growth investors can expect a dividend hike this September of 5-6% - offering investors a noticeable boost to their incomes. Philip Morris is a buy at these levels, offering both a high current dividend yield as well as solid growth going forward. When the next recession hits, this stock will continue giving you higher dividend income throughout the downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.