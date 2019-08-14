When was the last time you heard an economic news story regarding Austria? They don't make the news much, but have generally mirrored Germany both politically and economically. Their economy has faced the same issues as most of Europe, but has weathered them with politically successful austerity measures. As with Germany, the country has seen falling GDP growth and declining PMI numbers, but this has made for steep discounts in the country's equity market.

One easy way to invest in the country is through the iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO). While European bonds pay negative yields, this fund pays a 5.5% dividend with less risk than the rest of Europe. The ETF does only have $57M in AUM despite being 23 years old, so it does not have great liquidity, but enough for most individual investors.

It tracks the MSCI Austria 25/50 Index which is designed to represent the large cap segment of the Austrian economy. One reason for the ETF's high dividend is its high weighting toward financials. While I usually see a high weighting toward financials as a risk, I see it as a positive in the case of Europe because it seems investors have been overestimating the continent's banking risks.

Here is the fund's current sector breakdown:

Source: iShares

Overall, this sector weighting indicates more risk exposure for the ETF as financials, energy, and industrials are all highly cyclical. On the other hand, those sectors are easier to value and usually have more upside after a crash like the one we are currently seeing in Europe.

The current downturn has resulted in a 35% decline for EWO. More downside may come as a global recession seems increasingly likely, but the holdings of the fund have become very cheap. According to iShares, the fund has a weighted average P/E ratio of 10X and an average P/B ratio of 1.1X. To compare, Germany's (EWG) has an average P/E of 14X and Switzerland's (EWL) is at 21X. Of course, the economy of Austria is slightly different than those two, but on the surface, Austria looks cheap.

Comparative Performance Indicates Support

One way I like to look at the technical price trend of a single-country ETF's is by comparing it to a benchmark of nearby countries with similar economic structures. Personally, I care a lot more about an ETF outperforming its peers than having positive performance because I invest across asset classes.

For a peer benchmark to Austria, I will use ETFs that track its fellow central European neighbors Germany (EWG), Switzerland (EWL), Belgium (EWK), and Poland (EPOL). Of course, some of the countries are more economically developed, but on average, they are comparable to Austria. Here is a chart of the performance of the benchmark compared to Austria on top and a chart of Austrian performance divided by the benchmark below:

Data Source : Google Finance

By dividing the two, we can see how much outperformance or Alpha the country has been generating compared to its peers. This can also be thought of as the performance of long EWO, short benchmark trade. As you can see, Austria has been underperforming its peers since Q2 of 2018 and is now nearing its previous bottom.

Usually, relative performance mean reverts for single-country funds like EWO. This means that, more likely than not, Austria's current underperformance will result in outperformance over the next twelve months due to its current valuation gap. At the extreme end, we have Austria vs. Switzerland. Switzerland does have a higher GDP per capita and a different currency, but a relatively similar economic structure. In my opinion, Swiss stocks are not twice as valuable as Austrian ones as the market currently suggests.

EWO Fundamentals Stable and Undervalued

To get a better idea of the long-term potential of the ETF, let's dig into the fundamentals of its holdings. Here is a table of most of the holdings of the fund along with company metrics:

Source: Unclestock

Overall, we see what is typical for most equity markets that have been in economic stagnation. For the companies that generate a long-run profit margin, valuations are very low. The others who are making less profits than typical are selling at a steep Price-to-Sales discount as seen in "P/S 5Y avg difference" adjacent to the "P/S" column. Debt ratios are high for the non-financial corporations which is a worry, but in my opinion, low valuations offset that risk.

I actually see low revenue growth as a counterintuitive plus. Top line growth has been low for quite a few years in Austria which indicates that the market likely has low growth expectations. As in life, when your expectations are low you will usually be positively surprised.

These companies could trade lower, but they are trading at a discount to what would be found in the rest of the developed world. Dividends are very high and most companies trade near book value so strong performance is likely over the long run.

The Euro and the Bottom Line

One key risk factor for the ETF is the Euro. The Euro has been on the decline since Q2 2017 chiefly because the ECB has pushed interest rate cuts much more aggressive than the U.S Federal Reserve. By our measure, a 1% move in the Euro corresponds to a 0.8% move in EWO. It is not one-to-one as some would expect because the companies in the ETF likely gain from a devalued currency and offset the exposure.

While the Euro is a risk to investing in the fund, it can also be seen an area of potential alpha. When developed economy currencies underperform for a multi-year period, they typically outperform in the future. As the U.S Federal Reserve is becoming increasingly dovish and the deficit becomes a more pronounced risk, the U.S dollar may finally decline in value. This would be very beneficial for EWO as it may mean not only currency strength, but more inflows into its financial holdings.

In my opinion, the fund is likely to outperform its peers in coming months. It may see further downside, but I expect much less downside in EWO than in its more expensive neighbors like Switzerland. If the Euro reverses to the upside or if the economic outlook of Europe improves, then it is likely EWO will rise to at least $25 over the next two years as valuations and growth expectations return to normal levels.

If you take the long-run view, then even better performance is likely. The objective reality is that Europe, including Austria, has budget surpluses and has seen substantial deleveraging in its public and private sectors. This has been bad for banks like those held in EWO, but I expect those banks to leave the crisis with renewed strength. As financial conditions in Europe improve and the "banking depression" ends, it is feasible that EWO sees similar performance to the early 2000s. Back then, the fund rose roughly 50% a year or more for almost five years. I don't think that is likely, but I would not be surprised by a series of 20%+ years over the next five years.

