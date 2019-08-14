Alpha Update: Barrick, Newmont, And Amplats

These stocks, as well as Amplats, have delivered alpha but I will continue to hold them anticipating further progress on their plans and continuing global dysfunction.

Indeed, this has come to pass – prices continue to rise as investors of various stripes turn to precious metals and these two companies each consolidate operations.

Six months ago, I argued that gold giants Barrick and Newmont might do well given our helter-skelter world and against probable merger and acquisition synergies.

It’s a shame really that when there is so much more interesting to talk about – renewable energy, commercial blockchain, freshwater management, motion/AI, crop-base agribusiness, etc. – that I am writing about gold. However, one must be realistic and go where alpha is indicated. I claim no clairvoyance just some understanding of the strength of oligopolists, the power of in-market M&A’s, and the mess we’ve made of monetary, fiscal, and geopolitical management. Beyond that, for better or for worse, I believe we contributors have a duty to periodically report our results against comparable benchmarks.

Since stock performance is dependent on when an investor buys in and sells out, I’ve struggled with the time dimension of follow-up. A quarter seems too short; things can change dramatically based on one lone news item, real or fake. On the other hand, even a year for follow-up is excruciatingly long for the impatient, those wanting to know if we contributors are worth our salt. So, I am inclined to stretch forward from a six-month time-mark.

Precious Metals

Just over a half year ago, on January 22nd to be exact, SA published a piece in which I acknowledged that:

“Barrick’s (GOLD) completed acquisition of Randgold, and Newmont’s (NEM) announced acquisition of Goldcorp are off to rocky starts from the vantage point of investors”;

“However, three times normal odds for success may be in the offing because these are in-market acquisitions, creating near duopoly power, in a world rife with uncertainty”; and

“I’ve established and will hold our positions in both Barrick and Newmont awaiting merger synergies, the effects of market domination, and gold prices to rise.”

For good measure, I threw into that article a brief discussion of Anglo-American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY), a.k.a. “Anglo Platinum” and “Amplats”. I was somewhat reluctant to do so because I bought the South African’s ADR’s one year ago and, having seen substantial appreciation, I thought they might have run their course.

ANGPY, GOLD and NEM have done well over the last 6+ months. Trading Economics ranks a rare bookmark on my Google home page. It’s a great site for concise data and graphics including about commodity prices, gold in the case of the embedded link. And below we see that these three stocks have outperformed the Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ from the date mark of my last article, 01/22/2019. Alpha.

One might argue that the performance of Barrick and Newmont was driven strictly by the run up in gold prices. But there's more to it than that. Look closely at the graphic above and you will see that I also included the line for the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The fact that GOLD and NEM beat this ETF over the last six months or so suggests that the promise of their M&A's has also been a factor in the rise of their stock prices ... as postulated.

Anglo Platinum

Johannesburg-headquartered Anglo-American Platinum is the #1 miner of platinum on the planet. According to the balance, they account for nearly 40% of all primary refined platinum and roughly 30% of total global production never mind the company’s dominant position in other metals, notably, palladium.

Amplats announced their first half on July 22nd. Although they inserted a cautionary note about wage pressures (whenever doesn’t a South African company not warn about worker strife and payroll), the company more than doubled its half-year earnings on the back of higher metal prices, revenues, and margins coupled with a weak rand. There is really nothing more to be said that isn’t apparent from their summary financials below; their H1 was truly extraordinary.

Of the nine professional investment analysts that cover ANGPY, 1 has it as a “buy”, 5 a “hold”, and 2 a “sell”. I recently harvested 20% of our position.

Barrick Gold

Seesawing for the top position with Newmont, Barrick is now the #2 gold miner in the world producing an estimated 170+ tons annually. In combining with Randgold, Barrick proclaimed that, “We will…optimize existing operations, pursue new opportunities that meet strict investment criteria, and develop them with disciplined efficiency.”

Barrick announced their second quarter / first half on August 12th (thus, why I waited until then to submit this article). As with Newmont, the company is pursuing organizational and operational streamlining including through consolidation of mining operations in Nevada with its sibling. As reflected in strong net income / growth and liquidity, Barrick appears to have been fairly well prepared for its acquisition of Randgold.

Twenty professional investment analysts watch GOLD with 4 saying it's a “buy”, 15 saying “hold”, and 1 an "underweight".

Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is #1 globally and announced their Q2/H1 on July 25th. Its numbers were somewhat disappointing; the company had trouble in converting revenue into income. But, the company is laying a foundation for the future as incoming CEO, Tom Palmer, summarized this way:

“…our structured approach to delivering value heads us well on our way to achieve the cash flow improvements of $365 million per annum. We expect 40% of the improvements to be realized this year ramping up to 80% next year, and 100% by 2021.”

Of the eighteen pros that follow NEM, 10 call it as a “buy”, 1 as an “outperform”, 6 as a “hold”, and 1 as a “sell”.

So, let’s look at a few numbers before leaving everyone, on their own, to crawl through the financial statements that I’ve linked to the name in the respective column header. Out of the shoot, I like to see dominant companies registering growth on the top line while recognizing here that it is very dependent on the market price of the respective metal(s). Working down the P&L, I focus on gross margin, net income and that growth which in the case of the two gold miners will build into 2020 given their consolidation activities. Given all the financial maneuvering surrounding M&A’s, investment and financing cash flows take on less meaning for me but operating cash flow does as it’s hard to jigger. On to the balance sheet, readers know that I’m a stickler for low overall leverage as in total liabilities to total equity as well as strong liquidity which, in the case of miners, is best measured by current ratio. In net, I’m drawn to companies that boldly manage their business but conservatively manage their money.

Amplats (H1) S.A. Rand, in Millions Barrick (H1) USD, in Millions Newmont (H1) USD, in Millions Market Rank #1 #2 #1 Total Sales ZAR 42,892 USD 4,156 USD 4,060 Sales Growth 28% 19% 17% Gross Margin ZAR 10,761 USD 1,121 USD 1716 G.M. Growth 119% -5% 16% Net Income ZAR 7,272 USD 363 USD 119 N.I. Growth 174% 213% -76% Op. Cash Flow ZAR 8,745 USD 954 USD 870 O.C.F. Growth 32% 47% 31% Total Assets ZAR 94,382 USD 32,602 USD 36,987 Overall Leverage 0.80x 0.77x 0.82x Current Ratio 1.64x 2.72x 1.83x Dividend Yield 1.64% 0.88% 1.46% Coverage Ratio 3.66x .77x 0.09x

Notice above that Newmont, the worst performing of these three companies on the bottom-line, now commands the most buy ratings reflecting stock price performance on the come. I share this view and two weeks ago bumped up our position in NEM.

The Fear Trade

I have no fascination with gold. My wife gave me a gold watch (on a leather strap) as an anniversary present years ago. I wore it to the office for, I don’t remember, 10 years before giving it back to her; women now sport bigger watches. I no longer wear cufflinks; I go through most days in a t-shirt; when it’s cold, adding a sweater. I’ve gone without a wedding ring since our Maine Coon helped me lose my last one. No bling, no copper bracelet, nothing hanging on me, only a PDA in my left back pocket. As to gold shares, the last time I bought them was heading into the Great Recession. I smelled fear when the price of the metal was around $1,200 an ounce and sold out shy of the peak realizing a 50% gain or something like that, my memory has faded.

Fear is why I’m back in now; not my own but what I sense is deep anxiety and distrust in those wielding power. Indeed, as I said in my article of January 22, “The unfortunate reality is that the world has gone half-crazy with fear over geopolitical, economic, and market risks.” Fear in knowing that major countries are out of ammo, both monetarily and fiscally. Fear as to the stability and intentions of world leaders – Putin, Trump, Xi, Jong-un, Khamenei, and now Boris Johnson. Fear over domestic strife and military posturing, including in the skies of North Korea, the streets of Hong Kong, and the Strait of Hormuz. Fear driven by volatile markets — pick one or two or all of them. Fear that recession or zero/negative interest rates may not be far off. Fear concerning reactionary, escalating, and retaliatory tariffs; currency actions; and outright trade wars. Fear about that breaking news story including the dreaded "pop, pop, pop."

Before wrapping, I’d like to first point out that this is the second article I’ve contributed recently reporting alpha progress on an earlier idea, the first being about renewable energy. Secondly, know that buying some diversified fund or a stream of dividends is an acceptable way to invest but it will generally only fetch you beta. Alpha is more likely to be found in real companies (not always large) catching the crests of big, developing, scientific, socio-economic, and political waves. And, thirdly, you don’t need to be right all the time, only most of it. I have losers in my book, but as I’m reading our Schwab “Portfolio Performance” screen as I type today, I note that our total 1-year return is 9.27% compared to the S&P 500 of 4.38%, the MSCI EAFE of -4.62%, and the Russell 2000 of -9.24%.

If ever there was a moment to ride gold shares, it is now. If you don’t believe me, no offense taken, just ask China, Morgan Stanley, Jeffrey Gundlach, Ray Dalio, or many others. Barrick and Newmont should continue to gain control over their acquisitions / mergers in world where, central banks, institutional investors, and everyday people are attempting to gain control over their fears. I’m not going anywhere, not for a while.

I am/we are long ANGPY, GOLD, NEM.

