U.S. Equities Markets Forthcoming 25% Correction - Part 2

As most investors intuitively understand, equities cannot continue straight up in a linear fashion. The move up off the December 2018 low has been quite impressive indeed, and while long term we still expect higher levels to be reached in US equities, the technical breakdown that occurred into the August 6th low, and that we had forecast in our article dated July 31st suggesting an overall 25-30% correction is only the beginning phase of a correction that will likely span through late spring to early summer 2020.

In this article I will discuss the larger overall price pattern for the S&P 500 off its 2009 low, and how it relates to our expectations for price levels and timing for this current downside correction.

By way of background, we entered short for both our investors and subscribers by purchasing a full position of shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 SDS coincident to publishing our last article suggesting the move lower, and then exited this position near the low in anticipation of a bounce, as I will discuss further below. Upon the bounce, we have since re-entered a half position and are looking to add to this position for the next phase in this correction.

To better understand how this correction fits into the larger price pattern of the move off the 2009 low; please refer to the S&P 500 Monthly Chart below, and allow me to discuss why our expectation of this correction is so prescient. Elliott Wave patterns, when used with Fibonnaci extensions and retracements, are extremely reliable measurements of stock market activity, as there is no more measurable form of overall sentiment than how investors as a group, or what we often refer to as the "crowd", react where their hard earned money is concerned. Market patterns, or fractals as they are often referred, are not only measurable, but are repetitive. Put simply, investors react similarly over time to their decisions to buy, sell, or hold securities, and there is no better method to measure the decisions of the crowd than by assessing the overall chart pattern. To better illustrate this, please note that the S&P 500 is forming an overall impulsive or 5 wave structure off the 2009 low. We would normally expect that the primary degree wave (3) would hit the 1.236 Fibonnaci extension level, which it did in picture perfect fashion into May of 2015, and then we would expected it to hold on any pull back the 1.0 Fibonnaci extension, which it also did in picture perfect fashion into early 2016. Since then the S&P 500 has come up to the 1.764 extension level and turned down. We would normally expect the 1.618, 1.764, or 2.0 levels to hold as the primary degree wave (3), as shown on the monthly chart as the green (3), which again has done so in picture perfect fashion. Collectively, the move off the March 2009 low has now satisfied what can best be viewed as having completed an Elliott Wave Primary Degree wave 3 up. What comes next is a corrective Primary Degree wave 4, which would portend an overall pullback to the 1.382 at 2,326, the 1.236 at 2,130, or the 1.0 at 1,848. This represents a correction that can range from 23% to 39%. However, typically a 3rd wave that extends to the 1.764 extension will retrace to the 1.382 or 1.236 extension levels, hence our suggestion that this correction will range between 25% and 30%.

S&P 500 Monthly Chart

Next turn your attention to the S&P 500 Weekly Chart below. If topping patterns are difficult and can drag out for a period of time, corrective market action can be considerably more difficult. Corrections tend to last much longer than most investors expect, and in the process tend to chew investors and their decisions to add to equity positions up in the process. Typically we will see an initial drop like that one that occurred into August 6th, and a quick rebound that calms markets and invites investors rejoin by going long, only to have the downside hatch suddenly open again, only with an even more significant drop than the initial drop. This is precisely what we expect to occur into the 2,680 region to conclude the overall initial (A) wave, as shown in blue. Next we would expect a long and overlapping (B) wave that would take some months to complete, once again inviting investors to go long with the same assumption that the correction is now over, only to see the bottom side hatch door reopen yet again resulting in a downside plunge that appears almost crash like, and takes the form of a horrific c-wave.

Our Hurst Timing model suggests that the larger initial (A) will conclude in late October to early November, 2019, ushering in a nice rebound into early 2020, and with the final (C) to conclude into mid-2020.

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

Next turn your attention to the S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Daily Chart below. The correction we expect will take the form of an ABC, where the initial A wave is comprised of a 3-wave move, represented on this chart as the smaller (A) (B) (C) structure. However, the x-factor that we is not a given is that this initial (A) wave will come forth as a 3-wave structure, but alternatively it can form a 5-wave structure to the downside that far exceeds our expectation of an initial move to the 2,680 region to complete the A. That said, regardless of the size of this move down, we are expecting it to initially conclude in late August, followed by a large bounce into late September, to then be followed again by a final move down to complete the initial (A) wave into late October to early November, 2019.

Corrective market action can be extremely daunting for many investors, as there is a large segment of investors today who lived through the 2008/2009 pull back in equities, and for many this experience will not be soon forgotten. The move up since the 2009 low has been one of the more significant rallies that any of us will experience in our lifetimes. It is for this reason that protecting profits is never a bad idea. In fact, with exception of the pull back that occurred into 2011, investors have not experienced a correction of this magnitude since 2009. Investor's memories, as a group, are relatively short lived, and we all have a tendency to get into our lives and lose any real perspective as it relates to what is quite realistic regarding equities and their fluctuating values. Equities do not move up in a straight line style trajectory. While a 25% correction might seem significant, in the context of this large move up off the 2009 low, it is not only very realistic, but from an Elliott Wave and Fibonnaci perspective, very likely as well.

S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Daily Chart

In conclusion, for investors who hedge, this is the zone to do so. For investors who tend to exit equities and look to re-enter from lower, this is also the zone to do so. For investors who exit equities in their retirement account, and look to re-enter from lower, this is the zone to do so. Lastly, for active investors seeking to take full advantage by shorting the equities market, this is the zone to do so.

Markets will not continue to move higher in a linear fashion without providing corrections along the way. Our expectation for a correction is based on a picture perfect Elliott Wave and Fibonnaci pattern that has adhered to the Fib levels off the 2009 low. The move down will catch many investors off guard, and volatility will increase substantially during periods of time through this correction. This is the time to expect the unexpected, and to plan for how a pullback of this magnitude will affect your long term plan for dealing with overall risk management to your equity exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.