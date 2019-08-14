Vanguard Growth ETF: Premium Valuation Means That It Is Vulnerable In A Market Correction

VUG’s valuation is expensive already, and may be vulnerable to a correction if stocks in its portfolio do not meet the market’s high expectations of growth.

The fund’s exposure to technology and cyclical sectors means that these stocks will likely outperform the S&P 500 Index in an economic boom.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) owns a portfolio of U.S. large and giant-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index. Technology stocks represent a sizable portion of VUG’s portfolio and these stocks are increasingly under regulatory pressure which may prevent it to continue to grow at a rapid pace. In addition, stocks in VUG’s portfolio are already trading at a premium to the S&P 500 Index. The high valuation suggests the market’s optimism is already embedded in these stocks' valuation. If stocks in VUG’s portfolio do not meet these high expectations, they may risk significant deflation in their valuations. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a correction before investing in VUG.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Forward-looking “Smart-beta” approach does not consider a stock's valuation

VUG examines several forward-looking metrics to select stocks in its portfolio. These metrics include projected short and long-term EPS growth, three-year historical earnings and sales growth, and its return on assets. This method is advantageous as it will help it select stocks with strong growth momentum not based solely on past growth history. The downside of this approach is that it will inevitably include stocks that might be trading at a very high valuation already. This is because the market tends to reward growth stocks with higher valuation. Therefore, we think the main vulnerability of this ETF is its selection of stocks that are already trading at a premium.

VUG is trading at a premium to the S&P 500 Index

In fact, stocks in VUG’s portfolio are trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 24.42x. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 17.77x (see table below). It also has a significantly higher price to cash flow ratio than the S&P 500 Index. The market is awarding stocks in VUG’s portfolio with higher valuation because these stocks have much higher sales growth and cash flow growth rates in the past than stocks in the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table, VUG’s sales and cash flow growth rates are 12.40% and 21.18% respectively. These are much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.11% and 13.36% respectively.

VUG S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 24.42x 17.77x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 14.74x 9.21x Price to Book Sales 5.73x 3.10x Sales Growth (%) 12.40% 7.11% Cash Flow Growth (%) 21.18% 13.36%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

As can be seen from the chart below, VUG has delivered a total return of nearly 300% in the past 10 years. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 252%. Therefore, if the economy continues to expand, the chances for VUG to continue to outperform the S&P 500 Index will be high.

Data by YCharts

VUG’s high valuation means investors can be overly optimistic

Despite its higher return than the S&P 500 Index, as we have discussed, VUG’s average forward P/E ratio of 24.42x is already at a premium to the S&P 500 Index. Its high valuation is a sign that investors may be overly optimistic already. The expectation for these companies to grow at a rapid pace is high. What if stocks in VUG’s portfolio do not meet the market’s expectation of higher growth in the future? We think a correction and a deflation in their valuations are likely.

In addition, VUG’s concentration in a few stocks (e.g. top 5 stocks represent nearly 30% of the portfolio) means that disappointing earnings in a few stocks can send VUG’s fund price down quickly. Although we acknowledge the strong growth momentum of VUG’s portfolio, the fact that market optimism is already embedded in the valuation of these stocks makes us think that it is best to wait for a correction before entering.

VUG has higher exposure to technology and cyclical sectors

Besides higher valuation, VUG has a high exposure to technology sector. As can be seen from the table below, technology sector stocks represents nearly 38% of VUG's total portfolio. Some of these stocks do have high growth potential in the long term. However, they are expensive and they are concentrated in a few "FAAMG" stocks such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). As these stocks are now large giants that are involved in our daily lives such as in our use of social media, cell phones, e-mail communications, cloud services, etc., the risk of regulatory pressure increases. One analyst even suggests that these tech stocks will face an uncertain future for “quite some time” as they come under increased regulatory pressures.

Source: Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

VUG is a good way to seek growth in a bull market as it will likely outperform the S&P 500 Index. However, its valuation is already expensive. Stocks in VUG’s portfolio are vulnerable if their growth rates do not meet the market’s expectation. In addition, many high-tech stocks in VUG's portfolio are facing increasing regulatory pressure. Therefore, we think there is significant downside risk especially since we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a market correction as that will provide a better risk and reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.