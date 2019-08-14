Avalara: Hold

Despite the S&P-500 (SPY) tacking on roughly 5% since the first week of June, Avalara (AVLR) has put up an incredible 30% return, outperforming 98% of IPOs in this period. This significant outperformance is attributed to the company's continued sales execution, which we got a glimpse into last week with their Q2 earnings report. Avalara saw yet another quarter of acceleration in revenue growth, with the most recent quarter coming in at 43% growth year-over-year. This is the strongest quarter from a sales growth standpoint in the past two years and increases the potential for the company to see its first year of positive annual earnings per share [EPS] in FY-2020. Despite the stock's 170% return this year, I continue to see the stock as a hold with the fundamentals continuing to improve. In the grand scheme of things, the company has only tapped into a small portion of its market opportunity, and I expect a continued shift towards automated tax software with more states moving to economic nexus laws. While there's nothing wrong with ringing the register on a portion of one's position, holding the core of a position makes sense here even at the current share price of $84.00.

Avalara soared last week following its Q2 report, and this shouldn't be a surprise at all given how favorable the report was. Sales growth came in at $91.3 million, which translated to 43% growth year-over-year, and unique billing accounts jumped 700 in the quarter, up to a total of 10,430 at the end of Q2. This was an acceleration in new billing accounts from the end of Q1 2019, with the company tacking on 630 new accounts in Q1. This significant momentum in new accounts shows that their already exceptional growth is sustainable, and there's likely more gas in the tank for this growth story. The company guided for Q3 revenue estimates of $92.5 to $93.5 million, and this will translate to 34% sales growth year-over-year from last year's $69.5 million the same quarter, assuming they hit their targets. In addition, Avalara's net revenue retention rate was 111%, a minor acceleration from 108% in the past four quarters. While the company has stated that comps will not be easy going forward with these substantial numbers, but the company tends to be conservative. Avalara initially guided for $85 million in revenues for Q2 2019 but blew past these estimates by more than 12%.

Some investors may be looking at their unrealized gains of 100% or more in the stock and thinking it's best to cash out while they're sitting on a huge profit. While no one ever went broke taking a profit, this is generally not the right move if an investor finds themselves in a disruptor like Avalara. I always like to see what big money is doing to help inform my decisions, and thus far, they are in no rush to let go of their shares. Looking at a chart of fund ownership below from the end of Q1 and end of Q2, we can see that new funds continue to enter the stock. Avalara had 220 funds holding the stock as of the end of Q1 2019, yet another 47 funds jumped in the stock as of the end of Q2. This is significant as the lowest price traded during Q2 2019 was $54.00 per share. This means that new funds had no issue with paying up nearly 100% for the stock from its December lows of $28.00 just three months prior. In addition, fund ownership continues to increase at a steady pace, with nearly fifty new funds starting positions in Q2. One of these funds is one of the Alger Small Cap Growth Fund, which has 3% of its fund in the stock. The Alger Small Cap Growth Fund has a 72% return after-tax since inception in 2015, significantly outperforming the Russell 2000's (IWM) 29% return in the same period.

So what is prompting funds to barrel into a stock that doesn't even have any earnings? The below growth rates and the company's position in a new emerging market can explain this.

While it's true that Avalara does not have any earnings currently, which can often be a red flag, this is not true of newer companies that are in the first few years of their IPO. Many companies take a decade or longer to see earnings per share on the table finally. This is because they are spending frivolously on research and development to become a leader in their market. The way to separate the companies without earnings worth investing in and the ones without earnings that should be skimmed over is the product and the sales growth. Fortunately, Avalara excels in both categories.

Taking a look at quarterly revenue growth rates below, Avalara saw 43% growth year-over-year, which is an exceptional number that only about 2-3% of all US companies can attain. Even more impressive, this figure has accelerated for four quarters in a row up from 26% in Q6% in Q2 2018, to 43% currently. While revenue growth is expected to decelerate slightly if the company only meets its Q3 guidance of $93 million, this is not a huge deal at all. I prefer to use a two-quarter average growth rate to smooth out the lumpiness of any single quarter, and the two-quarter average growth rate remains in a very solid uptrend. On the chart I've built below, the quarterly revenue growth rate is displayed in blue, with the two-quarter average revenue growth rate displayed with the white moving average. While a meet next quarter will see a slight dip in this uptrend, this is a very powerful uptrend, and one single dip is not going to damage that trend. Just looking at the trend in the past four quarters, we can see that this growth rate is seeing three steps forward and might potentially see only one step back. The past four two-quarter average growth rate figures are as follows: 29.5%, 35.5%, 40.5%, 38.5%.

I much prefer to invest in companies where earnings are on the table, but names like Avalara are exceptions where I'm willing to stick my neck out and stalk in hopes of starting a new position. Not only does the stock have exceptional revenue growth rates, but it also may see positive earnings per share in FY-2020. As the below chart shows, Avalara's net losses have been narrowing every single year since FY-2015, with only a minor loss expected of $0.20 for FY-2019. Annual earnings estimates for FY-2020 are all over the place currently with low estimates of (-) $0.12 and high estimates of $0.15, but the consensus presently sits at $0.08 in annual EPS for FY-2020. Even if the company were to miss on these earnings forecasts, it's still likely the company would see its first year of positive earnings per share. This is significant as many growth funds will not buy a stock until earnings are on the table and therefore Avalara is off of their radar currently. A move to positive earnings per share would place Avalara on the shopping list of some of the most significant funds and accomplishing this in FY-2020 would provide yet another tailwind under the stock from a demand standpoint.

So how do we know this growth will continue? Digging into the earnings call gives us a few clues that the company still has a significant runway for growth.

Beginning with new products, Avalara introduced a couple of new products and enhancements at their annual Crush Conference held in May. Not only did the company introduce AvaTax Consumer Use, a web-based system that will allow customers to manage their consumer use obligations. If you take one of your products out of inventory for use in your business or buy a product from an out-of-state vendor and don't pay sales tax, you owe use tax. Fortunately, Avalara makes it easier to manage your use tax to avoid headaches following audits. In addition, Avalara additional excise tax capabilities which are based on the production of goods and paid by the manufacturer. Excise taxes are most common among fuel, tobacco products, and alcohol, and this shows the company's commitment to attempting to cover all types of taxes around the world.

With cross-border e-commerce forecasted to exceed $1 trillion by 2020, we are seeing merchants are expanding their global reach for customers through marketplace providers worldwide. The company's acquisition of Canadian company Portway International was completed to aid in cross-border compliance. With Portway's integration, Avalara will have the most complete cross-border which will help merchants navigate the complexities of global trade. This is a massive plus for merchants as they can reach customers they normally wouldn't in new markets with the confidence that Avalara's software has them covered.

Finally, with the ripple effect of the Wayfair (W) v. South Dakota ruling, more states are moving to economic nexus laws. The Wayfair v. South Dakota ruling was significant as it allows states to tax businesses even if they do not have a physical presence within the state. With different requirements and stipulations for owing these tax across every state, there is no surprise that businesses are turning to Avalara to help with this. For example, Alabama's ruling requires businesses to pay tax if they had $250,000 in revenue based on the previous calendar year's sales. In Arkansas, this figure is $100,000 year in gross revenue, or 200 or more separate transactions. As more states adopt economic nexus, this will only provide a further tailwind for the adoption of automated tax software.

So hasn't the stock run too far after a 170% return already this year? While this might seem to be the case, long-term charts can put things in perspective.

Looking at a quarterly chart of Avalara below, we can see that the stock broke out of a massive base near the $60.00 level and is now working on its second quarterly gain in a row following this breakout. This longer-term look at the stock shows that the stock really isn't as parabolic as others may think it is, and that it still could have significant gas in the tank. To compare the Avalara chart with Twilio's (TWLO) chart from a couple of years ago, we can see that these large base breakouts can often lead to doubles in share price if the company has significant growth behind it. Avalara is currently 40% above its quarterly base breakout, while Twilio has thus far advanced over 130% from its quarterly base breakout. While this is not to suggest that Avalara is going to gain 130% from its breakout and copy Twilio's move, this is meant to show that these breakouts can lead to out-sized advances and it often pays to be patient and let the movement play out. The caveat is if the company is seeing a significant deceleration in growth or headwinds to its strategy, but this is not the case with Avalara.

Moving to a zoomed-in weekly chart, Avalara seems to be working on a new base between $70.00 and $90.00, and the trend clearly remains higher. The stock's 40-week moving average currently comes in at the $58.00 level, and this remains the line in the sand for this uptrend. As long as the stock stays above this level, I would view any 20% plus pullbacks to be buying opportunities, or opportunities to add to one's position. This would coincide with a pull back to the $75.00 level off of the recent high at $94.00.

Avalara has a leading product in an emerging industry, and funds are eating up the story with 47 new funds entering the stock in Q2. Instead of funds taking their 50% - 100% profit and exiting their positions in Q2, we saw a flood of new funds moving into the stock. Additionally, they had no issue paying up for it after a 90% advance off of its December lows. Avalara remains in the top 1% of strongest stocks on the US market, is seeing an acceleration in revenue growth, and continues to fill in its product portfolio with new initiatives and acquisitions to bolster its presence worldwide. Rather than become complacent and be content with maintaining prior revenue growth rates of 25-30%, the company seems much more interested in continued acceleration. This act of stepping on the gas when it comes to growth is precisely what investors should be looking for in a growth company. So far, the team's efforts are paying off. While investors may be thinking it's time to ring the register on Avalara, I don't think it's wise to sell more than one-fourth of one's position. The company looks to have a significant runway long-term, and the sales growth is evidence of this. I believe Avalara to be a Hold in the software space, and would not be surprised to see the stock move above the $100.00 level at some point in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.