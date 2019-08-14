Capri: Undone By Blunder On China

The Chinese might not stop at Versace and brands under Capri Holdings could unfortunately fall prey to the boycott.

With the issue turning wildly viral on social media in China and trumpeted by state media, Chinese consumers would not dare to be seen wearing or buying Versace products.

However, Versace has been severely criticized for selling T-shirts that implied the Chinese-controlled territories of Hong Kong and Macau were countries.

John Idol claimed that "all three brands experienced very strong and positive growth in China during the quarter."

When I last wrote about Capri Holdings (CPRI) in May, I was bearish on its prospects but as its share price was already trading near its 52-week low, I did not expect much downside and had given it a 'neutral' rating. Unfortunately for shareholders, the stock went on to lose more than one-fifth of its market capitalization, having closed at around $31 at the time of writing.

My key arguments against investing in Capri Holdings were:

1) unappealing metrics relative to its peers;

2) heightened exposure to Asia at a time of economic growth slowdown leading to revenue growth risks (due to the acquisition of Versace were just below half of its projected fiscal year 2019 sales is coming from Asia);

3) the crimping of the purchasing power of Chinese consumers with the Chinese yuan depreciating;

4) the imposition of tariffs also reducing the profit margins at Capri Holdings if it's unable to pass on the additional costs to the consumers.

It's too early to do a review for the first argument but let's look at the rest.

Risks to revenue growth from heightened exposure to Asia

As mentioned in my prior article, both John Idol, the chairman and CEO, as well as Tom Edwards, the CFO and COO, noted the strong presence of Asia in the business operations of Versace as a key factor in attracting Capri Holdings to invest in the former. Unfortunately, a stronger emphasis on Asia is now becoming a liability.

"The addition of Versace into our group also immediately enhances our already strong standing within the global luxury fashion market. The integration of this iconic fashion house will notably increase our presence in the fast growing Asia market, which is a key driver of our long-term growth."- John Idol, Chairman and CEO, Capri Holdings "We also believe that the addition of the high growth Versace brand will position our group to deliver multi-year revenue and EPS growth. From a strategic perspective Versace increases our geographic diversification expanding our presence in the fast growing Asia region." - Tom Edwards, CFO and COO, Capri Holdings

Versace had in the second quarter opened its flagship store in Beijing named China World, its largest in Asia, in line with its stated ambition to grow the region business. It also proudly introduced its first Asia Brand Ambassador, Yang Mi, whom the company described as "a celebrated actress and singer with approximately 100 million followers across social media."

Things seemed to be looking up for Capri in Asia, at least based on the earnings call. John Idol claimed that "all three brands experienced very strong and positive growth in China during the quarter." He conceded, however, that the worsening protest situation in Hong Kong could cause headwinds but any implication "won’t be material to the overall group." So far so good but serious trouble is brewing. I will elaborate on this later.

Devaluation of the Chinese yuan crimping the purchasing power of the Chinese consumers

Market players were thrown into some sort of mayhem after the Chinese yuan broke the psychologically important 7 to the dollar level last week. Besides being a critically watched level, it was also a point where the Chinese currency became the lowest since 2008.

Data by YCharts

While President Trump declared China a currency manipulator, China vehemently refuted the claim. The Group of 7 countries, as well as the International Monetary Fund ('IMF'), did not agree to the labeling. Regardless of the stand, forecasts for the Chinese yuan are pointing to further weakening.

Source: Screenshot from MSN

Source: Screenshot from WSJ

Profitability impact from the imposition of tariffs

The management of Capri reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast of approximately $4.95 per share for fiscal year 2020 and clarified that the guidance now included the impact of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on products produced in China as well as the strengthening U.S. dollar. The unchanged earnings estimate is rather impressive considering there appeared to be an impact on the full-year revenue outlook which was $200 million lower than consensus estimates at $5.8 billion. This meant that the management would have to improve its profit margins one way or another.

It is a pity that Capri did not break down the impact from the strengthening U.S. dollar and the additional tariffs separately. Otherwise, it would be much easier to work out the changes to the revenue and earnings if the exchange rate movement deviates more than what the management is expecting, if the tariffs are eventually not imposed or have a higher effective rate.

The management was also evasive when an analyst asked during the second quarter earnings call for the percentage of apparel and footwear sourced from China presently versus where the management foresee going in the future. We would have to take John Idol, the CEO of Capri, at his words when he said earnings at Capri wouldn't be impacted "even if the tariffs were to go to the full 25%."

The colossal blunder by Versace that might bring down the house

Versace and its artistic director Donatella Versace were forced to apologize on Sunday after the company was heavily condemned on social media in China. The Italian fashion label now owned by Michael Kors' Capri Holdings was criticized for selling T-shirts that implied the Chinese-controlled territories of Hong Kong and Macau were countries.

Jiaxing Media, the studio of Yang Mi, the earlier mentioned China brand ambassador of Versace, announced via its Weibo account that the well-known actress in China was ending her contract with Versace over the debacle. According to SCMP, Yang Mi was "extremely outraged" by the T-shirt design "as a citizen of the People’s Republic of China."

The situation seemed perilous with SCMP quoting the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily as saying that "the whole matter shouldn’t be over [with the apology] because Versace’s mistake was grave and came at a critical time when Beijing was fighting against Hong Kong independence."

With the issue turning wildly viral on social media in China and trumpeted by state media, Chinese consumers supportive or otherwise would not dare to be seen wearing or buying Versace products for fear of being labeled as unpatriotic. The Chinese might not stop at Versace and brands under Capri Holdings could, unfortunately, fall prey to the boycott.

A statement shared by my law professor more than a decade ago was still deeply etched in my mind: "ignorance of the law is your misfortune." Similarly, companies can no longer claim 'mistakes' of printing or design as inadvertent. The Chinese would not buy the story and would not accept a simple apology for the 'hurt' caused.

To make matters worse for Capri, this might not be the only headache. Capri could also suffer collateral damages as the U.S. ramp up rhetoric against China. While Capri is undoubtedly a European company, it cannot escape being perceived as American given that the majority (57 percent) of its revenue, led by Michael Kors, is sourced from the U.S. and much of its marketing is done in the Americas.

Source: Capri Holdings (Michael Kors Acquires Gianni Versace Investor Presentation slides)

Conclusion

Collectively, it is clear that Capri is in a very serious bind now and investors trying to bottom fish would do well to think twice. The best case is that other brands make similar mistakes and consumer wrath get diluted. Capri could also hope that the Chinese have a short memory and the unhappiness dissipates quickly. However, the loss of its brand ambassador who was just appointed months ago has dealt Capri a huge blow to its marketing efforts. Other celebrities might be hesitant to sign up as replacements for fear of being judged negatively by critics. Meanwhile, Capri would have to continue paying rental on its new shops.

