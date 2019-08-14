Visa (NYSE:V) has been one of the best stocks we have ever recommended for our followers. While there have been claims of it being overvalued for years now, we think there is room for this amazing growth stock to keep going higher. Just look at this powerhouse growth trajectory in the last two years alone. Our last buy call came in late 2018, and the stock has rocketed higher since the call:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

After the pullback, we started doing some buying as the stock was beaten down. The fact is that the Street pushed the stock to new all-time highs here in 2019, but the stock is taking a breather. We see the breather as an opportunity to get long as we see this stock powering higher to $200-plus this year, barring overall market turmoil. Pullbacks in this stock are rare, and when they occur, it has always been a buying opportunity, just like we nailed in late 2018. We think this recent pullback is another opportunity to get long the stock. Without a broader market pullback, or a drastic decline in performance, the stock is just going to keep moving higher.

Make no mistake, the stock isn't cheap, and the Street has been baking into the stock prices ongoing beats against consensus estimates, with its multiple over 30 times trailing earnings. Right now, the stock is down noticeably from its 52-week highs. In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings, and discuss our updated expectations looking ahead for Visa here in 2019.

Top line so solid

When it comes to a fintech service company like Visa, every financial metric we watch begins with revenues. It seems every quarter we see exemplary growth. The just-reported quarter saw another impressive top line for Visa, with solid increases over the past few years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Clearly, this trajectory is impressive. As always, the bears rightfully question whether this growth can continue.

The thing is, with more and more transactions globally moving away from cash and check to electronic means, Visa will continue to gain. While regulation can be a risk, we think technological growth continues to offer new opportunities for Visa. As more credit cards can be loaded onto smartphones, Visa stands to gain. This revenue pattern is exactly what we want to see, and what we continue to expect going forward as Visa penetrates new markets and acquires the latest tech.

The company delivered a strong report, and revenues were strong, and surpassed our expectations for $5.75 billion in revenues by $90 million. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, it can be a strong predictor. The results strongly suggest the company is continuing to execute to perfection and further suggest that Visa will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue was an 11.5% increase over Q3 2018. This was primarily due to a 9% jump in payment dollar volume and a 12% increase in processed transactions to approximately 35.4 billion. Transaction growth continues to grow significantly:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

There is little doubt that this continued growth is evidence that more and more merchants and consumers are moving away from paper and cash transactions globally. The great news is that there are many more markets, especially in 3rd world countries, that stand to benefit from Visa's fintech. It may seem commonplace here in the US, but Visa has a lot of potential for international growth where electronic means are still relatively novel.

The top line was up nicely on the back of transactions increasing and dollar volume. Revenues surpassed our expectations in part because both dollar payment volumes and processed transactions exceeded our high single-digit expectations for these metrics. Of course, when revenues continue to rise, we question whether expenses are rising and thus offsetting these gains.

Operational expenses rise in tandem with revenues

We would like to see the company get a strong handle on the growth in operational expenses. It is not a problem, as they are rising in tandem with revenues. We would like to see these expenses rise a bit more slowly, boosting margins. With the 11.5% rise in revenues, we were hoping expenses would rise no more than 10-11% this quarter. Las year, there was a $600 million charge, so adjusting for the charge, and looking to this quarter, operating expenses were up 10%:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While we hate to see rising expenses, given that revenues were up 11.5%, we of course expected to see a bump in expenses. As expenses were at the lower end of our range and revenues were better than expected, this boosted the bottom line.

Earnings growth

Given that both revenues and expenses were higher than we anticipated, earnings per share gains were led by a lower tax rate. While expenses are still higher than we would have liked, the higher spending is still justified by the strong pace of revenue growth. Further, much of the expense growth was in personnel, which we see as an expense that can easily be controlled in the future if the need arises. That said, the increase spending weighed very slightly on margins.

Until 2018, margins were expanding, a major sign of strength. Compressing margins is only problematic if it is an ongoing trend or if it weighs on earnings. This quarter, operating margins remained a solid 67%. However, thanks to our revenue expectations being surpassed, and when we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years, we have seen another nice bump in earnings per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, every year the company has been expanding its bottom line and doing so significantly, justifying the stock's premium valuation. Net income came in at $3.1 billion, up 33% from last year. Further, earnings per share were $1.37, rising 15% over last year's $1.20. This figure surpassed our estimates of $1.35 per share in earnings, mostly on the back of the higher-than-expected revenues and the fact that the company also repurchased $2.1 billion worth of stock this quarter. With our estimates surpassed, we now expect an even stronger 2019.

Our 2019 projections

Considering year-to-date performance, share repurchases, and the current business trends, we believe 2019 revenue will now approximate $22.5 billion to $23.25 billion. This assumes top line growth of up to 10%. In addition, thanks to continued strong margins and bottom line outperformance, we are bullish on the bottom line. We see earnings rising to $5.35 to $5.45. We will be closely watching expenses in addition to payment volumes and processed transaction figures, which should be up 10-12% each to finish the year.

Our take

Honestly, in the long run, we feel that we can never go wrong recommending Visa's stock. That said, we are value hunters and short-term traders at our core. We nailed buy calls in this name, and think that as Visa pulls back again, those on the sidelines should consider entry. The company exceeds expectations routinely, which is a sign of strength. Expenses rose thanks to higher personnel costs, but margins have stabilized.

The stock is an incredible growth name. Although the stock is expensive at over 33 times trailing earnings, we are paying this premium to earn a 20-30% growth in adjusted earnings each year, which in our estimation justifies the valuation. We really can't see anything other than a broader market sell-off hitting shares, or a complete breakdown in the business model. If our projections are correct, and the multiple is maintained, shares could then grow to $200 by the end of the year. Visa is a buy on a pullback

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow" and if you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts."