U.S. Private Sector Books A $120 Billion Surplus In July 2019

A net add to the private domestic sector of some $105 billion overall for July.

National markets could be expected to be better into August 2019 based on this result, were it not for contrary global flows.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro fiscal flows for July 2019. The aim is to see what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy given there is a one-month lagged impact from these flows into August.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flush of funds now from government spending or credit creation by banks will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X]

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of recent sectoral balance flows is shown below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

The chart above has been updated to show the impact of the larger-than-expected federal government budget expenditure for 2020. The spending adds to the private sector surplus and adds to financial assets.

The chart below shows the newly released government budget data with the stock market superimposed over it.

The result for June was much weaker than usual. At the same time last year that the June budget spend was over $70 billion, this year it was less than $10 billion. A big drop.

The result for July makes up for some lost ground and is larger than the average expenditure for this time of year.

The year-over-year budget balance is shown in the table below.

Overall for June and July, we are down on last year. This scarcity of funds is likely the core reason for a weak stock market at present. The negative news flow wearing down investor sentiment with trade wars, Middle East tensions, North Korean missile launches, and the sudden drop in value of the Chinese currency adds to the misery.

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period:

In July, $28 billion was added to the private sector from loan creation by commercial banks. Another strong result.

The above figure adds to total credit created shown in the chart below that is reported only quarterly.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

The current account data is reported quarterly and has recently been updated, so we can recalibrate the fiscal flow model using the new data.

The US current account deficit narrowed to USD 130.4 billion, or 2.5 percent of the GDP, in the first quarter of 2019. Spread over three months, this is $43.46 billion per month.

One can take the numbers above and calculate the total financial flows for June and estimate how these will impact investment markets in August.

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private domestic sector balance:

[P] = [G] + [X] is an accounting identity true by definition.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [$120 billion] + [-$42.46*]

*Estimate

[P] = $77.54 billion net add.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation [C] for July 2019 to work out the net change in money supply and aggregate demand.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand $77.54 billion + $28 billion = $ 105.54 billion net add.

The national fiscal flow pattern must be compared to the global picture. The national finances are the weather, whereas the global financial flows are the climate. The chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and his PAM service, and in this article, shows the global financial flows on a rate-of-change basis.

The fiscal flows in the rest of the world are falling at present, shown by the orange line for US M2 money supply and the black dotted line for the G5 most significant economies in the world M2 money supply. A positive fiscal climatic background helped domestic US markets through June and July, but the world decline has impacted results so far for August in the USA. This is despite the overall strong national fiscal flows.

The USA is entering a time of low financial liquidity that is repeated each year due to central bank and treasury reserve banking operations. This is discussed in this related article.

Note that this background reverses into September 2019, where both US national financial flows and G5 flows make a synchronized decline and then rise again into Christmas. A stock market dip or flatline into September 2019 can be expected, and afterward, a traditional Christmas rally. One could look at moving to bonds and cash (TLT and UUP) into September, and then back into the stock market (SPY, QQQ, DIA) after the September dip and into Christmas and the New Year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.