Bausch Health: An Inline Quarter, But Its Debt Leverage Is Still A Concern

Investment Thesis

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) delivered an inline Q2 2019 with modest top and bottom lines growth. The company has a portfolio of diversified products that should continue to deliver growth despite losses of exclusivity in a few products in the near-term. However, it has a leveraged balance sheet that will prevent it from pursuing large acquisitions to grow its business. In addition, its high debt level may also prevent the company from allocating enough R&D resources to develop new drugs and products in the long-term. Given its its leveraged balance sheet, we are comfortable waiting on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

Bausch delivered an inline quarter with organic revenue growth of 3%. The growth was driven by its largest drug, Xifaxan, which delivered a growth of 21% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA in the quarter also increased by 1% year over year to US$880 million.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth Analysis and Challenges/Risks

While the company delivered a positive top and bottom lines growth, this growth is not particularly strong. Here, in this section we will discuss about Bausch’s business and some of the challenges that the company are facing.

Bausch has a portfolio of high-quality products

Bausch has a diversified portfolio of products that generates steady revenue. Except Xifaxan, no other products represent over 10% of its total revenue. As can be seen from the table below, most of these products are growing at a rapid pace. In fact, the revenue of its top 10 products increased by 12% year over year to US$839 million in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Besides its top 10 products (in terms of revenue), the company also has several competitive products that were launched in recent years. As can be seen from the chart below, these products include ophthalmic solutions, methylnatrexone bromide, etc. Revenues from these 7 products have performed well registering growth rates of 79% in Q1 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Patent expiry on some key drugs

Although Bausch has been increasing its revenue on its newly launched products in the past few years, the company has lost exclusivity to several of its key drugs. For example, The company saw a decline of 13% year over year in its ortho dermatologics segment due to the loss of exclusivity of its Lotemax drug. Below is a table that shows the impact of its revenue from the loss of exclusivity of several of its products. As can be seen, the impact is estimated to be about US $100 million in revenue and US$85 million in profit.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Favorable industry fundamentals

The overall pharmaceutical industry trend will remain positive in the next few years. As can be seen from the table below, total prescription and over the counter sales in the world are expected to grow from US$847 billion in 2018 to US$1.101 trillion in 2022. This is a growth rate of about 6.8% annually in the next 4 years. We believe Bausch’s portfolio of pharmaceutical products will benefit from this industry trend and continue to grow organically.

Source: Evaluate Group

Elevated debt is still our primary concern

While Bausch may be able to grow its top and bottom lines, we are still very concerned about its balance sheet. The company has total long-term debt of US$24.265 billion at the end of Q2 2019. Therefore, its total long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (using its guidance of US$3.5 billion of EBITDA in 2019) is 6.9x. We estimate its interest expense in the next 12 month to be US$1.56 billion based on company’s weighted average interest rate of 6.44% at the end of 2019. Therefore, its interest coverage ratio of 2.2x is very low. This leaves little room for the company to invest in future growth projects. Fortunately, the company has no significant debt maturing before 2022.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth may be slower in the future

In the past, Bausch has been able to expand its product lines through series of mergers and acquisitions. However, we do not think this will be possible now due to its elevated debt level. Although long-term industry fundamental remains favorable, Bausch may not be able to deliver strong top and bottom lines growth as a significant portion of its resources needs to be used to reduce its current leverage. In addition, developing any patent drugs will usually require a large upfront capital to develop. With limited capital resources available, its future growth may be limited.

Valuation Analysis

Bausch is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 5.38x. This is nearly 1x multiple below its 5-year average of 6.32x. Its forward P/E ratio is below Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) 9.13x but higher than Teva Pharmaceutical’s (TEVA) 2.96x. We think Bausch is fairly valued at this level especially given its elevated debt level.

Investor Takeaway

Bausch is in an industry that is expected to see mid to high single digit sales growth in the next few years. We like its products but we are concerned about its elevated debts. We think this will significantly reduce the company’s ability to allocate resources to invest in future growth projects. At this moment, we think it may be wise to stay on the sideline.

