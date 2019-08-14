Canadian Pacific: Shares Still Too Expensive, But There's An Opportunity

Although the shares are far less expensive than when I last wrote about the name, they remain overpriced in my view.

Since I wrote my last piece about Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP), the shares have gone basically nowhere, up $.06 a share between then and now. It is worth looking in on the name, again, though, for two reasons. First, they’ve published quarterly results since then, and I want to see if I should maintain my “good, but wait for a better entry price” stance on the name or should I change it. Second, although the shares themselves haven’t moved in price, the short puts that I recommended in my previous article have done very well. This is instructive in my view, and I’d like to use the Canadian Pacific case to make a wider point. In my view, investors would do well learning that even when stock prices remain relatively flat, investors can still make money. In this article, I’m going to recommend a repetition of that strategy. Although the shares remain slightly too expensive for my taste, I think investors can make money here with short puts.

Financial Update

Please note that, as the name implies, Canadian Pacific is a Canadian company, and, unsurprisingly, reports its financial results in Canadian dollars. This will have little impact on the financial update section of the article, but will certainly be relevant to a review of the stock itself.

It’s obvious from a review of the financial statements here that this is a cyclical business to some extent, with sales fluctuating a fair bit. That said, net income is far less volatile, and has grown at a CAGR of about 5.7% to 2018. Related to this is the fact that the company’s operating ratio has improved fairly steadily over the past five years, and now sits near company bests of about 58.5%. The growth thesis remains intact when comparing the first six months of this year to last. Revenue was up dramatically in the first half of the year, as was net income, having grown 9.7%, and 47% (!) respectively.

I’m also fairly impressed by management, given the way they treat shareholders. For example, over the past six years, Canadian Pacific has returned ever great sums to shareholders in the form of higher dividend payments. That, along with the share buyback program, has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 13%. The company’s commitment to grow dividends remains intact, as demonstrated by the fact that dividends per share were up ~22% on the back of a 12% increase in total dividend payments.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Please note, this is a chart from Gurufocus, and they translate financial statements to U.S. dollars before running their analyses. For instance, Gurufocus claims that the first six months of revenue at Canadian Pacific to be ~$2.809 billion, which is ~32% higher than the figures published in the financial statements. This is obviously the result of the currency differential. Thus, any discussion of the stock and its valuation now assumes that we’re talking about the U.S. listed shares. With that out of the way, let’s have a look at the valuation.

As I’ve said many times, a wonderful business can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. If the crowd has become too optimistic about a given company’s prospects, they’ll bid up the shares in anticipation of economic sunny uplands. The problem for the marginal buyer (i.e. the person considering the shares after the price run-up) is that their future returns will likely be lower, as expectations are inevitably muted.

The shares are about 13% lower than they were when I last wrote about the company on a price to earnings ratio. Also, the shares seem to be trading on the low end of their PE ratio. Although this valuation is good, it’s certainly not (yet) compelling enough for me to recommend the shares themselves. If the global economy is slowing, rail earnings will likely come down, so today’s 18 PE may not be as much of a relative bargain as it appears. Thus, I’d like to see the shares trading at a steeper discount before buying.

Source: Gurufocus

Options Update

Because I (still) don’t think the shares represent great value doesn’t mean that we investors must be content to sit and wait. The options market always provides opportunity.

In my previous article, I suggested that people who, like me, lack patience sell some December Canadian Pacific puts with a strike of $200. The premium was about $3.70 at the time. Since the shares have generally flatlined over the past three months, the puts have lost ~46% of their (time) value and last traded at $2 (although they’re bid-asked at $2.50-2.80 at the time of writing). In my view, this result suggests the short put strategy is a good one for companies that are trading just out of reach.

I think for people who are just approaching this trade, the best premium for risk on this stock that I’ve been able to find is the March put with a strike of $200. These are currently bid-asked at $4.80-$5.10. If an investor simply takes the bid on these shares, they will be presented with what I consider to be a win-win trade. If the shares rise from here, or continue to languish, they will simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop dramatically over the next year, the investor will be obligated to buy them at a net price of about $295, 15% below the current price. I would consider that to be a reasonable entry price for these shares.

Conclusion

I’ll admit that I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Canadian Pacific’s execution over the past year or so. The problem is that all of that performance has been priced into the shares. Rather than sit around and wait for the shares to drop to more reasonable levels, though, I think investors would be wise to write some puts and generate some income. This strategy worked in the past, demonstrating that it’s possible to profit from a sideways stock. While I think Canadian Pacific is a stock that investors could reasonably hold for many decades, I’m not convinced this is the best time to buy. Until shares drop significantly in price, I’d continue to play the options market on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short the CP December puts with a strike of $200. I'll also be selling CP March puts with a strike of $200 in the coming days.