TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Reveal Commercial Progress

The company continues to make progress in its commercial launch for IMVEXXY and BIJUVA. The company is now preparing for ANNOVERA's full-scale launch in Q1 of 2020.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) just reported a mixed Q2 earnings with a $0.06 miss on EPS and a $0.96M beat on revenue. TXMD reported net revenue of $6.08M, which was a 61.7% increase year-over-year and was above the company's guidance of $4.5-5.5M. IMVEXXY's net revenue was up 55% compared to Q1 coming in around $3.12M, which was above the company's guidance of $2.5-3M. TXMD launched BIJUVA on April 17th and recorded approximately $134K in BIJUVA net revenue for the partial quarter. Surprisingly, the company's prenatal vitamins segment recorded ~$2.8M in net revenue which was also above the company's guidance of $2-2.5M.

Figure 1: Q2 Financial Results (Source: TXMD)

These earnings results have triggered a strong response from the market, with the share price rising from around $2.00 to about $3.00 per share in a couple of days of trading. Sadly, the stock is still down about 50% over the past twelve months despite multiple FDA approvals, product launches, non-dilutive financing, and revenue growth. I was expecting a strong move up from these developments, but the market has applied relentless selling pressure. TXMD longs are being punished, meanwhile, the company continues to make strides toward being the leading women's health company. Unfortunately, I have been invested in TXMD for almost a year, and I am deep in the red, yet, I am still bullish on the prospects for the company and stock for the remainder of 2019 and 2020.

I intend to review the recent earnings and conference call in order to defend holding onto my red long position. In addition, I lay out my plan to manage my position over the remainder of 2019.

Financials

Total OpEx for Q2 increased year-over-year due to the commercial launch expense for IMVEXXY and BIJUVA including higher sales, marketing, and personnel costs. This increase led to the company recording a net loss of around $45M, which is up from the $33.2M in Q2 of 2018. TXMD finished Q2 with approximately $183M in the bank due to the company's $300M non-dilutive term loan with TPG Sixth Street Partners. The first installment was $200M with an additional $50M if ANNOVERA becomes a new category of contraception by the FDA before year-end. Another $50M if the company can hit $11M in net revenue from IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and BIJUVA in Q4 of 2019.

Back in July, the company was able to finalize an ex-U.S. license deal for IMVEXXY and BIJUVA with Theramex which provided the company with an upfront payment of $15.5M. In addition, the company is also eligible for milestone payments and royalties on net sales.

The prospective for non-dilutive capital of $100M along with the $183M in cash could put the company in a healthy financial position at year-end. Unfortunately, there is the risk that ANNOVERA doesn't become the 19th category of contraception and the company cannot hit $11M in net revenue from IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA in Q4. So, there is some pressure to execute on sales and also hope FDA views ANNOVERA as a highly unique product.

IMVEXXY Updates

IMVEXXY script growth has endured through Q2 with roughly 289,500 total prescriptions dispensed as of July 31st (Figure 2). Looking at figure 2, we can see the total prescriptions for July were about 45,500, which is an 8K increase over June.

Figure 2: IMVEXXY Launch Metrics (Source: TXMD)

Looking at figure 3, we can see that IMVEXXY continues to trend with Vagifem's launch trajectory.

Figure 3: IMVEXXY Launch Comparison (Source: TXMD)

If the IMVEXXY continues to experience growth, it could take the lion's share of the VVA market that generated more than $1.7B in gross revenue in 2018.

Figure 4: VVA Market (Source: TXMD)

Not only is the company content with IMVEXXY's script growth, but the numbers show that women who are trying IMVEXXY are also staying on IMVEXXY. Looking at figure 5, we can see IMVEXXY is averaging over 3.7 fills per patient. In fact for those women that started one year ago, they have averaged 7.8 fills, whereas vaginal creams averaged 1.5 fills in their first year.

Figure 5: IMVEXXY Fill Rate (Source: TXMD)

Assuming the company continues to record about 4 refills per year, we could see IMVEXXY bring home $230-506M a year in revenue depending on its market penetration.

Figure 6: IMVEXXY Revenues with Percent of Market (Source: TXMD)

In order to reach that $506M at 55% penetration, the company is going to have to work hard to increase payer coverage. So far, TXMD has seven of the chief payers adjudicating for IMVEXXY.

If we look at figure 7, we can see that there was no change in coverage during the second-quarter period, with CVS/Aetna still awaiting a decision. However, the company expects to hear their coverage determination at some point in Q3. Furthermore, TXMD is currently in discussions with Kaiser.

Figure 7: IMVEXXY Payer Status (Source: TXMD)

In regards to Medicare Part D, TXMD has two already adjudicating and has submitted preferred bids for the other four major payers, with adjudication starting before January 1st.

Figure 8: IMVEXXY Medicare Part D (Source: TXMD)

At the end of the second quarter, IMVEXXY's adjudication rate improved from 27% in Q1 to 34% in Q2. TXMD expects to see adjudication improve to approximately 70+% as soon as coverage has been completely established.

Overall, IMVEXXY continues to show strong script growth and retention since launch. I will continue to use figure 3 to determine how well the launch is progressing. If IMVEXXY continues to follow VAGIFEM's trajectory, we can say IMVEXXY's launch was a success.

BIJUVA Update

BIJUVA was launched onto the market on April 17th with minimal payer coverage, which resulted in the company limiting their sales force efforts into BIJUVA (Figure 9). The company instructed its sales reps to focus on about ten prescribers per territory for BIJUVA until payer coverage has been established.

Figure 9: BIJUVA Timeline (Source: TXMD)

As a result, the company reported only 8,900 total scripts for BIJUVA since launch coming from about 2,300 prescribers (Figure 10).

Figure 10: BIJUVA Launch Metrics (Source: TXMD)

The payer coverage for BIJUVA is a work in progress, but the company has secured ESI, Aetna, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), and OptumRx. The company did reveal they are in discussions, and they are expecting the remaining top commercial payers to make their coverage decisions by the end of 2019.

Figure 11: BIJUVA Payer Update (Source: TXMD)

Although BIJUVA's launch is in its infancy, the company has already started to show signs of traction. Once the company can secure all their target Bio-Ignite compounding pharmacies at full-bore, we should expect a strong surge in BIJUVA's metrics, as longstanding customers switching to BIJUVA rather than compounded alternatives that are often not covered by insurance.

Waiting For ANNOVERA

Although the IMVEXXY and BIJUVA are impressive products capable of producing robust revenue for the company, it is the potential of ANNOVERA that can really make TXMD a lucrative investment. In fact, The Galien Foundation publicized that ANNOVERA is amongst the 2019 Annual Prix Galien USA Award Nominees in the Best Pharmaceutical Product category. We will know if ANNOVERA will be crowned the winner on October 24th.

Figure 12: ANNOVERA Galien (Source: TXMD)

Looking at figure 12, we can see five of the previous award winners; some of which are multi-billion dollar drugs. Not only are these former winners money makers, but they are leaders in their respective areas because of their clinical benefits over their contemporaries. ANNOVERA might not win the award, but it is encouraging to see a reputable organization recognize ANNOVERA's potential.

Why is ANNOVERA so Special? ANNOVERA allows a woman to choose a long-term product and also choose to change her mind without an invasive procedure to insert or remove the product. At the moment, no other contraceptive treatment can offer those benefits, thus, the company's belief ANNOVERA could be designated a new 19th method of contraception.

Once ANNOVERA is launched, it will be deployed into a strong market that generates $5B from ~90M scripts (Figure 13).

Figure 13: Contraceptive Market (Source: TXMD)

ANNOVERA's WAC price is $2K, which is less than Merck's (MRK) NuvaRing on an annual basis (Figure 14). Looking at figure 14, we can see that the company has a well-thought-out plan for ANNOVERA over the next few months which includes a full-scale launch in Q1 of 2020.

Figure 14: ANNOVERA Launch (Source: TXMD)

Updating Guidance

One of the most inspiring highlights from the earnings report was the company's decision to upgrade its revenue guidance. TXMD has raised its quarterly and annual guidance for 2019. However, they reiterated the company's quarterly guidance for IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA. It is the company's vitamin business that has shown a small resurgence and the company is expecting $2.25-$2.5M in revenue in Q3. As a result, the company's guidance for total net revenue for Q3 is now $6.75-9.0M range (Figure 15).

In regards to Q4, TXMD reiterated the guidance for their FDA-approved products and elevated the company's guidance for the vitamins to $1.75-2.25M with the total Q4 revenue will move to $12.75M-$15.25M (Figure 15).

Figure 15: Quarterly Revenue Guidance (Source: TXMD)

How does this shake up the full-year 2019 guidance? Considering the company's second-quarter beat and updated Q3 and Q4 guidance, TXMD revised the company's full-year to $29.45-34.2M (Figure 16). This increase was only a net revenue increase of $1.7M, however, any upgrade in the guidance should be embraced by investors. Obviously, I would like to see a bigger increase in the FDA-approved products, but it is nice to see the prenatal vitamins are still contributing.

Figure 16: Annual Revenue Guidance (Source: TXMD)

Conclusion

Investors should be satisfied with the company's Q2 results and overall progress. This strong growth endorses the company's strategy and reveals their products are starting to establish a piece of the market. Now, the company has to continue working with payers to increase coverage and complete their top payer list by year-end. Unfortunately, this is a two-part process, and the company is only in control of their side of the process. If the company doesn't obtain their anticipated payer support soon, we could see the company miss guidance and street expectations. Obviously, if the company misses any estimate, investors should expect a suppressed share price.

Revenue, script numbers, and adjudication rates will have the ultimate say in the share price; however, investors need to keep a lookout for ANNOVERA related news in the coming quarters. The company expects ANNOVERA's nation launch to be on time for Q1 of 2020, which will be another source of revenue next year. Another pivotal event would be if ANNOVERA becomes the 19th contraception category. If the FDA agrees, TXMD will have access to another $50M in funds to help support ANNOVERA's launch and the company's OpEx.

Overall, TXMD investors have several transformational events or milestone in the coming months that will set up the company's FDA-approved products for a strong 2020. If they are successful, the company sees "multiple paths" to $1B in peak sales (Figure 17).

Figure 17: Portfolio Opportunity (Source: TXMD)

It is the numbers in the figure above that have reminded me why I have invested in TXMD. Let's assume all three products record the lowest average net revenue/unit and the lowest percentage of the market, we would get $780M in revenue. This low-end peak sales is more than the company current market cap ~$750M. Considering the biotech sector's average price-to-sales is 5x, we can say that the current valuation is cheap compared to the low-end of potential peak sales. What do street analysts think? Looking at figure 18, we can see that analysts expect the company will start recording year-over-year growth for the next 8 years. It appears as if the analyst will come close to hitting $780M at some point in 2023.

Figure 18: TXMD Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What would be the share price if the company was to hit $821M in 2023? Using the sector's average price-to-sales, I would expect the market cap to be roughly $4.1B, which would equal about $17 per share. I know this might not seem feasible considering the current share price, however, one must realize the company is in the process of launching three approved drugs. Therefore, I expect the reversal in the share price to be abrupt as these products begin comprising a larger percentage of the market.

What's My Plan? My TXMD position is too heavy, so I have decided to hold off on adding to my position at this time. However, I am going to look to employ some call options in the coming quarters in anticipation the company starts to show a trajectory towards profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.