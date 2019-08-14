Return Comparison: Low Volatility Small Caps And The S&P 500

This article puts the relative performance of the strategy over the six-plus years that this vehicle has been outstanding into a longer and broader context.

Over the relative short lifespan of the most popular ETF tracking this strategy, the trade has generated only modest outperformance net of fees.

In a series of recent articles, I have highlighted the long-term virtues of low volatility small caps. In My Favorite Market Dataset, I illustrated that sub-dividing the U.S. stock market based on size and realized volatility has favored low volatility small caps over the past half-century.

The returns of that strategy are spectacular. Mid-teens returns, market-beating risk-adjusted returns, low drawdowns, and no prolonged periods of negative performance are all desired features in a stock strategy. Unfortunately, this data is drawn from an academic dataset from Dartmouth professor Kenneth French and not replicated by any passive vehicle currently being marketed to investors.

The vehicle that most resembles the Kenneth French dataset is the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index. That index has data dating back to March of 1995. Below is a table of the calculated correlation coefficents of the French data and the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index.

A publicly traded exchange-traded fund - the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) - does replicate the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index. The ETF has only been outstanding since February 15, 2013. Over that time period, it has accomplished two important objectives. First, it has appropriately hugged its index - less its expense ratio - which moved down from 0.34% to 0.25% over this period. Second, it has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), after fees over this period.

Source: Bloomberg

But Ploutos...this modest outperformance is not the spectacular long-run performance from your longer dataset...what gives? While the six-and-a-half year lifespan of this fund can loom long for some investors, especially younger ones, it is still a relatively short horizon relative to this historically elongated economic expansion. You want to examine a strategy over a full business cycle, and preferably multiple business cycles.

I take great pains to examine the underlying data from indices and to use longer external data sources to examine the merits of a given trade for readers. Long-run evidence suggests small caps tend to outperform early in an economic recovery. This fund did not exist until the expansion was nearly four years underway. In the years since in this particular cycle, the tech-focused megacaps have seen strong performance that has kept the cap-weighted large cap index largely on pace with the low volatility small cap fund.

Let's put this roughly equivalent performance for the S&P 500 and the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index into a historical context. In the graph below, I show rolling returns for the two indices. The rolling return periods are equivalent to the period between March 2013 (the first full month since the inception of the ETF) and July 2019. The rolling returns have been annualized. By using the underlying index data, which the ETF has successfully tracked over its lifespan, we can get a longer performance history versus the S&P 500.

The best performance for the Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index relative to the S&P 500 captured parts of the tech bubble meltdown, which disfavored tech-focused large cap stocks, and the early recovery from the 2000-2002 downturn. Over six-plus year periods, the low volatility small cap has rarely failed to generate outperformance over the past two-plus decades. However, the current period, which has seen strong returns for large cap stocks, has the rolling returns close to their lowest differential. For investors, using only the history of the outstanding ETF, it may look like the trade does not generate alpha because the relative returns of this strategy have been uniquely weak compared to longer available history from the index.

To look at an even longer history, I again examined the Kenneth French dataset on Low Volatility Small Caps. While this index is not replicated by an available market vehicle, it gives us a longer history for a dataset that is highly correlated with the Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index, and resultantly, XSLV. For this analysis, I again used the same six-plus year rolling return period.

Relative returns in the current lookback period again look skinny relative to history. The biggest underperformance for the low volatility small caps came during the inflation of the tech bubble in the late 1990s and during the tail end of the "Nifty Fifty" craze through the mid-1970s. Both periods saw large caps bid up to elevated levels, and subsequently saw low volatility small caps meaningfully outperform by magnitudes multiples higher than their relative underperformance.

I can not tell you what the future holds for low volatility small caps, but I would favor low volatility small caps over large caps over a multi-year period from here. Even with that said, it has not been a bad trade over the last six-plus years for low volatility small caps, which have provided portfolio diversification and lower realized volatility while delivering returns that have slightly beat the market. I hope this analysis puts the returns over the history of the most popular low volatility small cap vehicle into a broader context for readers.

