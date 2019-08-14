Fixed Income

AT&T's Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated

About: AT&T Inc. (T)
by: The European View
Summary

The advertising business will be AT&T's future. The acquisition of Warner has allowed the company to grow vertically as well as increasing the number of users and data.

In my opinion, AT&T has a big advantage here that many companies do not have. This is due to the combination of sell-side and buy-side demands within the advertising market.

The resulting potential is promising for investors.

Introduction

The advertising business will be AT&T's (T) future. The acquisition of Warner has allowed the company to grow vertically as well as increasing the number of users and data. With its subsidiaries