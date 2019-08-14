Buying On Emotion Leads To Yesterday's False Rally And Today's Regret, Discipline Is A Must

If you buy great names, even yesterday, you will be okay. Just make sure to have a price discipline from here on.

Buy Low And Sell High, Sound Familiar?

I'm not here to scold anyone, but if you want to trade or speculate (as I define it), you need to have a buying discipline. That discipline should be based on price, and it should be without emotion. My discipline when we are in a bearish period is to wait for choice names to fall 20%. You may have another. In bullish times, I don't worry as much about price, and in fact, in some cases, I would even buy at all-time highs on a breakout.

If you are a fast money trader, you don't need to necessarily adhere to a specific level because you can bet against the market. You also know that if a trade goes against you, you have the discipline to close out at a loss right away. For traders, we have our range of 2,820-2,830 to 3,030-ish, now we seem to have rallies stall out at 2,940 twice.

With yesterday's false jump, I think we may just have a new test of the lower range in a capitulation move. If we hold 2,820, we could have a sustainable rally for a few days. Otherwise, we test 2,790-ish and then on to 2,750. For slower money trading and speculating, in no way should you be buying up in a mid-August rally. Speculators should be looking to buy stocks on the cheap and wait for October/November and year-end to sell.

False-Positive Leads To Mistakes

Make no mistake, yesterday was a "head fake". The market appreciated Trump's walk-back on tariffs and rallied. Today's more thoughtful market participants realize that this was a weak move. The question needs to be asked, Christmas season was there all along, why did Trump now rescind or delay a substantial portion so as not to be a Grinch? It belies his whole position that tariffs are paid by China exporters and doesn't hurt consumers.

To the Chinese, for whatever reason, that tariff was taken back by the US with no concessions from their side. In fact, the Chinese leadership didn't even acknowledge in their media that tariffs were moderated. They are now signaling that they expect the entire tariff to be walked back. This calls into question the entire trade war exercise and whether tariffs will ever be removed. I believe it will, and that there is a good chance that Trump will be successful in getting trade concessions from China. All I am reflecting is what I see is the current mood of market participants.

Since The Fed Meeting The Last Day Of July, I Cautioned You About A Sell-off

I started to urge buying once we saw a decline of 5% to 7%. The plan is to buy the weakness and then sell the strength. If anything, yesterday should have been an opportunity to sell into the rally. Alas, the sharp move upward could not last 24 hours, not long enough to trim positions. The good news is we will likely see down 7% and stock will be on sale again.

When you have such a surprising headline powered rally, it's best to wait a day or two. In the case of Trump and his tweets, is it any wonder that they are losing their potency? Is it any wonder that the Chinese are not buying his erratic pronouncements. I actually sympathize with Trump, the Chinese have most likely made the decision not to negotiate right now.

Perhaps after their Golden Week October 1st to 7th to celebrate the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi will be ready to talk in some fashion. Hong Kong also is preventing any kind of deal discussion as well. Or perhaps wait until 2020, leading up to the election would be more propitious for Xi. In any case, tariffs will recede as a market concern for now.

We Now Face The Dreaded Abominable Inverted Yield Curve

I spent nearly the entire note yesterday trashing the whole notion that the yield curve is still a reliable indicator of recession. In fact, it historically isn't a totally reliable indicator. My final jibe was that the traditional measure of inversion of the yield curve would be between the 2-year and 10-year. Sure enough, today the market is in the grip of fear because we inverted 1/1000 of a percent.

So let's look at this in actuality. History tells us that recession comes on average 22 months after inversion. A market that has the attention span of a guppy cares about what happens almost 2 years from now? Can we just take a breath? Please look at a 5-year S&P chart and look at what happens nearly every late-summer, early fall? This is a seasonal happening. You prepared for the sell-off by setting aside 25% to 35% of your funds to cash. Let's say you've spent down half of that. Stay with the discipline, look for great tech names that are down 20% from their highs, and slowly allocate funds into those names in 1/5th to 1/10th increments.

One Last Word About The Terribly Feared Inverted Yield Curve

In my opinion, this inversion is an artificial construct. Our bonds are in tremendous demand by the rest of the world. They are paying crazy inflated prices for it. What if the Treasury decided to supply as many bonds on the long end as the market demands? Or at least show that they are willing to satisfy more of that demand. What if the Treasury announces 100-year, 50-year and additional 30- and 10-year bonds? Perhaps if the overseas bond investor sees how much money they stand to lose on additional US bonds, because the ones already hold lost huge value as the interest rate rises. I bet they will become a bit more circumspect and rein in their ardor for our paper. Goodbye yield curve inversion.

PSA: If you buy into the WeWork (WE) IPO, you are an idiot. This message was brought to you by common sense... Thank you.

Chips Are Now Back On The Menu

With Trump's largess towards electronics manufacturers, chips will largely be unburdened by tariffs. I want to highlight Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron (MU), Nvidia (NVDA), Lam Research (LRCX) and the Texan - Texas Instruments (TXN). There might be others, but for now, if any of these names fall 20% from their highs, and in the case of NVDA, recent highs, add to old positions and initiate new ones in these names.

Do Not Be Frightened Out Of This Market

Look, if you made a mistake yesterday, don't panic sell into this downturn. If you bought good names, not Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), or Beyond Meat (BYND), hold on to it. I am sure you will be fine after this selling season is over. Don't be panicked because of this yield curve, it's all nonsense for the typical investor and speculator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.