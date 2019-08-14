Talend: Abundant Upside

As big data continues to permeate C-level discussions across the Fortune 500, data prep tools like Talend that reduce hours of manual work will become even more necessary.

The data integration company has also been migrating a huge amount of its customer base into the cloud, which presents optical near-term headwinds.

Shares of Talend have jumped more than 20% after reporting strong Q2 earnings, with investors having expected a steeper revenue decline than Talend actually reported.

Talend (TLND), the French software company dedicated to data integration tools that help companies pull together data streams from disparate sources, is enjoying a well-deserved resurgence. After falling sharply at the tail end of last year and in the early portion of 2019, largely due to fears on a global macro slowdown as well as Talend-specific execution concerns as the company shifts into cloud, Talend has proven that its performance was much better than feared - which, in an software sector earnings environment that has recently seen the downfall of many popular names due to "sales execution issues," is a victory in itself.

Shares are up more than 20% since the earnings release, though Talend is still approximately flat for the year-to-date:

Talend's laggard stock is finally catching up to what I believe is vastly improved performance. The company is executing well in the cloud, having moved 1,500 of its total customer base of 3,500 onto cloud-based contracts.

This is a tough switch for many companies, as longtime software investors can attest. Apart from the difficulties of re-working individual customer agreements within the existing installed base, cloud transitions also present challenging optical comps. Lumpy one-time on-premise deals that used to provide an immediate bump in revenues are now spread over multi-month, often multi-year contracts - reducing near-term revenues. But the benefits of cloud are clear, as vendors like Talend can push version updates live to their customer base as well as collect more lifetime billings overall.

The slowdown in Talend's growth rates from the mid-30s last year to the high 20s this year can largely be attributed to this cloud transition, plus a few geo-specific headwinds that we're not surprised by. Many companies, most recently including Zendesk (ZEN), have reported a slowdown in Europe, driven in part by increased Brexit uncertainties. With Europe as Talend's home base, this headwind should come as no surprise - but the key point is, there are no Talend-specific sales issues driving the growth deceleration that we should be concerned about, and sales should pick up steam once macro headwinds subside.

Despite the fact that we have strong explanations behind Talend's growth deceleration, the stock remains well below 2018 highs above $60, and Talend's valuation remains incredibly modest - even after the stock's post-earnings jump. At current share prices around $38, Talend has a market cap of $1.17 billion. After we net off the $32.1 million of cash and minor $0.8 million of debt on Talend's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $1.14 billion.

Here's how that stacks up to Talend's latest guidance ranges:

Figure 1. Talend FY19 guidance update Source: Talend 2Q19 earnings release

Note that Talend took down its guidance to $246-$248 million this quarter (+21% y/y) versus a prior view of $248-$250 million (+22% y/y) last quarter, but due to the fact that much of it is cloud-related, investors still took the update as positive. Here's the background from CFO Adam Meister's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Our revised guidance for the full-year reflects our expectations for one, lower professional services related to cloud; two, conservatism regarding Europe for the remainder of the year; and three, continued moderation of on-premise revenue growth."

Regardless, against Talend's latest guidance ranges, the company trades at a fairly modest 4.6x EV/FY19 revenues. Here's how that compares against other SaaS companies in the ~20-30% y/y growth bucket:

The only outlier here is Dropbox (DBX), which has noted its own competition-driven sales issues. In my view, Talend is worth at least 6x EV/FY revenues, implying a price target of $49 and 28% upside from current levels. Buy Talend on its momentum and ride it higher.

Q2 download

Let's now dive deeper into Talend's second-quarter results and the key drivers behind its beat:

Figure 2. Talend 2Q19 results Source: Talend 2Q19 earnings release

As seen in the table above, revenues grew 22% y/y to $60.6 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $59.3 million (+19% y/y) by a solid three-point margin. This represents two points of deceleration relative to Q1's growth rate of 24% y/y, which as previously noted can be attributed to both a greater mix of cloud bookings and a more-or-less expected slowdown in Europe.

What we want to focus on, irrespective of cloud-driven revenue noise, is the progress that Talend has made in its cloud conversions. In Q2, Talend drove 28% y/y growth in annualized recurring revenue to $218 million, on par with last quarter's growth rate:

Figure 3. Talend ARR trends Source: Talend Q2 earnings deck

We also note that as a percentage of new ARR bookings, cloud rose to 43% - up seven points from last quarter, and more than double from the rates seen last year. CEO Mike Tuchen also noted that Talend Cloud has grown at greater than 100% y/y for the past consecutive twelve quarters, which is a massive accomplishment that also speaks to how low Talend's cloud mix used to be.

Figure 4. Talend cloud percentage of ARR Source: Talend Q2 earnings deck

It's not difficult to understand that with cloud bookings taking on this rapid pace, revenues will see a clear push-out from near-term quarters to future periods. Talend noted that it also benefited from strong enterprise adoption, with total enterprise customers over $100,000 in ARR growing 23% y/y to 525 customers. Within the existing installed base, Talend also continued its trend of strong upsells - as measured by 118% net expansion rates, on par with Q1.

The second driver behind revenue growth declines, of course, is Europe-related slowdown - which can be felt across the software industry. Talend took this weakness into its updated guidance range, but management still feels confident about hitting its near-term and longer-term targets, citing industry tailwinds that are powerful offsets to macro weakness. Per the CEO's comments on the Q2 earnings call:

Despite these near term headwinds, we believe we are better positioned today than at any other point in our history to address the largest growth opportunity in the data integration and integrity market, which is the cloud. As we have previously noted, several powerful secular trends are driving market growth in cloud adoption. The explosion in global data volumes, a broad transition to public and hybrid cloud environments, an increase in data privacy regulation and rapid technological innovation and evolution, with these trends come significantly greater integration and integrity complexity and the need for a modern and complete suite like Talend Data Fabric."

Talend's top-line beats also translated well into several bottom-line highlights. Talend's pro forma EPS of -$0.21 handily beat Wall Street's expectations on -$0.32. In addition, the company improved a cash flow loss in the year-ago quarter to an FCF profit of $1.34 million this quarter, reversing a weakening trend from Q1:

Figure 5. Talend FCF Source: Talend 2Q19 earnings release

Key takeaways

Talend remains one of the few value plays in the software sector. Its valuation was hammered last year due to fears of a rapid deceleration; this year, however, Talend has produced the cloud conversion results that largely justify the slowdown in its top-line growth rates. In spite of this, shares of Talend have hardly recovered to 2018 levels. Stay long here and buy Talend while it's still cheap.

