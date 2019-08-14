Now Platform May Be The Next Chapter In ServiceNow's Growth

ServiceNow's Now Platform and its capabilities present a new chapter in the growth story of the company and present a good opportunity for investors.

Comparing ServiceNow with Atlassian in the context of growing revenues and expansion in product offerings, it is fair to anticipate a higher valuation for ServiceNow.

Looking at ServiceNow’s growth, we see rising subscription revenue and near-perfect retention of existing customers.

Introduction

ServiceNow (NOW) is a leader in the ITSM industry and has been a popular tech-growth stock which achieved the ten-bagger growth in less than 7 years. The strong growth in subscription customer base along with high renewal rates (from existing customers) demonstrate strong fundamentals in ServiceNow's business.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The company has been making acquisitions and strategic partnerships to build their offerings and provide a wide range of solutions. The Now Platform is likely to be the next phase of ServiceNow's growth story, and the company's strong ability to sell the offering to existing customers is a key factor that forms my bullish stance on the company.

The Business

ServiceNow business has two segments:

Subscription Professional Services

Over the past 4 years, we see the subscription business being a growing part of the revenue share.

Source: FY2018 Form 10-K

This is a positive sign since ServiceNow was not born to be a professional services firm. There are several professional services firms that are technology partners of ServiceNow. These firms specialize in the design, customization, and implementation of ServiceNow's product suite at the customer's enterprise.

Moreover, ServiceNow's professional services wing is not optimized for profitability, and this is reflected in its negative gross margins.

Source: FY2018 Form 10-K

The business has seen growing top-line since 2014.

ServiceNow has near-perfect renewal rates for its subscription-based services.

Source: Investor Presentation

Digital transformation has been one of the major factors behind the increased adoption of ServiceNow's offerings. The customers are not restricted to technology and IT services firms but have been across other industry types as well.

Source: infoclutch.com

Organizations are increasingly transforming their manual processes to achieve more efficiency through automation. As digital transformation is quickly becoming an essential business priority for C-suite leaders worldwide, the demand for ServiceNow's product suite has been growing.

ServiceNow's product suite comprises of the following solutions:

Information Technology Service Management

IT Operations Management

IT Business Management

IT Asset Management

Enterprise Development Operations

Security Operations

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

HR Service Delivery

Customer Service Management

ServiceNow has consistently been rated as one of the top ITSM solutions. Recently, Gartner rated ServiceNow as a leader in integrated risk management (Governance, Risk, and Compliance suite).

Source: ITBusinessEdge

Platform-as-a-service

In 2017, ServiceNow acquired SkyGiraffe, an enterprise mobility platform. This formed the basis for ServiceNow's mobile platform offering released in March 2019.

This Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering directly competes with the capability offered by Appian (APPN). In my article from May 2019 on Appian (Appian: The long term growth story is intact), I have outlined the reasons why I think low code development is an essential piece of digital transformation.

Nearly 75% of Fortune 500 companies are customers of ServiceNow. The company's newly growing PaaS offering puts ServiceNow in a strong position to expand their business with existing clients. In my opinion, this forms the biggest case for investment in ServiceNow.

Q2 report shows rising platform sales in 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

ServiceNow is strengthening its platform offering through the acquisition of IP and key personnel of Appsee, a mobile analytics company. It is likely that NOW may make more acquisitions in the near term to build their Now Platform and satisfy more of their customer's needs in digital transformation. The company's strong FCF growth puts them in a good position to perform these acquisitions.

Source: WSJ

Valuation

In this section, I decided to compare ServiceNow with Appian, Atlassian (TEAM), and Workday (WDAY). The reason for these choices are as follows:

Atlassian's product Jira offers similar ITIL capabilities as ServiceNow.

Appian provides the same PaaS for low code development as ServiceNow does since early 2019.

Workday is another software company that provides subscription-based software to organizations to facilitate their digital transformation.

The data on the number of customers and revenue per customer is intended to show strong growth in the customer base and rising revenue per customer for Appian and ServiceNow.

Source: WSJ

Source: YCharts

Source: WSJ

Source: YCharts

Source: WSJ

Source: YCharts

I believe Appian and ServiceNow deserve a valuation comparable to Atlassian due to the growth in revenue per customer. ServiceNow's strong customer base in ITSM, ITOM, and other enterprise digital workflows puts it in a great position to attract customers towards its PaaS offering for low code development. While Appian is a leader in low code development, ServiceNow has a good opportunity to increase its market share in the space.

Risks

1. Increased spending in the short term

ServiceNow is new to the PaaS space. Organizations considering to utilize cloud platforms for building apps and low code development have a lot of choices. ServiceNow has the opportunity to attract customers through attractive license bundles with their existing offerings. This is likely to cause increased expenses in sales & marketing and may not produce returns in the near term.

ServiceNow has formed several strategic partnerships with Deloitte, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), etc. as part of the Now Platform go-to-market strategy. Further details on the strategic partnerships are well outlined in ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups.

2. Competition

It is worth mentioning that there are several competitors for ServiceNow in the PaaS offering. At present, the capability offered by ServiceNow is at its infancy and yet to be tried and tested by customers. The market for low-code development platform is highly competitive, rapidly evolving, and has relatively low barriers for entry.

3. Changes in the Economy

Poor economy will be bad news for ServiceNow. Though digital transformation is a major priority for organizations today, an economic downturn in the near future may result in companies spending less on IT transformations. Not only will this affect the PaaS adoption but is also likely to impact its core ITSM business as well.

Conclusion:

ServiceNow is a leader in the ITSM space with a growing customer base. The Now Platform increases ServiceNow's participation in the digital transformation race as it offers several capabilities that are highly desired by organizations across industry types. I believe ServiceNow deserves a higher valuation (when compared with peer Atlassian). I recommend ServiceNow to investors with a 2-3 year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in NOW over the next 72 hours.