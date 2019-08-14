Now Is A Good Time To Buy Zoom Communications

Frequent readers know that I run a small financial services company that offers consultancy services to businesses. We primarily operate globally from our offices in Nairobi. As a result, webinars and online meetings are part of our daily activities. So, in May this year, we made the strategic decision to move to Zoom Communications (ZM).

Previously, we used to use a combination of software including Skype for Business (MSFT) and GoToWebinar (LOGM) for webinars and trainings. The main reason we decided to jump ship was pricing. With GoToWebinar, we used to pay $29 per month for meetings. With Zoom, we pay just $15 per month for these video communication services. This is a huge saving for a small company like ours.

As a public company, Zoom has performed really well. As of this writing, the stock price has moved up by more than 50% and it is currently valued at more than $25 billion. Investors are loving the company’s growth and the value it brings to the SAAS industry.

At the same time, the company has attracted a lot of shorts. Its short interest has soared from about 3.5 million in May to the current 8.79 million. It’s easy to see why. First, the current valuation of more than $25 billion appears to be overvalued considering that it is expected to generate revenue of $546 million and an EBITDA of just $39 million this year. Its current valuation is slightly higher than that of other high-growth SAAS companies like Twilio (TWLO) and Zendesk (ZEN). It is slightly lower than that of Square (SQ), which is expected to have a revenue of more than $2.27 billion this year. The valuation multiples are also much higher than what Salesforce (CRM) paid for Tableau Software a few months ago.

Third, the company operates in a highly-competitive industry. It’s list of competitors include the highly-diversified companies like Cisco (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and LogMeIn (LOGM). Other companies like Huawei and Adobe (ADBE) are in the business too. In Seeking Alpha, most analysts have warned that while Zoom is a good company, its valuation was out of control. Still, just one analyst has been brave enough to recommend shorting the company in the past 90 days.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Long-Term View

While Zoom Video is not cheap, I believe that it is dangerous for investors to short it. There are a few reasons for this.

First, Zoom is disrupting an industry that is expected to grow in the next few years. According to Gartner, by 2022, 65% of meeting solutions users will take advantage of SIP/VoIP-based audioconferencing tools. This is up from 20% in 2017. 40% of meetings will be facilitated by virtual concierges and advanced analytics. Another report found that the industry is expected to have a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2025.

For Zoom, this growth is reflected in its performance. In 2017, the company generated just $60.8 million in annual revenue. In FY’18, the company’s revenue was at more than $330 million. This year, the company is expected to generate revenue of $546 million. This is expected to grow to $760 million in 2021 and $970 million in 2022. In the most recent quarter, revenue grew by 103% to $122 million. Further, the company reported that it had $58,500 customers with more than 10 employees. This was 7,700 higher than what the company reported in its S1. It was also an 86% YoY growth. While this type of growth will not last forever, it creates a good picture of how the company could easily reach more than $5 billion in the next few years.

Second, Zoom is creating viable alternatives to legacy products like Webex and GoToMeeting. It has done this in a number of ways. First, it has created an environment that is simple to use. For our company, the process of migrating from GoToMeeting was simple and took only a few minutes. The table below compares the company with GTM and Webex on a number of criteria.

Source: G2Crowd

In the same website, the company’s platform has attracted a 4.5-star rating from more than 10k reviewers. This is much better than GTM’s 4.2-star from 6,678 reviewers and Webex’s 4.2 star from slightly above 6k reviewers.

Source: G2Crowd

A simple Google Trends search shows that more people have been interested in it compared to its other peers.

Source: Google Trends

When researching for this piece, I read reviews from hundreds of people who had migrated from other companies to Zoom simply because of how easy it is to use it. Most of Webex reviewers complained about how difficult it was to subscribe. While this is not a major issue, I tried to check the pricing of Webex. Instead of showing me the pricing and packages, I had to fill a long form and wait for a call.

Source: Cisco Webex

Second, Zoom Video is interrupting the industry based on its pricing. Apart from the free trial that Zoom, Webex, and GoToMeeting offers, Zoom’s price ranges between $15 a month to $20 a month. On the other hand, GoToMeeting starts at $15 a month to $40 a month. Webex starts at $13.50 to $27 a month. While the difference in pricing is just a few dollars per month, it can add up for companies with thousands of customers. If our small company can save hundreds of dollars per month, what about other large companies?

Third, I believe that Zoom’s core video products are just the beginning and that the company will create an ideal communication powerhouse for companies. In fact, the company has already started doing that. In recent months, the company has launched Zoom Phone, which is a video-first unified communications platform. The company is focusing this product to the already installed-base. While still in early days, the product will likely create incentives for companies using competing products to move to Zoom. The company has also opened up its API to other companies, who are building products that work with it. In other words, I believe that Zoom can create a full ecosystem of communication products that will disrupt how businesses work. In fact, it has entered into partnerships with companies like Slack (WORK) and PagerDuty that will help increase productivity.

Fourth, Zoom will be a highly-profitable company in future. As mentioned, in recent years, the company has been spending a lot of money to fund growth. Marketing costs are more than 53% of the total revenue. Spending on growth is expected for a company that is battling other large companies like Microsoft and Cisco. This excessive spending will not last forever. As mentioned, I expect the company to reach $5 billion in annual revenues in the next 10 years. If it does, and if the company’s EBITDA margin could match that of LogMeIn, which is at 26%, it will have an EBITDA of more than $1.3 billion. Remember, the quality of the company’s key customers is relatively high because, unlike Shopify (SHOP), most of the customers are already-established companies.

Final Thoughts

Zoom Video is one of the best-performing tech companies this year. At the current valuation of more than $25 billion, the company appears overvalued. This is because of its meager annual revenues of below $1 billion. Still, as explained, I believe the company makes a good investment. This is because it is disrupting the already-existing companies like Microsoft, LogMeIn, and Cisco that offer similar products. The company is also creating a monetizable marketplace that will help accelerate its growth. Therefore, while ZM is not a cheap stock, I believe it makes a good investment at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.