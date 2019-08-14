HKT Trust And HKT Limited: Stable And Defensive Characteristics Of This Yield Play Priced In

HKT trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, which is at a premium to its historical 9-year EV/EBITDA average, so I prefer a wait-and-see stance keeping an eye on competition in the broadband space.

As part of a joint venture called SC Digital which was awarded a virtual banking license in Hong Kong, HKT enjoys upside optionality from the growth of virtual banking in Hong Kong.

The enterprise solutions business is a beneficiary of the acceleration of digital transformation with excellent revenue visibility backed by HK$2 billion in new order wins for 1H2019.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services operator HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK] for its attractive 5.6% forward FY2019 dividend yield and its stable growth prospects in its various business segments.

HKT's broadband and enterprise businesses benefit from consumers upgrading to fiber and enterprises pushing for digital transformation respectively. In the mobile segment, HKT has steered clear of price competition leveraging on its multi-brand strategy and loyalty program. A call option in the mid-to-long term is HKT's participation in the virtual banking business in Hong Kong via joint venture SC Digital.

But the potential resumption of a price war in the broadband market, and a slowdown in the Hong Kong economy affected by U.S.-China trade tensions and ongoing protests, have prompted me to adopt a wait-and-see stance on the stock. Furthermore, the decent dividend yield and defensive nature of non-discretionary telecommunications services have been priced in with, HKT trading at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA representing a premium to its historical 9-year EV/EBITDA average of approximately 9.4 times.

Company Description

Spun off from parent PCCW Limited (OTCPK:PCCWY) (OTCPK:PCWLF) [8:HK] in 2011, HKT Trust and HKT Limited is Hong Kong's leading telecommunications service provider offering fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication services and enterprise solutions. HKT Trust and HKT Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as a stapled security, with each Share Stapled Unit of HKT Trust and HKT Limited comprising of a unit in HKT Trust and a beneficial interest in an ordinary share in HKT Limited. I will be referring to HKT Trust and HKT Limited as HKT for the purpose of this article.

HKT is the market leader for mobile services and broadband services in Hong Kong. The company's revenue breakdown by segment/product is as follows:

Segment/Product Revenue contribution as a proportion of total 1H2019 service revenue (excluding mobile product sales) Mobile services 28% Broadband network services 16% Local data services 10% International telecommunications services 24% Local telephony services 11% Other services 11%

Stable Growth For Mobile Business With Focus On Multi-Branding Strategy And Loyalty Program

HKT's mobile services revenue increased 1% YoY from $492 million in 1H2018 to $497 million in 1H2019. Post-paid ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) grew 2% YoY to HK$198 as of end-June 2019, while post-paid churn rate declined 10 basis points YoY to 1.0% for 1H2019. HKT's overall post-paid subscriber base increased slightly from 3.242 million last year to 3.247 million as of end-1H2019. 1H2019 mobile services EBITDA margin remained stable at 57%.

This stable set of results for HKT's mobile services business was mainly driven by the full period impact of HKT's raising of mobile tariffs at the end of 2018 and a 17% growth in its premium 1O1O subscriber base.

HKT signaled the end of the price war in the mobile market in Hong Kong in September 2018, when it hiked the price of its mobile plans for the first time in two years.

At its 1H2019 earnings call on August 7, 2019, HKT elaborated on its pricing strategy:

I think competition remains very keen, especially in the value-seeking segment as some of you may have known. Of course we will continue to monitor the market to see if there is any window at all in terms of further price hike. But I think the more important thing is not just to look at general price increase, but of -- but to drive increased spending from customers to lift ARPU. And we are hopeful that in terms of the various value-added services that we are right now cross-selling, it would be -- the ARPU will be further uplifted.

Following the mobile tariff hike in 2018, HKT shared its thoughts on competition in the mobile space at its FY2018 results briefing on February 22, 2019:

We do hope that the other operators generally would be more rational especially when we see that we will continue to need to increase our CapEx in terms of the 5G preparations. And we will continue to monitor the situation and as appropriate, review our pricing strategy... And on the higher end segment, I think all the operators are quite rational. On the lower end for the value-seeking customers who did not have a lot of loyalty, I think there will continue to be competition... It's high time that all the operators should focus more on service and innovation rather than price. Now obviously, on our side -- we cannot comment on what the other operators are doing. But on our side, we constantly critique ourselves and see how we can improve our offerings.

As per HKT's comments above, HKT does not want to compete on price, but on service and innovation. HKT has been able to grow its mobile subscriber base & mobile ARPUs and reduce churn rate, due to its multi-brand strategy, its successful loyalty program and its efforts to increase roaming revenue.

HKT operates three mobile brands: 1O1O, csl and Sun Mobile (operated via New World Mobility Limited, a joint venture between HKT and Telecom Digital) to cater to the needs of different customer segments. Sun Mobile is the no-frills brand targeted at mass market consumers offering basic mobile plans at the cheapest prices possible without any complementary services or rewards program. At the other end, 1O1O is HKT's premium brand focused on the higher spending consumer segment demanding a higher level of service excellence providing the most extensive range of complimentary services and rewards for its subscribers. Csl is HKT's mid-tier brand, positioned right in the middle between 1O1O and Sun Mobile in terms of pricing and service offerings.

The 1O1O premium brand has been a significant success for HKT. The 1O1O subscriber base grew 27% YoY and 17% for FY2018 and 1H2019 respectively, despite challenges in the mobile market relating to a longer handset replacement cycle. Subscribers to the 1O1O mobile brand also spend more on a per-customer basis, with HKT highlighting at the recent 1H2019 earnings call that the 1O1O mobile brand "is helping to make a higher ARPU contribution to our mobile business as a whole." On the other hand, Sun Mobile helps HKT to attract and retain value seeking customers who don't have significant loyalty to any specific mobile brand and place a strong emphasis on affordability and pricing.

HKT's customer loyalty program, The Club, is another key factor that has helped keep post-paid churn rate low at 1.0%. The Club is one of Hong Kong's largest customer loyalty programs with 2.8 million members (13% increase YoY) and a network of over 500 merchant partners currently providing approximately 3,800 SKUs (stock keeping units) of merchandise as of end-June 2019.

At its FY2018 results briefing on February 22, 2019, HKT shared its thoughts on the value that The Club provides to its members/mobile subscribers and the huge untapped revenue opportunity with The Club (revenue from The Club is recognized as other services revenue):

Now growth area, I think again, the major growth area that we can see is to capitalize on the platform that we have, on the big customer base that we have. And this is on the -- on our Club loyalty program where we have amalgamated 2.7 million, 2.8 million members. We do have a lot of interaction with them, a lot of touch points with them. So instead of just selling telecom services, what is the hurdle of our selling other services to them? So we are now exploring new areas like travel services, because we see from the rewards experience and the redemption experience that this has been always on the top of the popularity items. So we do see that this is one way of increasing the revenue. And also, it has synergy with the roaming side as well. And, of course, if it is travel, it will be a package of hotel and airfare, roaming package together with travel insurance for instance. So these are the areas and what we call the synergistic adjacency that we can go into.

HKT also explained how it is further building up The Club loyalty program with a wider range of service offerings at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 7, 2019:

We also benefit from the tie-ins and new offerings from The Club, our loyalty program, which result in an improved churn rate for the postpaid side from 1.1% to 1%. Postpaid ARPU also increased by 2% from $195 to $198 as we continue to offer an expanding choice of value-added service to drive further spending... This large and growing base is extremely appealing to our merchant partners with more than 500 merchants joining the ecosystem now. And this, of course, feed back into an enhanced service offerings and experience for our own club members. And during the first half, we continue to extend the service offerings into various adjacencies, such as Club Travel with -- together with Travel Insurances as well as online shopping platform. Although these are at early stage of execution, we believe that there will be growth potential, and we will share more as the business progresses and gathers scale.

HKT's mobile services business also benefited from a 4% YoY growth (versus a -9% decline for FY2018) in roaming revenue for 1H2019. This was attributable to HKT's launch and advertising of affordable roaming data passes and post-paid roaming data packages, and cross-selling its parent, PCCW's media content such as Now E (movies, dramas and sports) and MOOV (subscription-based music, podcast and video streaming service) to encourage higher data usage.

Price War In Broadband Could Derail Growth Prospects Driven By Fiber Upgrade

HKT's broadband business continued to grow in 1H2019, benefiting from consumers upgrading to fiber. But key competitor HKBN Ltd. (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK], could be potentially embarking on a price war again.

HKT's broadband network business grew revenue 5% YoY in 1H2019, as the number of broadband access lines increased 1% from 1.606 million as at end-June 2018 to 1.615 million as at end-June 2019. Specifically, fiber-to-the-home or FTTH access line grew by a much higher 8% YoY to 801,000 as of end-June 2019, as more of its subscribers migrate to fiber. Currently, only 55% of HKT's broadband subscribers are on fiber versus 9.5% in 2011, implying significant room for growth in the future driven by fiber upgrade.

To maintain its current low broadband churn rate of 0.8%, HKT also introduced home Wi-Fi solutions and smart home solutions to provide more value to its broadband subscribers. Approximately 300,000 subscribers or 20% of its residential broadband subscribers are using HKT's home Wi-Fi solutions, and this provides an ARPU uplift of approximately HK$58-HK$288 per month.

In the Hong Kong broadband market, HKT and HKBN have a combined market share in excess of 80%. After HKBN's residential broadband market share surpassed 30%, it has switched its focus from subscriber share to revenue share in the past two years.

However, at HKBN's recent 1HFY2020 (YE August) earnings call in April 2019, HKBN suggested that it is ready for an aggressive push for broadband subscribers again, implying that a price war in the broadband space could resume:

Elinor, our new Chief Marketing Officer for the Residential business, has set a grand ambition to hit 1 million subscribers to take us back to the growth phase of our Residential business. For 2 years, we've focused on raising prices. Now it's time to fight. Now it's time to take market share...We don't like some other people saying that we need harmonies or a more friendly environment in the market. That may be the right message from the incumbents. But for us, for the benefits of our co-owners who have invested 1 year or 2 years of their family's saving to tie in with the targets and to be responsible for our shareholders, not their shareholders, so we are going to follow the path of aggressive pricing in both residential and enterprise market... Some of you -- some analysts may say, 'Oh, maybe the market will see some peaceful competition, something,' like that. I can share with you, price war never ends, and we will succeed by continuing the path. Just look at the past 10 years, what we have been doing; and today, what we are harvesting. So that is the way. But now today, we are even stronger than before.

Similar to its mobile services business, HKT also has a multi-brand strategy for its broadband business, which will help to partly mitigate any negative impact from a price war in the broadband market. HKT's broadband services brands include HKT Premier, NETVIGATOR and LiKE100 targeting the premium, mid-tier, and value-seeking segments respectively.

Enterprise Solutions Business Is A Beneficiary Of The Acceleration Of Digital Transformation

HKT Trust's enterprise solutions business revenue grew by a very strong 16% YoY, as it continues to execute on several large-scale projects for public organizations and private companies. The segment's revenue visibility is excellent, with new contract wins amounting to over HK$2 billion in 1H2019 representing a 60% YoY growth.

Examples of such contract wins with public organizations include a deal with the Department of Transportation to deploy more than 12,000 mobile-connected next-generation (drivers can use mobile apps to check for available parking spaces and pay for parking fees) parking meters across Hong Kong; and an agreement to manage Hong Kong International Airport's private LTE network.

In the private sector, retail has been an area of focus for HKT. HKT offers a wide range of services including, but not limited to, digital signage, video analytics, point-of-sales solutions and cloud-based CRM (Customer Relationship Management) to retailers, and its current clients include fashion retailers, cosmetics and skincare brands etc.

HKT highlighted the demand for digital solutions from its enterprise customers at its FY2018 results briefing on February 22, 2019:

On the enterprise side, we are also seeing many of our customers demanding total digital solutions, which can help transform their business to meet their evolving needs of their own customers as well as the new competition from numerous emerging digital entrants. So what they are demanding are no longer basic connectivity services. HKT is well positioned to serve these customers all the way from SMEs to large and multinational customers. To assist our business customers, we have been developing industry-specific integrated solutions built upon new technologies such as IoT, AI, robotics. These services empower our customers to transform, enhancing their operational efficiency and help them gain business insights.

Subsequent to that, HKT elaborated on how it has captured opportunities in the enterprise solutions segment with its customer relationships and its expertise and infrastructure at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 7, 2019:

Turning to our enterprise solutions. As consumers become more digital savvy, enterprises increasingly feel the need to invest in technology solutions such as AI, data, video analytics and so on. On the one hand to help serve their customers better to enhance their top line, on the other hand to improve the agility of their business operations to improve their bottom line. Based on our scale and breadth of our relationship with the enterprise segment, we become a partner of choice for many leading and emerging technology partners. And combined with our unrivaled fiber-based network and our deep vertical expertise, this allows us to transform beyond pure connectivity to solution-centric services to serve our enterprise customers. With this unique competitive advantage, we have been successful in executing a number of projects of -- for large corp. and public sector.

Virtual Banking License Is A Call Option

SC Digital, a consortium comprising HKT, PCCW, Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTC:SCBFY) and Ctrip (CTRP) Hong Kong, was one of eight companies to receive a virtual banking license in Hong Kong.

At HKT's recent 1H2019 earnings call, it offered additional details of the virtual banking joint venture:

With regards to our virtual banking joint venture with Standard Chartered and Ctrip, we are working towards launching the virtual banking early next year, and offering an even broader range of tailor-made financial services to our customers. More details will be announced by the JV at a later stage...Well, I think in terms of the virtual banking business, it is a JV, and I really can't steal their thunder here. The only comments that I can make is that we target to launch the service in early 2020. And our initial focus will be, of course, the retail banking products. I would have to wait until the JV make further announcements when appropriate. And in terms of contribution in the coming periods, I think it would be too early to discuss right now. Thank you.

While it is difficult to estimate the potential earnings contribution of the virtual banking joint venture at this point in time, I am positive on this, as it represents a significant call option on future growth opportunities in virtual banking.

More importantly, there are synergies between HKT's core telecommunications services business and the new virtual banking joint venture. HKT's most critical asset is its huge and growing customer base including both consumers and businesses.

When the virtual banking service is launched in early 2020, HKT has additional products and services to cross-sell, which will increase customer stickiness across all its products and services over time.

Valuation

HKT trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, which is at a premium to its historical 9-year EV/EBITDA average of approximately 9.4 times based on its share price of HK$12.92 as of August 12, 2019.

HKT also offers a 5.6% forward FY2019 dividend yield, which is supported by a BBB/Baa2 investment grade credit rating, a manageable gross debt-to-EBITDA of 3.19 times and a stable capital expenditure-to-revenue ratio of under 10%.

Variant View

The key risks factors for HKT Trust are intense competition in the broadband segment, decline in enterprise segment revenue due to small-to-medium enterprises feeling the heat of the economic slowdown, an acceleration in 5G-related capital expenditures affecting dividend payout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.