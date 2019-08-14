The Top 10 Minimum Volatility Stocks Outperform

Low volatility and minimum volatility investment strategies are undoubtedly one of the most attractive investment strategies in 2019. Since the inception of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) in 2011, the fund has attracted over $32 billion in assets. However, there is only so much backtesting an investor can find to see how these type of products have performed. I decided to take a readers advice and backtest the performance and rational of owning the top 10 stocks in the minimum volatility index for over twenty years and comparing the results. This article is meant to enlighten and question if you should just purchase the USMV ETF, or own a basket of individual securities that attempts to simplify the index and ETF even further.

Summary of The Minimum Volatility Index

The MSCI Minimum Volatility Index is designed to provide the lowest return variance for a given co-variance matrix of stock returns. Each MSCI Minimum Volatility Index is calculated using the Barra Optimizer to optimize a given MSCI index for the lowest absolute volatility with a certain set of constraints. These index constraints help maintain index investability and include index turnover limits, for example, along with minimum and maximum constituent, sector and/or country weights relative to the parent index. Each Minimum Volatility Index is re-balanced semi-annually in the months of May and November. These particular indices can also be optimized for various currencies. For the sake of ease for this article, we will not re-balance the holdings twice a year, but use the current index holdings and analyze the performance and risks since 1999.

The Top 10 Minimum Volatility Stocks

Let's dig in and take a look at the top 10 minimum volatile stocks here in the USA below:

Ticker Name Allocation (MSFT) Microsoft Corporation 10.00% (MCD) McDonald's Corporation 10.00% (YUM) Yum! Brands, Inc. 10.00% (WM) Waste Management, Inc. 10.00% (TXN) Texas Instruments Incorporated 10.00% (PG) Procter & Gamble Company 10.00% (MMC) Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. 10.00% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 10.00% (T) AT&T Inc. 10.00% (CTAS) Cintas Corporation 10.00%

(Source: iShares)

When thinking about my current clients at my company Ortner Capital, I thought about what the most successful investors have done. Some of the older and more successful investors I have met are investors who have purchased a basket of large consumer staples or defensive common stocks, all the time. They did not have ETF's to buy in 1990, and purchased companies such as Procter and Gamble (PG), or McDonald's (MCD). Some readers are reading this and thinking that it does not follow Modern Portfolio Theory or other diversification rules. Nevertheless, humor me here and follow along with the return table below:

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Top 10 $200,000 $811,882 20.29% 9.57% 32.43% 4.41% -6.93% USMV $200,000 $547,969 14.21% 8.71% 25.09% 1.36% -7.56%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) (Jan 2012-Now)

Since 2012, the top 10 minimum volatility stocks have outperformed the USMV by over 600 basis points per year. There is nothing wrong with the USMV ETF, as it provides investors ease of use and diversification, but sometimes, we can diversify too much. What is really interesting to me here, is the top 10 stocks also have provided a lower maximum drawdown, and a similar standard deviation reading.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Top 10 $200,000 $2,288,916 12.57% 12.95% 32.43% -23.31% -36.63% SPY $200,000 $702,690 6.30% 14.51% 32.31% -36.81% -50.80%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) (Jan 1999-Now)

This table above by far is the most telling for me. Owning the top ten minimum volatile stocks have produced superior returns over the S&P 500 (SPY), with lower standard deviation and double CAGR. For a middle aged investor like myself, this could be a great way to constantly be involved with my investment portfolio, and constantly add capital to work. If you are retired or nearing retirement, this type of strategy would not be for you as you are looking for income and capital preservation.

Top 10 Risk Metrics vs. USMV

I always look at risk metrics for every article I write for seeking alpha or other financial publications. Returns are always just one side of the coin, and risks always need to be addressed. Let's take a look below at the metrics, and pick out a few pertinent measurements:

Metric Top 10 USMV Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 1.59% 1.14% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 20.83% 14.64% Geometric Mean (monthly) 1.55% 1.11% Geometric Mean (annualized) 20.29% 14.21% Volatility (monthly) 2.76% 2.51% Volatility (annualized) 9.57% 8.71% Downside Deviation (monthly) 1.31% 1.32% Max. Drawdown -6.93% -7.56% US Market Correlation 0.87 0.85 Beta(*) 0.73 0.65 Alpha (annualized) 8.97% 4.77% R2 75.56% 71.95% Sharpe Ratio 1.94 1.51 Sortino Ratio 4.00 2.84 Treynor Ratio (%) 25.46 20.42 Calmar Ratio 3.21 1.65 Active Return 6.22% 0.14% Tracking Error 5.67% 6.14% Information Ratio 1.10 0.02 Skewness -0.38 -0.42 Excess Kurtosis 0.43 0.24 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) -3.57% -3.57% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) -2.89% -2.99% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) -5.22% -4.88% Upside Capture Ratio (%) 102.57 78.37 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 53.04 54.01 Safe Withdrawal Rate 25.05% 22.35% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 16.65% 11.83% Positive Periods 71 out of 91 (78.02%) 63 out of 91 (69.23%) Gain/Loss Ratio 1.22 1.38

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The first measurement that has to stand out to any investor is the positive periods. 71 out of the past 91 periods have been positive for the ten individual stocks vs. 63 out of 91 for the USMV. This has allowed the individual stock buyer to produce an annualized alpha of over 8.97% vs. the USMV of 4.77%. When looking at the upside and downside capture ratio's, one can see the impressive 102% upside ratio, while having about the same downside ratio of 53% as the USMV.

Summary

This article is to challenge the traditional ETF owner in an old fashioned way of thinking while using new technology and new indices to improve investment results. Does this article intend to promote only purchasing these top 10 stocks and own them forever without any ongoing management or due diligence? No it does not. However, I hope it challenges your way of looking at just hitting the buy button on popular ETF's or mutual funds, and consider a portion of your portfolio in a strategy such as the top 10 minimum volatility stocks. Owning 10 good quality large cap common stocks like the portfolio above can give you opportunities to produce alpha for you long-term, vs. a traditional buy and hold index portfolio. Adding dollar cost averaging in these type of names indefinitely can also add alpha to one's portfolio long-term. I have personally seen this at my practice, and hope to share this wisdom of other successful investors who have gone before me that just so happen to coincide with one investing in the very popular USMV ETF as well.

