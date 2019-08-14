Genel Energy: A Value Play In Oil & Gas

The Energy sector (XLE) has been in a vicious downtrend for over a year and in relative terms (vs the S&P500) it has been underperforming since 2008 when WTI peaked at $150/barrel. There has been a notable divergence between energy equities and oil prices over the last three years (oil prices bottomed in 2016, while energy stocks are at new lows currently), however apart from the majors, many companies still struggle financially and traditional valuation measures are not flashing "buy" as cashflow (at least cashflow of the "free" variety) remains scarce. This is particularly visible in the shale sector, where many operators continue to invest >100% of their cashflow to maintain (or grow) production. What follows is an investment case for a London-listed energy producer based in Iraqi Kurdistan, with some of the lowest cost of production in the world and high free cashflow generation.

Genel Energy PLC (OTCPK:GEGYF,OTCPK:GEGYY)

Vallares (Genel's former name) was floated in June 2011 by Tony Hayward (the former CEO of BP) and Nathaniel Rothschild as a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company - a company that raises capital with the aim of acquiring yet undefined assets in the future). The listing price was £10/share. Later that year Vallares merged with Genel Energy, an independent exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). “The Kurdistan region of Iraq is undoubtedly one of the last great oil and gas frontiers” Mr Hayward was quoted as saying. Although shareholder capital from the original capital raise has gone down the toilet, today the original vision is being realized.

Kurdistan Region of Iraq

KRI is a constitutionally recognized semi-autonomous region and has gained considerable autonomy since Sadam Hussein's fall. It has its own government, courts, army (indeed the Iraqi army is forbidden to enter the KRI region) and is much more stable and secure than the rest of Iraq. In 2011 Exxon Mobile signed oil and gas contracts directly with the KRI government, thereby challenging the authority of the federal government in Baghdad. This has set a precedent and today oil producers deal directly with the Kurdish government in Erbil, the capital. Kurdish politics are dominated by the Barzani clan - Masoud Barzani (president in 2005-2017), Masrour Barzani (Masoud's son and current prime minister) and historically Mustafa Barzani (Masoud's father and nationalist leader from the 1940's until the 1970's).

Then and Now

Since late 2011 when the Kurdish assets were acquired until today a number of things have changed. The management has been replaced (Hayward and Rothschild have stepped down from the board in 2017), the Islamic State rose and fell in Iraq, assets have been written down as oil prices crashed in 2015 as well as due to asset-specific issues. During the peak ISIS period, oil companies in Kurdistan struggled to get paid by the government as resources were diverted to fight the Islamic State. There has been considerable progress on several fronts and the industry has matured. Today crude oil is exported from KRI (and Genel's producing assets) via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipline that runs via Turkey to the Mediterranean coast. By all accounts, Erbil and Kurdistan are much safer today - safe enough to travel to without armored vehicles and bodyguards. Finally, the share price fell from over £10 to below £1 and is at £1.76 today. What hasn't changed is that the original assets are still producing oil (in similar quantities as in 2011 by the way, at around 40k bopd) and they are very competitive cost-wise.

The Opportunity

Genel is set to generate over $100m in free cashflow in 2019 vs a marketcap of $595m (at £1.76/share), which amounts to a free cashflow yield of 17%. Similar performance is likely in 2020 and 2021 assuming a brent of around $60 ($58.50 last and average of $66 in H1). The free cashflow break-even is around $40 on brent, which provides a considerable margin of safety. Furthermore, the company is in a net cash position (although it continues to pay interest on an outstanding bond maturing in December 2022). The excess cash will be used to pay dividends (first dividend was paid in May this year) and for share buybacks (of which several rounds have taken place already). It is worth noting that Genel Energy currently receives a cashflow boost to the tune of $40m/year as a result of an agreement in 2017 with the Kurdistan government (Tawke Receivable Settlement Agreement) relating to past unpaid oil sales entitlements. These payments will stop in mid 2022, thus impacting profitability.

Assets and Prospects

Genel has two main producing assets: Tawke with a 25% interest (DNO has the remaining 75%) and Taq Taq with a 44% interest (Kurdistan government hold 20% while Addax holds the remainder). By the time the Tawke RSA payments mentioned above roll off in 2022, cashflows from new production should fill the gap. The company acquired a 30% working interest in Sarta, operated by Chevron, which is expected to start production in 2020. Furthermore, Genel will be the operator and holds 40% interest in Qara Dagh, where the first well will be drilled in 2020. Other prospects include Bina Bawi and Miran gas interests and considerable working interests in Africa (Somaliland and Morocco).

In Conclusion

Surely there is political risk attached to an investment in Iraqi Kurdistan, and energy isn't exactly a popular sector these days. But if one can accept these risks, Genel will generate almost its whole market value worth of free cashflow in the coming four years, and will still be left with producing assets and should in all likelihood be able to replenish its reserves via new exploration in the meanwhile. The management has shown interest in shareholder value with dividend payments and share buybacks and if oil prices remain at roughly these levels the company should deliver excellent returns. Unlike shale plays in the Permian, Genel has very low maintenance Capex and throws off mountains of cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEGYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.