H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF) CEO Deborah Dunsire on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Operator

today I'm pleased to present Deborah Dunsire, President and CEO; Anders Götzsche, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Johan Luthman, EVP Research and Development.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you very much operator and thank you all for your interest in Lundbeck. We welcome you to our teleconference covering the first six months of 2019. As you know we have Anders Götzsche, our CFO; and Johan Luthman, our Head of R&D here. I'm also joined by Jacob Tolstrup, Head of Commercial Operations; and Peter Anastasiou, Head of North America.

On Slide 2, you can see the company's disclaimer which I know you've read many times before. So, I'm not going to read it aloud. I'm sure you'll be glad to hear.

Turning to Slide 3, in the first half of 2019, Lundbeck has delivered a solid set of numbers and we're on track to deliver on our financial guidance for the year. Anders Götzsche will discuss the financial performance in detail later in our call.

Importantly, our strategic brands continue to show strong volume and value growth in all regions. I'm also pleased that our international markets and Europe regions continue to show solid growth driven by strong demand.

The overall performance is as expected negatively impacted by the Onfi erosion in the U.S. Excluding Onfi, we realized a healthy revenue growth of 4%. Lundbeck's financial position is impacted by major payments, for example the Abide Therapeutics transaction. But even so it's robust and continues to provide us the flexibility to implement our Expand and Invest to Grow strategy which we announced in February.

We continue to invest behind our strategic brands and have decided to initiate new trials for brexpiprazole in post-traumatic stress disorder and a proof-of-concept in borderline personality disorder.

With that please turn to Slide 4. We have a marketed portfolio of four strategic brands which are generating substantial growth, up 27% in aggregate adding DKK0.9 billion in sales compared to the first half last year. Each of the brands have achieved double-digit growth and are growing in all regions and now constitute over half our sales.

The continued growth in these strategic brands is a testament to the value these products provide as well as the excellence and execution by our organization in development and in sales and marketing around the world.

Next slide please. Revenue from Brintellix/Trintellix reached DKK1.3 billion in the period, a growth of 30%. 54% of the revenue was generated in North America. In the U.S., Trintellix continues as in all other markets to increase its market share. We saw strong demand growth in the first half driven by an increase in new patients as well as improving persistence on therapy.

We started launching Brintellix/Trintellix in November of 2013 and the products' continued strong growth close to six years post approval reflects the market's appreciation to the value it provides in addressing the unmet needs for patients with depression.

In value, the U.S. leads with more than 24% share for Trintellix making it the biggest anti-depressive -- branded anti-depressive in the market. In the major European countries, Brintellix is approaching a 10% share.

In China we're encouraged by the progress but it's still early days given that we launched last year and we still await public listing for reimbursement. In Japan, the regulatory review appears to be on track and we continue to expect an approval in Q3 of this year. So, we see sources of growth for this brand well into the future.

Please turn to Slide 6. Rexulti is still mainly a U.S. franchise. In Europe, the product has recently been launched in Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. Additionally, outside of Europe, it's launched in Australia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. More countries will launch in the coming year.

As you can see from the graph, the significant uptake continues. Rexulti achieved more than DKK1 billion in sales for the period, representing a growth of 37%. The product also continues the very strong demand growth with 26% in the second quarter.

We launched Rexulti in August 2015 in the U.S. and Rexulti's value share has increased from 13.1% to 14% since November last year. We continue to have high expectations for this product as Rexulti has a very attractive profile and is highly valued by the medical community for what it can do for patients. Johan will elaborate on the life cycle management programs in a minute.

Turning to slide 7. Abilify Maintena grew 23% approaching DKK 1 billion for the period with strong double-digit growth in all regions. Abilify Maintena was launched in 2013 and volume share now approaches or exceeds 30% in markets such as the U.K., Italy, Canada and Switzerland. And we continue to gain market share. In many markets, Abilify Maintena is now the second most prescribed long-acting injectable treatment for patients with schizophrenia.

Turning to slide 8. Northera grew 19% finishing the period above DKK 1 billion. There have been quite a few moving parts for this product in the last 12 to 18 months. In this quarter, we see good volume growth of 24% and continue to expect good volume and value growth for the product in 2019 and beyond.

Next slide please. Our North American region is obviously very impacted by the generic erosion of major brands such as Onfi and Sabril. However, we see very strong growth of our strategic brands, which now constitute two-thirds of the regional value. Additionally, if one takes Onfi out of the equation, then the growth in North America is actually 12% for the second quarter.

One additional comment I'd like to make is that even though the volume decline for Onfi and Sabril is more or less as we expected, we do see a more unfavorable payer mix, which impacts the average unit price negatively and creates uncertainty for the development of those two products in the coming quarters.

Next slide please. International Markets increased 4% reaching DKK 2 billion for the period or 24% of our revenue. The region is still in the early part of the rollout of our strategic brands, which now constitute 18% and had a growth of 35%. We expect to see significant long-term growth for these products in the region.

The largest markets in our International Markets region are Brazil, China, Japan and South Korea and they constitute about 56% of the regional sales. Japan is an investment area for Lundbeck and we have now established our own commercial organization for the expected launch of Trintellix pending approval towards the end of the third quarter.

In China, which is our second largest market overall, we've launched Azilect and Brintellix. It's still early days for both products, as it takes time to obtain national reimbursement in China, as we've previously mentioned. We have successfully completed the transfer of Lexapro back to our organization from our partner and that transition has gone very smoothly.

Next slide please. Europe is delivering solid growth with revenue increasing 7% to DKK 1.6 billion. The European region is an important part of our overall performance and it's driven by the strategic brands which grew 28% and now constitute 50% of the sales in the region. The launch of Rexulti in the larger countries in Europe will likely not take place before next year.

I'll now hand the microphone over to Anders Götzsche to expand on the corporate financial picture.

Anders Götzsche

Thanks, Deborah. Please turn to slide 12. I'll turn to our financial numbers. Deborah has already elaborated on our performance for the strategic brands, so no need for me to do that as well. In the first half of 2019, we saw a decline in our overall sales from Onfi in line with our expectation. Both for Onfi and Sabril, we saw a negative development driven by the payer mix, which for Onfi has been offset in the second quarter by a positive impact from revaluation of return provision.

Onfi will continue to decline and we have previously guided a decline of 60% to 70% versus last year. Our best guess right now is that the decline will be in the high-end of that range and that the uncertainty is higher than in the beginning of the year due to the increased gross to net.

Revenue declined 9% reported or 8% in local currencies, reaching DKK 8.5 billion. This is driven by all four strategic products. Please also note that the effect from hedging has moved from a gain of DKK 277 million to a loss of DKK 93 million. Cost of sales declined 4% to DKK 1.6 billion in the half year. Thus, our gross margin therefore declined from 81.6% to 80.7%. This is fully in line with our expectation and we still expect the gross margin for the full year to be in the range of 80% to 82% of revenue.

We still have a good control of our operational cost. The SG&A cost only increased DKK100 million or 3.5% while investing in our commercial organization. The main reason for the increase is due to FX and mainly appreciation of U.S. dollar. The SG&A ratio was 35.8% compared to 31.6% the year before. The increase in the ratio is a consequence of the decline in revenue compared to last year.

R&D costs increased 1.2% to DKK1.5 billion, representing 17.7% of revenue. Considering the sales performance, I think we have managed our costs effectively. So reported EBIT -- thus reported EBIT decreased by 23% reaching DKK2.3 billion and core EBIT declining 24% to DKK2.7 billion. Core EBIT margin thereby reached 32%. We see this as a very solid result for the first half of 2019.

It might also be worth mentioning, again that we still see room for margin improvements. Our gross margin is expected to improve by four to five percentage points in the next five years and amortization will contribute around half of the improvement and reduced royalty costs and production efficiencies the other half.

We will need to invest in our business but we still expect that our EBIT margin both reported and core will show healthy improvement as well. The effective tax rate is unchanged and consequently we see a decline in earnings per share of 23%.

Please turn to slide 13. Lundbeck continues to generate a strong cash flow, although the first half has been impacted by some major payments. Cash flow from operation has declined from DKK3.4 billion to DKK850 million foremost as a result of the lower profit. The net cash flow reached DKK1.9 billion compared to a cash inflow of DKK 416 million last year. We expect the net cash position by the end of the year to be at a range of DKK5 billion to DKK5.5 billion. And with our solid cash flow and limited debt, I believe we still have significant flexibility to pursue additional growth initiatives and execute on the Invest and Growth strategy.

Please turn to the next slide. We expect continued growth for our strategic brands Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Northera and Rexulti, which only partly mitigate the negative effect from generic erosion on our mature portfolio.

We've had a good start to the year and maintained our expected revenue range of DKK16.3 billion to DKK16.7 billion. We will continue to be disciplined in our cost spend in 2019, but margins will be impacted by the erosion of Onfi sales.

EBIT is still expected to reach between DKK4.2 billion and DKK4.6 billion for the year, which indicates a margin of at least 25%.

Please note that the operational costs related to Abide acquisition are included in the guidance.

For the financial items, you should expect a net amount plus/minus DKK50 million depending on the currency development. The reported tax is expected to be around 26% to 28% in 2019, which also will be the range in the next couple of years. It is important to highlight that the cash tax rate is somewhat lower and we expect it to be around 20% for the next three to four years and around 22% to 23% in the following years.

Now, I will hand over to Johan to provide an update on our R&D pipeline.

Johan Luthman

Thank you Anders. Please turn to slide 15. I will start an update on our Abide Therapeutics integration, which is happening very smoothly following the final approval by end of May. The transition into what is now called Lundbeck La Jolla Research Center is completed. The projects, which ABX-1431 in Tourette syndrome is the most advanced are progressing as planned and I expect to have the next project ready for first-in-human testing by early next year.

Next slide please. As you know we have very large life cycle management program ongoing for brexpiprazole. In November last year Lundbeck and Otsuka announced achievement of positive clinical Phase II results in post-traumatic stress disorder. Subsequently we had a positive end of Phase II meeting with FDA where we agreed on the design of a pivotal program in PTSD, which we expect to initiate in the next couple of months.

PTSD is a serious psychiatric condition as a response to traumatic events and with limited treatment options, and therefore with a substantial unmet medical need. We are now going ahead with two pivotal studies in this condition, one study being the flexible dose and another study with fixed dose. In total, we expect to recruit some 1,250 patients in the program. We expect to finalize studies during 2022.

Next slide please. Borderline personality disorder is another serious psychiatric condition with substantial unmet medical need. There is no drug approved for this challenging condition. Borderline personality disorder is disorder that typically includes symptoms such as inappropriate or extreme emotional reactions, highly impulsive behaviors and a history of unstable relationships.

Around 80% of people with borderline personality disorder display suicidal behaviors, including suicide attempts, and other self-destructing acts such as cutting or burning themselves. It is estimated that almost 10% of people with borderline personality disorder will die by suicide.

We have reasons to believe that brexpiprazole with its multimodal activity might have the ability to address the range of the symptoms of this serious condition. We are thus now moving ahead to start a proof-of-concept phase II study during the fall period. This study will be two-arm flexible dose study and it's expected to enroll some 200 subjects with borderline personality disorder.

Please turn to slide 18. This is our current R&D pipeline. We continue to aggressively move early-stage products forward and we have products that likely will enter human trials in the coming quarters. We will also continue pruning the pipeline. As a recent example, after a thorough revaluation we have decided to discontinue further development of 35700.

With that, back to Deborah.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you, Johan. Please turn to slide 19. In 2019, we'll continue driving our current business forward and execute on our Expand and Invest to Grow strategy. We'll continue to invest in additional growth initiatives in general and in our strategic brands in particular. We anticipate the approval of Trintellix in Japan and will advance at least one new molecule from our internal discovery into the clinical pipeline.

Next slide please. To summarize, leveraging our deep neuroscience expertise to restore brain health is our path to grow Lundbeck and create value for patients, for our society, for our employees and for all our stakeholders. Through this, Lundbeck will continue to be a robust and sustainable company in the years and decades ahead. The outstanding operating results over the past years give us the strong financial foundation to go forward to achieve these goals.

With that, I'd like to thank you all for your interest and open the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay. The first question for today is of the line of Wimal Kapadia at Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thank you very much for taking my questions. Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. So, just a couple please. So first I'm just curious to know if there's actually any off-label use of Rexulti in PTSD today. And if so how much? I'm just trying to get a good sense of the outside longer-term from the new trial start, and then I guess a similar question for BPD as well.

My second question, you clearly invested in headcount within China, Japan and of course the R&D personnel from Abide. So when should we really start to see the fruits of this? So specifically within China, when do you expect to be on the NDRL? And in Japan, what are your expectations for Trintellix launch? And then just one modeling question. Could you just help quantify the inventory buildup impact for Cipralex in China for the -- in the quarter, please? Thank you.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Thanks all for your questions. I'm going to ask Peter to address the first one and Jacob to address the others.

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah. Hi Wimal. First, I want to be very clear. We don't do anything to promote Rexulti inconsistent with the label. Having said that, doctors do have the ability to use products as they deem appropriate and we have heard and seen some reports of use in both borderline and in PTSD, but it's not something I can quantify for you. The majority of the use is of course on-label and mostly in MDD.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you. Jacob?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah. So, on China, absolutely correct and also what we stated in opening remarks. NRDL in China is obviously important and we have a plan for that internally that we will not share externally. But it is our plan to, of course, to get a reimbursement at one point in China. And when that happens that's also when we expect that we can see some more uptake of both Brintellix and Azilect in China.

To your inventory stocking in China, there are obviously some huge swings in China. You probably also remember last year we had a lot of stocking on Lexapro in the first half, which is impacting our growth comparables for this year, but for this quarter second quarter over the first quarter, we have a downside in China of something like 10%, 15%, 20% where most of that is driven by stocking. So again, we do expect to see quite a significant growth in China for the full year.

Deborah Dunsire

And then, I think, Wimal, you had a question about Trintellix in Japan and when we expected...

Jacob Tolstrup

Right. Japan, so filing is going well. We do hope for and plan for an approval and that approval will include also a price that we will get which is time for November in Japan. So toward the very end of the year is when we expect to have Trintellix on the market in Japan.

Deborah Dunsire

Great.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

We are now over to the line of James Gordon at JPMorgan. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is open.

James Gordon

Hello. James Gordon from JPMorgan. Three questions please, one pipeline and two financial. The pipeline question was on Rexulti for PTSD. Just wanted to clarify the timeline, because one of the slides -- I think the slide on it says later in 2022. Then there's another slide, slide 18 that says filing wouldn't be until 2024 later.

Is that because you need longer follow-up than the 12-week primary? Or you're allowing for the fact that you might need to do some further trials as well. And if it is a filing that late, how does that tally with the patented product. I think the patent goes into 2026 in U.S. So you'd only have one to three years on the market. Or is there a patent extension angle that you're pursuing as well as doing -- so starting more Phase IIIs now? That certainly was the pipeline question.

And then, on the financial SG&A, the comment before was absolutely about flat SG&A in Q1, but you're up 5% in Q2. I think some of that's FX and some of its Asian investment. But for the full year, is SG&A now likely to be more like low to mid up? Or does it moderate later through the year? Or could SG&A actually going to be materially this year and not more in 2020?

And then, the bigger-picture question on operating margin. If I heard correctly, there's a comment on further healthy improvement in margins over the next few years. But the full year 2018 results for the combined margins to fall below the current level due to higher organic R&D spend and maybe even lower margins in the current level, if you did pursue big-ticket M&A.

So is that comment about healthy margin expansion here, because big M&A now looks unlikely and there is not much there in the pipeline, so R&D is not going to ramp as much? Has something changed there? Or is it going to material?

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. So let's start with the pipeline question, the PTSD timeline? Johan will take that.

Johan Luthman

Yes. Thank you for the questions. So we are -- as you heard, we're going to plan to start up the study later this year. And it's a 12-week treatment period in this study and that will constitute the main data for the filing. We are debating whether we'll have extension of the study, but that will not affect the regulatory timelines we're working with.

We're working right now with an estimated timelines. As you heard, I mentioned, completion in 2022. That is probably in the latter part of that year. We don't want to give any precise estimates, because the study has not started yet and it's a pretty large Phase III program.

In terms of the time -- the filing timelines and approval timelines, we are working on fairly conservative estimates that it will be a regular review by the authority and it's possible, of course, that is may change, but it's all dependent on the conclusion of the study. So I cannot be more precise how we can cut down that and, quite frankly, it's quite conservative estimate at this time in point.

Deborah Dunsire

Yes. Just to comment on the patent expiry James, that the patent for Rexulti expires in 2029. So, I think, you're thinking about the Trintellix patent in 2026. I'm going to hand over to Anders to address your other two questions on SG&A and margin.

Anders Götzsche

Yes. So what you -- the SG&A development for – overall, if we look at SG&A for the full year, we expect compared to 2018 that SG&A for the full year will increase between 2% to 4% and that is reported rates. If I make analysis of the SG&A for the first half, the major component would increase is FX. It's mainly dollar.

So we have taken on more FTEs, but we have absorbed that in other parts of the organizations by declining costs. So what you should expect that the increase in SG&A will also be dependent on FX and mainly U.S. currency. But what we have said is, it would be relatively stable over the next two to three years.

And when we make that comment, it's based on the business that we have now. And that also means, if we exit -- we really hope that we will execute on Expand and Invest to Grow strategy and the imperatives that it's about acquisition and strengthening the pipeline.

So what we've said before is, if we found very interesting projects that we can put into the pipeline and if we come to a stage where we need to invest more in that, then we would of course be willing to do so. But that means that we have prioritized the cost internally first.

And the same goes for, if we make an M&A, then of course we need to revisit what is kind of the overall picture of Lundbeck. So the comments we give is, of course, based on the business we know about today.

James Gordon

Thank you.

Operator

We're now over to the line of Trung Huynh at Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Trung Huynh

Hi, guys. Three questions from me please. Firstly, your comment on increasing gross to net for Onfi and Sabril. Are you also seeing this with your strategic brands? Secondly, on the more Cipralex China question. Can you tell us what percentage of your Cipralex sales are in China, specifically?

And I think Lundbeck lost the 4+7 tender this year. How many potential certified Cipralex generics could win these 4+7 tenders?

And then finally if I can push you on China. Specifically, can you share your thinking on the 4+7 expansion for next year? Thanks very much.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Trung, I'll hand the first question over on Onfi gross to net, which really speaks to payer mix on the gross to net to Peter. And then I will asked Jacob to give you the commentary on China.

Peter Anastasiou

Yes. First on your question with strategic brands no there's no change in gross to net with the strategic brands. The reason that we are observing a gross-to-net change with Sabril and Onfi is because they're post-LOE. And as Deborah said, the mix changes post-LOE. What we're seeing is that the commercial and Medicare channels are eroding more rapidly than Medicaid and that mix shift is what accounts for the gross-to-net increase. We don't know if that will continue or if that was just isolated for now. But that's why we've called it out as a potential uncertainty.

Deborah Dunsire

Jacob?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yes. And on China so first I think your question was to break out the Lexapro sales on China specifically. I don't think we've done that externally so I will refrain from doing that here. Looking at Lexapro in China there are different factors you consider. And also when we talk about 4+7 so firstly, we have taken back Lexapro from our partner. We are handling that ourselves that will give us a longer-term upside on Lexapro in China.

Then I think it's also important to remember that you're absolutely right that Lexapro was on the 4+7 list and we did not choose to go in with bidding for a lower price. So we have seen generic coming in and taking a bigger volume share in those 4+7 cities that were included in the first round. And obviously you're right. The -- if the 4+7 gets expanded, we will see further volume loss on Lexapro going to these generic quality equivalents in China.

But status today is -- also before 4+7 is more than 70% of all Lexapro sold in China is already on generic. So of course this will have an impact. But it's important to remember that Lexapro is already quite heavily genericized in China, but we can continue to grow the brand because of the underlying growth of the Chinese market.

Trung Huynh

Thank you.

Operator

We're now over the line of Emily Field at Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Emily Field

Hi. Thank you. I was just -- another question on Rexulti in BPD. I was just wondering if you elaborate a bit more on what gives you confidence that Rexulti could show efficacy there. And are there any therapeutic treatments that to the best of your knowledge that are used off label? Or are generally those patients left untreated therapeutically?

Secondly, just any updates on your approach to M&A. I believe you reiterate that you have approximately $4 billion to $5 billion firepower. Are you noticing still a disconnect between valuations that targets want? And what could potentially generate value to an acquirer such as Lundbeck? Or just any updates there. And then also just if -- within your U.S. business how much of your business is in Medicare Part D and then also Medicaid and just whether you see the recently proposed overhaul to each of those programs as having a significant impact on your business if they were to go through? Thank you.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Lots of questions, Emily. Thank you. The first one on borderline personality disorder maybe you can elaborate little bit about what gives us the thought that Rexulti could be helpful. And then Peter you could talk about what's happening in the marketplace.

Johan Luthman

Yes. Hi, Emily. Johan here. You may recall that we have done a Phase II proof-of-concept study that we reported out. So that's of course one of the main support for progressing with this program.

Deborah Dunsire

She asked about borderline personality.

Johan Luthman

Sorry. I didn't hear that. So borderline is a different case. We have -- first of all, the mechanism of action is promising for this indication. There are some ideas about the pathophysiology of course of the disease, but it includes dopaminergic and serotonergic changes. And we believe the profile of the drug fits well with that understanding of the pathophysiology.

The second beat is of course that we have data from other studies in our clinical use that indicate that we may dip into some of the symptoms of borderline which includes acting out and also aggressive behaviors. So we have indirect evidence from other studies. So that lends the support. But as you heard we're doing a proof-of-concept study here. So sorry for the confusion about PTSD, we're actually going to go in more carefully and evaluate this if it truly works in the indication. So we're running the proof-of-concept study and then we'll decide further development.

Peter Anastasiou

And I can describe a little bit what happens. Patients are of course treated, but there is no approved treatment. Only about 25% get pharmacotherapy and it's experimental. They try to basically work on the symptoms. So if they have aggression or agitation they might use a benzodiazepine or an antipsychotic. So there's a lot of experimentation but there's no real evidence base of effective treatments in borderline. And that's what we're seeking to fill is that unmet need.

Deborah Dunsire

To your question on our approach to M&A first let me say in Expand and Invest to Grow we said, we would look at all flavors of bringing in external innovation to the company from acquisition, license, partnership and across all stages of the pipeline. And so that continues to be the evaluation that we do pretty broadly in diseases of the brain. By proportion of course, there are more early stage than later stage. Unfortunately, we're in an area with – where there is attrition. So there are more things progressing in the early phases.

So just by sheer proportions, it's more likely to do early deals than later. But we evaluate across all stages of the pipeline. And I think it connects a little bit to the next part of your question about valuations. I think there's still in the market, the haves and the have-nots in a way. There are some companies whose valuation – who've received a lot of love and whose valuations have run up very high. And certainly, with our focus at Lundbeck being disciplined about returning to our shareholders, we would certainly not proceed in some – to go after an asset that we think is overvalued, where we can't make an appropriate return.

There are some companies the hidden gems, where they haven't received as much love and where valuations would still allow us to give a good return to those shareholders and a return to our shareholders. And that – those are the deals that we like to pursue. And so I'll stop there. And then Peter there was a question on Medicaid Part D and – Medicare Part D and Medicaid.

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah. First, we're not overly reliant on one channel. So there's a good mix across commercial, but there is of course some Medicare and Medicaid. We won't speculate on the impact of any proposed actions. As we've seen many times there have been proposals for actions that haven't materialized or if they have changed significantly in the process. So we certainly won't speculate about what impact those things could have.

Deborah Dunsire

I realized that didn't answer your question about the firepower. So I'm handing over to Anders to do that.

Anders Götzsche

So depending on the target and the cash flow of the target that we're looking in through what they're coming with, we anticipate that our firepower is around – or it is around $4 billion to $5 billion.

Emily Field

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is over to the line of Michael Leuchten at UBS. Please go ahead. Michael, your line is now open.

Michael Leuchten

Thanks very much. Just one question for me. Could you talk about the full-time employees you've taken on in China. I understand that, you've added about 200. Just wondering what does that get you in terms of penetration to the Chinese market where are you now in the build-out and how do you think about the phasing as the rest of the portfolio comes through both in terms of timing and then maybe also the extent of the investment?

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Jacob, would you take that question please?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah, absolutely. Just to correct you a little bit here on the numbers. It's not 200 that we've taken on in China. It's a little less than 100 that we've taken on in China. And we did that as part of the project to take back Lexapro from our previous partner which was Xian-Janssen. So not only has that given us you can say full access and control of our own product, but it also allowed us to come out and see about 1,000 hospitals in China. That gives benefit for us as an organization, but it also benefits Brintellix as we can grow the number of target hospitals that we visit with both products.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you.

Operator

We now go to the line of Michael Novod of Nordea Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Novod

Thank you very much. Just a few sort of housekeeping questions. In terms of Onfi and also Sabril, maybe if you can just give a feeling for how we should model this going into 2020 then. Is there also a loss of formulary positioning? I know that you lose most of the commercial first, but there's not always exclusions. So more getting to do – where should we be at sort of a steady state from 2020 and onwards? And then for Northera, it's been externally volatile as you also mentioned. Is the quarter starts giving you optimism for say coming in say above expectations on Northera internal expectations? Or should we just expect that there's going to be a continued volatility in Q3 and Q4 for the product and seasonality as we've seen historically? That was it. Thanks a lot.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. I'll ask Anders to start on thinking about modeling this going forward with gross to net.

Anders Götzsche

I think Michael it's extremely difficult to predict 2020. But what we can say my best guess is for Onfi that it will be a decline this year around 70% and maybe even more. And Sabril, we have seen a decline if I remember the numbers right 29% for the first half and that might – for the totality of the year it might even be higher due to the channel mix. But – then, we are also down to pretty low numbers. And is it 150 million for Onfi a quarter? Is it 200 million? Is it – it will be between 100 million and 200 million, I would assume. But no one knows, because it will definitely depend on the change into generics. So it is really difficult to predict. So what we can predict is more or less what we know about this year. And we anticipate accelerated decline for Sabril for the remaining part of the year and we also see a higher decline for Onfi.

Deborah Dunsire

Then Peter, would you comment on the formulary question for Onfi and then on the growth of Northera?

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah. There aren't any particular major formulary changes things like that. It really is the post-LOE phenomenon that is more pronounced than what we expected where there is -- all of the channels don't erode at the same pace. And so there is a faster erosion in certain channels than others. And as a result of that payer mix, that's where the gross-to-net impact comes from.

And in terms of Northera, Northera had a very strong quarter as you saw, which is great. And there has been, as you pointed out, seasonality effects. And this is -- Q2 is certainly part of the season where we've had good results in the past as you've seen, but we do expect that there will continue to be seasonal patterns.

Part of it is the disease where there is, of course, more activity that the patients engage in, in the better weather months and oftentimes become dehydrated and it worsens their body's ability to control their blood pressure and to -- and so therefore you see the nOH symptoms more acute in some of those months and less so in winter month.

So there's some disease seasonality, and then there's, of course, some seasonality as it relates to various payer dynamics as you know in the industry with deductibles resetting in the beginning of the year. So we do think that those seasonal patterns still have pertinence here.

Michael Novod

Okay, sure. Thanks a lot.

Operator

We now go to the line of Carsten Lønborg Madsen of SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Carsten Lønborg Madsen

Thanks a lot. Just one question for me here. One of the bare cases on Lundbeck is that you have some catching up to do in the R&D and therefore in the future you'll have to significantly increase your R&D to sales ratio in order to catch up. And this quarter your print just about 18% R&D cost to sales. Could you maybe take a view since -- couple of years down the road with the pipeline you have now with FI closed and everything, how do you feel about the level you are at right now? And what could move it materially in either one of the directions?

Deborah Dunsire

Thanks Carsten. I'll start and then I'll ask Anders to comment as well. I think that first thing to do with the pipeline is to be very disciplined in only taking forward the best molecules, and you've seen us be active in pruning the pipeline where we think things don't have the success. And that creates headroom within the rate of spend in R&D that we have said we would project around 18% of sales.

So you can always count on us to do that. If we find the right assets or we have an acceleration opportunity that we think is very strong, once we've been disciplined about all our costs we wouldn't hesitate to invest more if it's going to give us the best possibility for growth in the future. Anders?

Anders Götzsche

I think -- yeah, it’s just to add to that. Of course, Johan is working with the guys in La Jolla and they're now coming with new molecules. We're looking to progress them and they're doing well. And then of course -- then you immediately start to say, what is it -- is there anything you want to prioritize within your organization? Or the projects within your organization, what is it actually that is most attractive?

So it's not that they just have a playing field where they can go all over the places. So of course the kind of threshold or what we are torturing them against is the 18%. And then if they come up with good plans where we can show to ourself and the outside world that it gives a lot of -- it's meaningful and it will support our Expand and Invest to Grow strategy, then of course we could go above the 18%.

But I would assume for the next couple of years we will manage to be within the 18%. Could it be 19%? We can not exclude that. But we need to make strategic investments in some other assets to go beyond that.

Deborah Dunsire

Johan?

Johan Luthman

Yeah. If I may add one element to this as well. Obviously, we are working ambiguously with portfolio management and strong prioritization on programs. But as you well know, the big cost in R&D is primarily the late stage of the pipeline. And we're going to very carefully look at bringing the high-value assets into a Phase 3 meaning that we bring those that have a higher success rate and maybe also burn less in that stage and mainly try to shift our R&D attrition earlier and thereby also hopefully keep the finances under control.

Carsten Lønborg Madsen

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Right. We now go to the line of Marc Goodman from SVB Leerink. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. Two questions. One Peter, if you could just talk about if there any major inventory changes in the key products in the U.S., just from the first quarter to the second quarter that may have helped or hit any of the numbers there. And then the second question is in R&D. Can you specifically just talk about the Parkinson's programs that you have and just give us an update foliglurax, just update us on the program and timelines there if anything's changed. And a couple of earlier programs in alpha-synuclein that you wanted to -- how are those moving forward? And when are we going to see some data there? Thanks.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Thanks Marc. Peter you'll start.

Peter Anastasiou

Yes. On inventory changes, from that perspective it wasn't a remarkable quarter. There was -- there's always of course inventory fluctuations. But it was normal from that perspective unlike what we saw in maybe other quarters, so nothing really remarkable there.

Deborah Dunsire

R&D Parkinson's programs.

Johan Luthman

Yes. As you see we have a number of programs in Parkinson's disease. They're all mid to early-stage programs. So foliglurax, you asked about and that's of course a symptomatic treatment. That is now -- we're trying to wrap up the proof-of-concept Phase II trial. And we have had some delays in the timelines with enrollment, but we're doing our utmost now to speed up. And we hope to have the results by Q1 next year.

We have another symptomatic program at play, dopamine modulator agonist program, which we think is a good mix of balance for add-on to standard of care. Quite similar in thinking like the foliglurax, so it's symptomatic play no other possibilities. And then obviously, we have our disease-modifying approaches. We have something going on of course in research. But what you see from our pipeline, we have the alpha-synuclein antibody which is approaching end of Phase I. And it's -- we look forward to thinking about how we'll bring that to a proof-of-concept study in the coming year.

Deborah Dunsire

Any -- those are such early programs, I think to your question on when will we see data as Johan said foliglurax hopefully in the first quarter of next year. Other programs in Parkinson's disease the aSyn mAb and the D1/D2, there'll be much -- the Phase I isn't going to tell us a whole lot. It will have to be through the Phase II proof of concept that will take another couple of years.

Marc Goodman

Thanks.

Operator

Okay. We are now over to the line of Peter Welford at Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Welford

Hi, thanks very much for taking questions. Three please. Firstly, just on the BPD indication for Rexulti. Curious why not wait for the readout from the investigator-sponsored study in April. It seems like it's a relatively short time away, so why -- I guess why initiate the -- your own proof of concept if there's already study ongoing which seems to have similar endpoints albeit underpowered. Have you already seen any initial data from that study?

Secondly then just on China, I understand obviously you said you're targeting 1,000 hospitals at the moment. I have no idea how many hospitals there are in China, but I'm guessing 35,000, 40000 or something. Can you give us some sort of idea is that sufficient if you do get on the drug list for Trintellix? Or is this just the start and much more significant expansion will be needed if you're going to promote a product of that sort of value?

And finally then, just on Abilify Maintena, your largest product at the moment in Europe, I wonder if you could comment, do you still envisage this being the case by the time we get to the -- I think it's 2024 patent expiry of that product in Europe. Or do you think there'll be another brand that could surpass Abilify by the time we get to that point in five years time? Thank you.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. Thanks Peter. Johan, would you like to comment on borderline personality disorder?

Johan Luthman

Yeah. Thanks for that question. Obviously, as you know, there are two elements here. One is the robustness of the data, to move forward. And the other one is timing. And when it comes to robustness of course, we are better in control of a study that we're running, our self.

And without going into details of the investigator study, we think we have designed a study, where we'll have much clearer stop-go criteria. So it wouldn't help so much, to wait for that investigational study, really to make that decision, which of course will be a Phase III decision.

We also of course have had conversations with the authorities, about the endpoint. So we think we have a good understanding what it will take, to bring it forward. So that's of course in the balance, when we decide to go into, Phase III.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. And then Jacob, would you comment…

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah.

Deborah Dunsire

…on the hospitals in China and Abilify Maintena in Europe?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yes, absolutely. So, 1,000 hospitals that we are targeting right now in China, is primarily for Lexapro, which is a fully reimbursed product in China. So, to give a short answer to your question, 1,000 hospitals is sufficient and having that sales force also allows us to take Brintellix out to more hospitals in China, than we did before.

On Abilify Maintena, in Europe, with the portfolio that we have today then, I continue to expect that Abilify Maintena will be our biggest product, also in 2024, closely followed by Brintellix.

Deborah Dunsire

I think it's fair to say, that we're very selective in China. And we're not trying to reach out to all the hospitals. But really looking as the principal for Lundbeck at, where can we grow profitably, so being selective.

Peter Welford

Thank you.

Operator

Okay. Our final question for today is from Peter Sehested from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Sehested

Thank you. It's Peter from Handelsbanken. Thanks for taking my questions. I have only one. And that is for Anders. Anders could you -- just housekeeping purposes, just give us an indication of the gross margin impact, due to the channel mix. Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

The gross margin, I think we are not willing to disclose, the impact from the -- gross to net, was that the question?

Peter Sehested

No. It's just for our modeling, when we model these numbers on our line item base which, we plug in a roundabout...

Anders Götzsche

Peter, could you repeat your question?

Peter Sehested

Yeah. It was just -- if you could guide us on the gross margin change. There was a delta to the gross margin for these two products, due to the channel mix. It's just modeling purposes. Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

No. Sorry to not being able to do so. We do not want to go down to the details for the -- each specific products.

So, what I can repeat is that, what we anticipate is, what we have said during the year is that we, expect to have a gross margin of 80% to 82% for the year. That's unchanged, including the change in gross to net for -- or not the change in gross to net but the changed channel mix for Onfi and Sabril.

Peter Sehested

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Deborah Dunsire

I'd like to thank you again, for your interest in Lundbeck. We're very happy to report the very strong growth of our strategic brands. And we look forward to a strong performance in the second half. Thank you.