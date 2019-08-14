AMD's Is Ready For The GPU War With Nvidia

Nevertheless, AMD is well on its way to remedying this last weak point in its product portfolio.

But there is still the GPU market, where AMD was always behind Nvidia. As in the competition with Intel, this seems to change now.

AMD has given shareholders a lot of joy in the past. The share price has more than quadrupled in the last three years.

Introduction

AMD (AMD) has given shareholders a lot of joy in the past. The share price has more than quadrupled in the last three years.

Data by YCharts

As it regards the CPU business, AMD faces its eternal battle with Intel. For years, Intel (INTC) was the clear leader here. But now, it is Intel that is trying not to lag behind AMD. There are various reasons for this. Intel cannot compete with AMD's CPUs with regard to both price and power consumption. Intel also seems to be losing ground in the data center war. Alphabet has already started using AMD's new processors in its data centers and will deploy more in the server farms that support its cloud services. This means that all the major U.S. large cloud companies and some of their major Chinese counterparts are now AMD customers. However, AMD's market shares here are just over three percent. Nevertheless, this is a big step and also shows that AMD as a Maverick can still gain a lot of market share here. Hence, AMD has been able to position itself successfully in the server processor market.

But there is still the GPU market, where AMD was always behind Nvidia (NVDA). As in the competition with Intel, this seems to change now.

The GPU war with Nvidia

In July, the premium market for graphics card changed dramatically: AMD released the Radeon RX 5700 (NASDAQ:XT). Immediately, Nvidia countered with some "super" versions of existing Geforce RTX graphics cards. According PassMark software, the current top 10 graphic cards are all from Nvidia.

TITAN V CEO Edition GeForce RTX 2080 Ti TITAN RTX GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GeForce RTX 2080 TITAN Xp COLLECTORS EDITION Quadro RTX 6000 TITAN V GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER NVIDIA TITAN Xp

Also subdivided into different categories, graphics cards from AMD are always rated lower than those from Nvidia.

(Source: Operations / Second)

(Source: G3D High End Videocards)

Only in the "best-value-segment" AMD graphic cards are in front.

(Source: Price / Performance)

But investors should be careful here. That's only good news for Nvidia but not for AMD because it shows that Nvidia can charge more for less performance. This shows that competition is not based on price, but primarily on performance. Additionally, Nvidia is the clear market leader. The company holds more than 60 percent of the video card market. Compared to Nvidia AMD's market share remains small with less than 25 percent.

(Source: Video market share)

Given that performance and not price is decisive for market share and recognizing the high shares of Nvidia on the market this means that there is enough room for AMD to attack and compete with Nvidia.

AMD is ready to compete

The small market share gives AMD the possibility to steal shares from Nvidia. As shown above, the decisive catalyst is primarily the performance and not the price. That could be the case in 2020. Is is expected that AMD will have some big GPUs which offer potentially industry-leading performance. During AMD’s Q&A call, CEO Lisa Su stated that high-end models based on the NAVI architecture may coming. Nevertheless, Lisa Su did not tell a certain time.

“I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track and we have a rich 7nm portfolio beyond the products that we have currently announced in the upcoming quarters.”

Nonetheless, this statement sounds extremely optimistic and overall, the development is pretty promising. The new NAVI architecture replaces Vega and Polaris. After the Radeon VII, it is AMD's second graphics card generation with a 7nm structure. It is to be expected that the new Navi graphics card will come with 40 compute units, 2,560 shaders and a clocking speed of above 2 GHz (30 percent above Polaris). Furthermore, it is to be expected that ray tracing will be implemented. At least that's what I think is safe, because AMD develops the CPU and graphic technology of the next-generation consoles Xbox Scarlett and PS 5. Both Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) have indicated that their next-generation consoles will feature ray-tracing graphics.

With the answer in the earning call, investors now have certainty at last: Lisa Su is targeting the graphics card market, having already positioned the company excellently in the market for CPUs and server CPUs.

The company is not unattractive in other respects either. With a 2020 forward P/E ratio of 30, AMD is again approaching somewhat reasonable valuations. On the opposite, Nvidia has a 2020 forward P/E ratio of 28 and is therefore only slightly cheaper than AMD. Additionally, AMD has definitely the momentum on its side. The company is also making great progress in other areas. Although the debt is still quite high, but it has been extremely reduced compared to recent years.

(Source: Debt reduction)

Of course, there is a risk in the entire tech industry because of the trade conflict. Nevertheless, the cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. Given that, it is well known that political stock markets have short legs. However, investors should keep in mind the danger of further escalation. It is not foreseeable how the trade conflict will develop further. Macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could start to weigh on the revenue in the nearer future.

Investors takeaway

AMD is excellently managed and is well on its way to remedying this last weak point in its product portfolio. Lisa Su did a great job so far. AMD has currently left Intel behind in the CPU and server market. In terms of performance, however, the company is still behind Nvidia when it comes to graphics cards.

Lisa Su has now announced that new graphics cards may come soon. These are based on the NAVI architecture. With this AMD could catch up with the performance of Nvidia GPUs.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.