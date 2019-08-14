Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now

Alibaba is a strong buy, is one of my top 5 stocks to own for the next 5-10 years; meanwhile, shares could appreciate by roughly 70% over the next year.

This is a company that is likely to grow revenues by about 35% this year and the next.

Moreover, the company has gotten incredibly undervalued and is now trading at about 17 times forward EPS estimates.

As trade tensions are likely to ease, BABA could go much higher.

Why Alibaba Is A Strong Buy Into Earnings

Alibaba (BABA), one of my favorite companies in the world, recently took a thrashing amidst the China/U.S. trade worries. In fact, shares tanked from their recent highs of $180 by about 15% and were off by nearly 30% from their all-time highs.

BABA 1.5-Year Chart

As of writing this article, BABA is bouncing back a bit due to some "progress" concerning U.S./China trade relations. Perhaps more importantly, BABA is getting set to report quarterly earnings before the market opens on August 15th.

I expect the company to beat on both revenue and EPS estimates, which should enable shares to move higher in the short and intermediate term. Moreover, BABA became grossly oversold amid the China/U.S. trade debacle and appears to be dramatically undervalued right now.

Alibaba remains one of my top 5 stocks to own over the next 5-10 years and shares should go substantially higher from here in the near and intermediate term as well.

Why Trade Tensions Likely to Ease

Let's begin by discussing the China/U.S. trade tensions. Firstly, the escalations may have reached their peak. Neither country wants a prolonged trade war as it would weaken both economies as well as the global economy in general.

There are recession talks in the air, and the last thing that President Trump wants during his reelection campaign is a recession coupled with a grizzly bear market. If escalations persist, corporate profits will likely decline, prices on goods made in China will likely rise, and this may be enough to tilt the U.S. economy and the stock market overboard.

This is not something that President Trump wants to happen on his watch. That is why we are seeing some new China trade tariffs being delayed until December 15th. This move by the Trump administration suggests that escalations may have peaked, as President Trump is essentially offering an olive branch over to President Xi Jinping. I would not be surprised if the next move from China was to also deescalate tensions and possibly return to the negotiating table for further talks.

Alibaba Shares Got Grossly Oversold

Meanwhile, amidst all the trade worries, China's FXI index had fallen by roughly 14% from recent highs, and along with it, Alibaba's shares had gotten grossly oversold.

China's FXI Index 1-Year Chart

BABA 1-Year Chart

Moreover, since much of Alibaba's business activities occur in mainland China and in surrounding regions, ramifications from trade tensions should have a relatively limited effect on Alibaba's growth and earnings prospects.

We can see this in Alibaba's EPS estimates, as they have actually increased for the fiscal year 2020 over the past 90 days.

Alibaba is Extremely Undervalued

Alibaba is currently trading at just 19.5 times fiscal 2021 consensus EPS estimates. Moreover, estimates for fiscal 2020 go as high as $10.51 per share, suggesting the stock may be trading as low as 15.7 times next year's earnings. Even if we take a mid-point figure of $9.50 (which I believe is conservative), Alibaba is likely trading at around 17 times forward earnings.

Furthermore, Alibaba is expected to continue to grow revenues at a rapid pace, which implies further robust EPS growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond. Current consensus estimates are for roughly 30% YoY revenue growth this year and the next.

Additionally, I believe these estimates may be light and sales could come in towards higher-end figures this year and in fiscal 2021. Right now, the average estimate is for $71.53 billion this year and for $92.73 billion next year. However, higher-end estimates go up to $74.14 billion this year and to $105.21 billion next year.

Therefore, if BABA can deliver around $73 billion in revenues this year, the company's YoY revenue increase will be roughly 35%. Also, I am not alone on this, as Jefferies recently initiated a buy rating on Alibaba indicating an estimated YoY revenue growth rate of 35% in FY2020.

Furthermore, if BABA can deliver roughly $100 billion in revenues next year, its YoY revenue growth rate will be 37% in fiscal 2021. A company in Alibaba's dominant position, trading at an estimated 17 times forward earnings, delivering this kind of growth, makes its shares look incredibly cheap right now.

Please keep in mind that this is an incredibly dominant internet conglomerate that is developing multiple secondary businesses outside of its core commerce segment.

Aside from its core commerce business, which grew revenues by a staggering 54% YoY last quarter, BABA operates the top cloud business in China, which grew YoY revenues by 76% last quarter. In addition, BABA is developing multiple businesses in media and entertainment as well as in innovative initiatives and others, that should become increasingly profitable over time.

Alibaba or Amazon? You Decide

Let's compare Alibaba to Amazon (AMZN) since both companies have very similar business models. While BABA is trading at around 17 times forward earnings estimates and is likely to grow revenues by around 35% over the next 2 years, Amazon is trading at 55 times forward EPS estimates. Even if we use higher end estimates, Amazon is still trading at about 47 times next year's EPS estimates, roughly 2.75 times or 176% higher than Alibaba's 17 times EPS estimate.

In other words, if these two companies were trading at a similar forward P/E ratio, Amazon would be trading at around $1,823 as it is today, and BABA would be trading at about $455, but it is not.

Also, please keep in mind that I am using higher end estimates for Amazon and mid-higher end estimates for BABA in this analysis. Furthermore, Amazon's projected YoY revenue growth rate is expected to be under 20% this year and the next, while BABA's is expected to be 30-35%.

So, why the huge disconnect?

For one, it is because Amazon is an American company and it is perceived to be more "trustworthy" and "stable". However, I do not agree with this, and I think that Alibaba is essentially on par with Amazon in most respects concerning stability and trustworthiness.

The simplest explanation in my book is that Amazon is overvalued, and Alibaba is drastically undervalued right now, and that is precisely why I own Alibaba and not Amazon.

Wall Street Seems to Agree

Amongst the major analysts per Nasdaq 19 have strong buy ratings, 2 buy ratings, and 1 hold rating on BABA. Furthermore, 12-month price target PTs range from $195 to $280, with a consensus price target of $219.

Right now, BABA is trading at just $165, implying that shares would need to rise by 18% just to get to the lowest PT range. Moreover, shares would need to rise by 33% and by 70%, respectively to get to consensus and higher end PT estimates.

Alibaba's Earnings Preview

For the fiscal quarter ending June 2019, BABA is expected to deliver $1.13 in EPS vs. $0.66 for the same quarter last year. This represents a YoY EPS growth rate of roughly 71%. Yes, the growth is incredible, but I believe that BABA can beat these estimates as the company has shown a tenacity for beating prior EPS estimates.

Source: Nasdaq.com

For instance, over the last 4 quarters, BABA has beat consensus estimates by an average of about 8.25%. This implies that if BABA beats by a similar margin, the company should deliver around $1.22 in EPS instead of the expected $1.13. Naturally, this should reflect positively on the stick and enable to propel shares higher from current levels.

Bottom Line: Buy BABA Now Before Everyone Else Does

Alibaba has been a causality of the U.S./China trade war. Its share price has collapsed to an extremely attractive level. The company is an incredibly dominant conglomerate that is developing numerous non-core commerce businesses under its umbrella that should become increasingly profitable over time.

Furthermore, Alibaba is trading at around 17 times forward EPS estimates and is likely to continue to grow revenues by roughly 35% over the next 2 years. This makes the stock look extremely undervalued and the guys on Wall Street seem to agree. BABA is currently trading well below even the lowest of PT estimates and needs to appreciate by around 33% just to get to consensus figures. For BABA to obtain higher-end estimates, the stock would need to surge by roughly 70% from current levels.

BABA is a strong buy here and is one of my top 5 favorite companies to own for the next 5-10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.