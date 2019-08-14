Brookfield Infrastructure Remains One Of The Most Attractive Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth Stocks

The capital recycling program is in full swing and should prove strongly accretive to cash flows per unit in the coming quarters and years.

Second quarter results for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) reaffirmed my conviction that the partnership is one of the top recession-resistant dividend growth stocks available in the market today. Between BIP's strong organic growth, capital recycling, strong balance sheet, and broad diversification across high-quality businesses and attractive geographic markets, they are able to combine an attractive and safe distribution yield with strong growth prospects.

Strong Organic Growth

During Q2, BIP generated a 10% organic growth rate, demonstrating an exceptionally healthy business model.

The utilities segment saw solid year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.3% driven by the benefits of inflation-indexation, enhanced connections and smart meters at the U.K. regulated distribution business, and higher hedge rates on Australian dollar contracts. With global interest rates heading lower, inflation should only continue its strength. Furthermore, U.S. Dollar strength during the period weighed negatively on results. Moving forward, as the U.S. interest rates continue their expected decline, this negative impact may well turn into an additional tailwind.

The transportation segment saw 8% year-over-year organic growth during the quarter as agriculture volumes in their Australian railroad company grew along with volumes at their port operations and global toll road businesses. Once again, however, currency impacts hurt results as the Brazilian real declined by 8% on a year-over-year basis, leading to mere 1.5% FFO growth year-over-year. We expect this to balance out over the long-term, however, and adjusted EBITDA growth was quite strong at 6.4% year-over-year.

The energy segment saw extremely strong growth year-over-year thanks to a combination of acquisitions as well as organic growth. FFO grew by 77.8% year-over-year thanks to strong transportation volumes and organic growth projects being commissioned in the North American natural gas transmission business. Acquisitions of North American energy businesses as well as a natural gas pipeline in India also greatly boosted the numbers. A headwind was lower spreads in the gas storage business.

Finally, data infrastructure saw continued strong growth from a small base as FFO surged by 57.9% year-over-year on the backs of 11% organic growth as well as acquisitions in Brazil, Asia-Pacific, and the United States. Organic growth was an impressive 11% thanks to commissioned capital expenditure projects and inflation-indexed price increases in France.

With all four business segments experiencing solid organic growth - especially when adjusting for currency exchange rate volatility - BIP's business is clearly very healthy.

Capital Recycling

Supplementing its robust organic growth, BIP continued to execute on its capital recycling program.

Their utilities business ended the quarter with a backlog of $1.1 billion of total capital to be commissioned into rate base, a 10% increase compared to year-end.

In transportation, they ended the quarter with a backlog of $580 million, with upgrades planned across their rail, toll road, and port businesses.

In energy, they had $308 million in their backlog as they are investing in expanding systems that will capture volume growth underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts along with upgrading their existing systems to attain incremental volumes from increased demand in regions they already serve. They are also investing in transmission and storage projects primarily related to the first and second phases of the Gulf Coast Reversal project.

In data infrastructure, they have a $194 million backlog consisting of projects in fiber-to-the-home roll-out and the addition of further sites associated with minimum coverage requirements as well as increasing their data storage network capacity through the build-out of new sites and expanding existing data centers which are all underpinned by attractive long-term contracts.

By the end of 2020, management expects to have delivered on another $1.5 billion in their capital recycling plan that will likely have going in yields of 10%-12% and will only increase from there as they execute on their business plans.

These rates of return on this volume of investments should generate a mid-single-digit growth rate on their current cash flows over the next year. When coupled with their strong organic growth rate, BIP looks primed to easily meet or exceed their

Balance Sheet

Their balance sheet also remains strong. Despite all of their investment activity, total liquidity remains above $3 billion (~17% of the market cap). This leaves BIP in a good position to participate in attractive opportunities as they come up as well as weather quick downturns in the economy and/or individual businesses while also keeping their distribution safe.

The company's maturity profile is also well-laddered, with 51% of total debt due after 2023 and only 19% of it due through 2021. Additionally, 85% of it is non-recourse, making BIP's financial solvency very strong. During the first half of 2019, BIP has reduced net debt despite investing in new projects as total borrowings have fallen by nearly $200 million, corporate debt has declined by over $500 million, and cash has increased by $67 million.

Valuation

While not screaming cheap, BIP's value proposition remains highly attractive. With growth likely to remain in the high single digits to low double digits over the next few years (8% year-over-year thus far in 2019 despite currency headwinds), its well-covered 4.6% yield backed by a defensive business model and high-single digits annual payout growth looks highly attractive.

The company is also on pace to generate $3.46 in FFO per unit this year, which would put its payout ratio at 73% after accounting for preferred unit distributions and Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) incentive distribution rights. It also puts the P/FFO ratio at ~12.7, which is also highly attractive for a defensive business model that is growing rapidly, well-managed, and yielding over 4.5%.

On a dividend yield plus expected growth rate valuation model alone, BIP appears poised to return ~12%-13% annually for the foreseeable future. However, with interest rates dropping and the market looking for increasingly safe places to store capital, BIP could see margin expansion that would push its near-term annualized total return rate up to the mid-to-high teens.

Investor Takeaway

BIP is the consummate dividend growth stock right now:

its businesses enjoy strong and durable competitive advantages it enjoys broad sectoral, geographic, and currency diversification it is well-managed with an excellent track record of generating strong investor returns the business is healthy and growing organically the capital recycling program is in full swing and is projected to add meaningfully to per unit growth in the coming months and years the balance sheet remains liquid and debt is mainly non-recourse, fixed rate, and well-laddered most importantly, the distribution remains well-covered, has strong growth prospects, and the total return potential continues to be highly attractive.

There isn't much to dislike here other than perhaps continued foreign exchange exposure that is already weighing significantly on results. Additionally, some of the cash flows would decline during a major global slowdown. However, a large portion of the business remains fairly recession immune and the foreign exchange headwinds are already present in the overall strong results. In fact, we expect this currency volatility to balance out over time. With a safe, growing, and attractive yield, BIP remains a top pick for conservative, long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.