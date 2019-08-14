Microsoft: Best DJ Stock - Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain

Biggest alternative DJ stock payoff is Boeing, involving much more uncertainty, as seen in comparison with MSFT.

History of similar forecasts has produced gains in every prior experience in the last five years. Still, no guarantees.

Market-Maker price range forecasts from their hedging actions provide upside price targets as good for Microsoft as any DJ stock, with far less downside exposure than any.

A quality stock outdoes other market leaders

In the Reward-Risk trade-off contest Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) leads, not only in payoff prospects, but in loss avoidance. Please see Figure 1.

Figure 1

For those new to this analysis, here’s how this works:

Market-makers [MMs] have the task of assembling enough sellers (or buyers) to balance the trade orders placed with them, big orders, typically for hundreds of thousands of shares at a time. And the time usually is right now – or the next 15 minutes, when the order dies. And at a specified price, not usually the most recent quote.

Tough job, but MMs are tough, experienced folks. They know which major institutional investors may have a potential interest in being on “the other side of the trade” and will try to assemble their interests. Most often getting a “cross” won’t happen, where buyers and sellers are equal. Then the MM may step in and take a position as a “principal,” owning a long or short number of shares to bring the trade into balance between buyers and sellers.

But that typically doesn’t happen unless the MM can strike an arbitrage deal in derivative securities markets – futures, options, swaps, etc. – that will insure the firm’s capital involved in the stock trade against loss as market prices move.

What that protection costs, and the way it is accomplished, tells us just how far the professional MM markets believe the underlier stock’s price can move. That’s where the “forecast” co-ordinates used to locate the stocks in Figure 1 come from.

For example, MSFT there is at location [1] and Boeing (NYSE:BA) is at [16]. Both have about the same upside price change prospect of +14 to +15% on the horizontal (green) scale. MMs see only -2% to -3% downside price change exposure in MSFT, but see -5% or more in BA on the vertical (red) scale.

For market reference, there is also SPY at location [15]

But wait, there’s more to examine

Figure 1 gives a set of single-point average best comparisons for the DJ stocks, but life is more complicated by uncertainty, and the outlook for equity investments has its larger share of that involvement. Figures 2 and 3 provide a number of such complications for comparison between MSFT and BA.

Figure 2

Every market day we compile history of price range forecasts for over 2,700 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs, as implied by MM hedging actions. In Figure 2 above the vertical lines span those price possibilities for MSFT as they appeared in each market day of the past 6 months.

The heavy dot in each vertical is the closing market price of the stock on the day of the forecast. It splits the range for the day into upside and downside coming-price prospects.

A row of data between the two blue-background pictures details this day’s explicit price range forecast and current close. The upside part of today’s forecast is measured as a percent price change between the current price and the high forecast (as a sell target) at +13.2%.

The downside is measured, not in price change terms, but as the proportion of the whole forecast range, here at 21%, referred to as the Range Index [RI]. This allows comparisons to be made between investment securities with widely varied uncertainty ranges (like perhaps at this point in time between MSFT and BA). It also provides the means to identify prior times when, within the analysis of just one security, upside to downside prospects had the same balance they have now.

It turns out that in the past 5 years (1261 market days) MSFT has had only 9 prior days with a RI of only 21. The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 2 should make clear how infrequently a 21 RI has occurred. In the row of data its red background makes it stand out.

The RI frequency distribution also shows how orderly is the variations in balance of direction of price movement for MSFT, and the present RI location suggests that coming movements are more likely to be up from here than down.

Other data items in the row tell what has happened to MSFT price subsequent to when those prior RI 21s were seen. To standardize and make those experiences comparable across both time and among investment alternatives, we follow an unchanging portfolio management discipline called TERMD. It is the Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline.

Investment positions held under TERMD are sold when their price first reaches its sell target, or by no later than 3 months after its initiation by a MM forecast, regardless of gain or loss. Sold positions are reinvested the next day in then currently most-attractive equity alternatives.

In the data row the Win Odds tell what percentage of the number of instances in the RI Sample were closed out under TERMD at a price higher than their cost. The % Payoff is the average simple % gain or loss earned by all members of the RI sample, including loss experiences.

The days held are an average of market days experience of all sample members and it leads in a 252-day year to the annual rate calculation. Here 55 market days at 9% generate a 48% CAGR.

Comparing details

Now that you have a sense of the outlook for MSFT, here in Figure 3 are the comparable items for BA.

Figure 3

The comparables here in BA are an upside Sell Target of +13.6 next to a +13.2% for MSFT, a Win Odds of 81 in BA and of 100 in MSFT, and a +6.8% payoff at BA and a +9% payoff for MSFT. BA’s shorter holding periods of 46 market days than MSFT’s 55 helps bring up its CAGR to +44%, compared to MSFT’s +48%.

MSFT achieves more from its current +13% upside out of its +9% historic payoff (an 0.7 credibility ratio) than does BA from its +13+% upside by a past +6.8% payoff (a 0.5 ratio).

MSFT brings home more return from % payoff, with greater assurance and smaller price drawdown risk exposure than BA.

Conclusion

MSFT is a more desirable near-term gain buy now than BA or likely any other DJ Index stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios.



So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.



