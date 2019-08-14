Examining What Is Next For Arch Therapeutics

The stock is about the same price as it was four years ago.

On June 26, 2015, I published an article on SeekingAlpha introducing Arch Therapeutics: “The Cheapest Medical Device Stock I've Ever Seen.” At the time, Arch had developed a universal liquid hemostat that stopped bleeding in seconds, stayed in place for 10 to 14 days, and then degraded into harmless amino acids. It could be used in surgery centers to slash operating room time and improve outcomes. It also could improve emergency medical response situations, where accident victims with a severed artery can bleed out and die in 10 minutes. On the battlefield, it could dramatically improve the survival rate of wounded soldiers.

Arch had a strong patent position and a very important advantage: Their product, AC5, is regulated as a device, not a drug. That offered a faster, lower-cost path to approval. So what's happened since mid-2015?

Lots. For less than $37 million, Arch was able to take AC5 from an idea to FDA approval on December 17, 2018. But the company had to pivot to approval for external use in wound care for problems like pressure ulcers (bedsores), diabetic foot ulcers, and burns. Around the end of this year, they will file an IND (Investigational New Device) application with the FDA for approval of a clinical trial for internal use to stop bleeding. Meanwhile, they are introducing AC5 to Key Opinion Leaders in wound care and preparing label expansion filings for the approved product.

Although the stock is up a few pennies from my original writeup, it hasn't had nearly the increase an FDA approval should cause–and thereby hangs a tale. Spoiler Alert: I still think this is the cheapest medical device stock I've ever seen, and I still have it in the $20-for-$1 section of my New World Investor newsletter.

Is Development-Stage Ever Easy?

When I wrote the June 2015 article, the stock was around 25¢ and the company had a total market capitalization of $23 million. Today the stock is around 28¢ but the total market capitalization has more than doubled to $49 million due to stock offerings. What happened?

In my original writeup, I said:

“AC5 is classified as a device, not a drug, so approval can come faster and cheaper than usual. Arch has decided to seek approval in Europe first, again because that path is faster and cheaper. They will do a two-month, 20-patient pilot study this summer. I expect AC5 to work as well in humans as it does in animals. Then the company will do a four-month, 50- to 100-patient registration study starting in the second half of this year. This is the equivalent of the second Phase III study for a drug because they can then apply for approval in early 2016. I expect approval in Europe in late 2016. The company can then do a registration study and get approval in the US in 2017.”

On May 28, 2015, Arch had negotiated a collaboration agreement with the CÚRAM Centre for Research in Medical Devices, a new major national research center headquartered at the National University of Ireland Galway. For six years, Arch can contribute up to a maximum of €250,000 per year, and the National University will match it at a 2:1 ratio. This was an excellent way to leverage Arch's R&D spending.

Shortly after my article ran, the company did a private placement of stock and warrants that raised $3.27 million meant to carry them through the registration study and possibly European approval. They continued to report successful pre-clinical trials covering wound healing, irritation, sensitivity, and more.

In a December 1, 2015, press release, Arch said they expected to receive approval to proceed with the European clinical trial of AC5 during that quarter. They maintained their estimated time frame to start the first clinical trial of AC5 in humans by the end of 2015, presumably a date given to them by CÚRAM. But it was not until March 7, 2016, that Arch announced that the trial had begun.

If you are familiar with the typical drug development pathway of a Phase 1 safety trial of dozens of people, followed by a Phase 2 dose-finding trial of hundreds of people, followed by a Phase 3 registration trial of thousands of people, you may be surprised to learn that this first trial was a registration trial and only required 45 people. As the company put it:

“The randomized controlled single-blind investigation is designed to assess safety and performance of AC5 during the course of a dermatological procedure performed in up to approximately 45 patients, of whom 10 will be taking an antiplatelet medication (commonly referred to as a “blood thinner”) during the study period. Patients participating in the study will have at least two dermatological lesions removed surgically. One of the wounds created as a result of the excision will receive AC5, while the other will receive a control treatment. “The endpoints include product-related adverse effects and time to hemostasis. Follow-up assessments of patients are planned for seven and 30 days following the procedure. As previously stated, data are projected to be available within two quarters of the start of the trial.”

In May 2016, Arch sold another 9.4 million shares of stock with warrants at 36¢ a share, netting $3.2 million. On June 6 they announced they had completed enrollment in the trial and “we look forward to reporting the results later this summer.” They added that they expected to file a CE Mark application during the summer.

On August 15, 2016, they announced the results. AC5 met all its primary and secondary endpoints in the trial. The median time to hemostasis of wounds in the AC5 treatment group was 41% faster than for those in the control group. This result was statistically significant (p<0.001). All AC5-treated wounds healed satisfactorily as per wound healing scoring criteria. On October 31, they said there was no difference between those on blood thinners and those who were not–a remarkable outcome.

Then Arch Changed Their Go-To-Market Strategy

Arch said they would submit the data to a peer-reviewed journal for publication, but they slid the timeline for the CE Mark application to “at the earliest by the end of this year.” At a February 16, 2017, brokerage firm conference, management said a 510(k) filing with the FDA for external use of AC5 would be advanced to mid-2017 from the previously announced target of late 2017. They said:

“Our anticipated 510(k) filing focusing on external skin applications should present a nearer-term opportunity for AC5, compared to the company’s prior plan of filing a Premarket Approval Application (PMA) for all uses in the United States. We anticipate that the potential benefit from an earlier 510(k) filing is significant in terms of business opportunity and technology validation, and consequently, we have concentrated some internal resources to focus on this objective. Our intent to file a PMA for internal use after completing related human clinical work remains intact.”

This was a major shift in strategy. I believe the FDA had made it clear that Arch would have to do an internal clinical trial before getting approval for internal use, but that the CÚRAM trial was acceptable for a 510(k) external use application. Given the company's continuing need for capital, management made the right decision to pick the low-hanging fruit and get a wound care product on the market. A few days later, they raised $6.1 million, selling 10.17 million units of stock and warrants at 60 cents a share.

The March 2017 10-Q filed on May 2 made no mention of the CE Mark filing, and I don't believe management ever has explained why it was delayed to November 2018. The rumor I heard was that their European manufacturer filed their part of the paperwork as if AC5 is a drug, not a device, and the entire application had to be pulled and rewritten, presumably with some additional documentation or process analysis required. However, it is difficult to understand how even that could delay an application for two years.

At another brokerage firm conference in June 2017, management said:

“...in Europe, the Company continues to work with its supply chain partners to complete the obligations required to submit an application for a CE Mark. The Company is also evaluating the impact from recent changes to the European Medical Device Regulations on the timing of a CE Mark filing and approval and, in particular, the degree to which these recent changes may affect the Company’s ability to submit a CE Mark application in 2017 as previously announced. Arch anticipates providing a further update when a definitive filing date is determined and plans to file for such approval as soon as reasonable and possible.”

With the CE Mark application delayed, they focused on the 510(k)(k) filing:

“As previously announced, we expect to file for a 510(k)(k) allowance mid-year for AC5 designed for external use. If the 510(k)(k) filing is allowed by the FDA, we expect that the benefit will be significant in terms of business opportunity and technology validation. We have invested significant time and effort into accelerating our plans for this regulatory application in the US, and we continue to concentrate resources on this objective. We are currently working to scale up production while evaluating and developing further indications. We expect to have commercial product available in 2018. “The 510(k) pathway enables Arch to submit a regulatory application to the FDA for external use sooner than would be possible by solely relying on the premarket approval application (“PMA”) pathway. The Company still plans on taking the products being developed for internal use through the PMA process. The ability to employ the 510(k) regulatory pathway for an external use product has been an important development, and it may significantly shorten the timeframe for obtaining regulatory allowance to market a product in the US, which potentially presents a significantly greater commercial opportunity compared to Europe.”

On July 17, 2017, they submitted the 510(k) application for AC5 for external use. They said they were working to scale up production and expected to have commercial product available in the second half of 2018.

At The Last Minute, Arch Had To Withdraw the 510(k) Filing

On December 18, 2017, Arch had to withdraw the 510(k) application. Reportedly one day before the deadline for an FDA decision, the Agency asked for additional data that Arch could not provide in the mandated 90-day deadline. After a March 2018 meeting with the FDA, we learned what that data was.

Arch had done the required preclinical animal testing of AC5 for irritation and sensitivity, with no signs of either. The tests for irritation involve repeat exposure to the substance, looking for direct damage to the skin with no immunologic component. A typical test might require a product test patch applied to the subjects’ back and left for 48 hours. They evaluate the test sites approximately 30 minutes after removal.

The tests for sensitivity involve exposure, then a rest period, and then re-exposure. Skin sensitization or allergic contact dermatitis is a delayed immunologic response consisting of varying degrees of redness, irritation, and itching which results from exposure of sensitized individuals to contact allergens.

A sensitization test is a two-phase process involving totally distinct biological mechanisms. The first is the induction phase, where the skin is initially exposed to the sensitizing drug or antigen. Cells that recognize the antigen proliferate. Then comes the rest period. Then the second phase, following the establishment of contact allergy, where a subsequent exposure to the sensitizing drug results in a manifested skin reaction because of local inflammation

In March 2016, Arch had announced favorable data from a 21-day repeat exposure skin test to evaluate the irritation potential of AC5 to human skin. But they never did a human sensitization test because the self-assembling peptides are too large to be sensitizing. No matter, someone at the FDA wanted human sensitization data.

Because Arch had been in the usual constant back-and-forth flow with their FDA reviewer and the sensitization issue only came up on the last day, my guess is that some bureaucrat in the FDA looked at the reviewer's recommendation for approval and said: “What? There's no sensitization test! I want a sensitization test!” and then left on a Christmas holiday.

Arch said they expected to get 510(k) approval in 2018, but commercialization would be delayed by one to two quarters until the first half of 2019.

On February 5, 2018, the European clinical trial results finally were published in Dermatologic Surgery, the official journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery–a full 18 months after the results were announced.

Arch moved a lot faster. On March 12 they announced a filing under the FDA's pre-submission process to get the Agency's agreement in advance for a small, three-month test costing less than $100,000. They said that if the FDA agreed they could complete the test, re-submit the 510(k) later in the September 2018 quarter, and “hear back by the end of 2018 with possible commercialization mid-2019.” They also said they expected to file for the CE Mark in the second half of 2018.

After that, they executed very well. They announced on May 8 that the FDA approved their plan and they would begin the study by the end of June and file the 510(k) application in the September quarter, as planned.

On June 15 they said they completed enrollment and had started dosing all 50 subjects.

On June 26 they said two-thirds of the applications of AC5 in the repeat dosing induction phase had occurred and the study remained on schedule. During the induction phase, an AC5 patch was applied to each subject’s back three times a week for three weeks, a total of nine applications. After a 14-day rest period, subjects entered the challenge phase, receive one additional application of AC5, and after a two-day rest period, were evaluated over 48 hours.

Unfortunately, the FDA's unnecessary delay required another offering at the end of June, this time of 9.1 million units at 50¢ each for net proceeds of $4.455 million.

On September 5, 2018, they announced the expected results: No evidence of irritation or allergic reaction in any enrolled subject. At the end of September, Arch refiled the 510(k) application and the FDA accepted it on October 1. The Agency approved it on December 17, 2018, one year late to the day.

On May 12, 2019, Arch had to raise money again, selling 8.6 million units of stock and warrants at 32.5¢ each, for total proceeds of $2.8 million.

The Pending CE Mark

Before the FDA approval, on November 28, 2018, Arch submitted their application for a CE Mark and said the review process could take up to six months, to May 28, 2019. If you said “Hahaha,” you're right. Not to be outdone by the FDA's foot-dragging, the British Standards Institute, Arch's Notified Body reviewing the CE Mark application, has badly missed their normal up-to-six-months schedule. Recently, Arch said:

“Our interactions with the Notified Body have been positive and, except for the lengthy timeline, in line with standard protocol. We are pleased that no additional data has been required to address any questions received. While we wish to have received our CE Mark by now, we believe that the delay in completing the CE Mark technical file review is due to a backlog of work for EU notified bodies related to both Brexit and the implementation of the new EU Medical Devices Regulation. As a result, we currently expect the review process to be completed this fall, and we anticipate our next update to coincide with a definitive and material announcement.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At the end of June, Arch had $3.2 million in cash and no debt. They burn about $1.3 million a quarter, so they will have to raise money by the end of this year. They could do another stock offering, get a strategic investor, have some warrants exercised, or sign a distribution deal with an upfront payment. Their recent stock offerings have been for $3.27 million, $3.2 million, $6.1 million, $4.45 million, and $2.8 million.

What's Next For Arch?

At this point, Arch has manufactured commercial quantities of AC5. They don't have (and can't afford) a sales force, so they are giving samples to Key Opinion Leaders in wound care to try. To the extent that this creates buzz around the product, I think the purpose is to raise the price of a distribution deal or buyout. We know that Arch has been in discussions with potential distributors. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Baxter International (BAX) control over 80% of the hemostat market. They are the most likely home for Arch's AC5 technology. So why hasn't one of them cut a deal yet?

I think the answer is just a disagreement on price, but I have to guess what other people are thinking, which is always dangerous. First, the wound care market for AC5 is huge:

(Source: Arch Therapeutics)

Management owns about 13% of the company, including the CEO's 6.7%. Many of the investors have participated in multiple rounds of financing. As I wrote in the original article:

“Arch's founder and CEO is Dr. Terrence Norchi. He got his M.D. degree in 1990 from Northeast Ohio Medical University and completed his internal medicine residency in 1994 at Baystate Medical Center, Tufts University School of Medicine, where he was selected to serve as the Chief Medical Resident. He then went to MIT's Sloan School of Management and got an MBA in 1996. He became a securities analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein and then a Global Biotech and International Pharmaceutical Equity Analyst at Citigroup Asset Management. From there he moved to Portfolio Manager of one of the world's largest healthcare mutual funds and Pharmaceutical Analyst at Putnam Investments. He founded Arch in 2006. “I have gone through his background at some length to make the point that he knows both medicine and Wall Street very well and is less likely to make the same kind of dumb financial decisions that ruin so many small companies.”

Dr. Norchi did not graduate from a top-ranked medical school, but since then he has over-achieved: Chief Medical Resident, MBA from MIT, Putnam's healthcare mutual fund manager. But instead of just collecting a multi-million dollar annual salary, he walked away from that 13 years ago to start Arch. What makes that turn into a good decision for him?

He appears to have made a financial sacrifice unless he can sell Arch for more than $1 billion, or $6.40 a share. I believe it is worth more than that for the reasons below, but the fact is that JNJ is not going to pay $6.40 or more for a stock selling at 28¢.

So if in the next six months Arch can get a lot of buzz going without spending money on a sales force, get the CE Mark, submit their application to the FDA for an Investigational Device Exemption for biosurgery, apply to expand AC5's label, and maybe sign a small regional distribution deal in the Far East, Middle East, or Africa–they might be able to get the stock to $2.50 or $3. Then an acquisition at a higher price would be more likely.

Why do I think the stock is worth more than $8.60 a share or $1.5 billion? Diabetic foot ulcers alone cost an average of $22,000 to treat–an $11 billion annual cost to the US healthcare system. Advanced wound care dressings are an $18 billion opportunity. According to Grand View Research, the US hemostatis and tissue sealing markets are $5.35 billion, growing at 8.7% a year.

(Source: Grand View Research)

These are huge markets and AC5 is a superior, disruptive technology. In the hands of Johnson & Johnson or Baxter, it can easily be a multibillion-dollar product line. Those companies are valued at about 4x revenues, so AC5 could add far more to their market value than the cost to acquire Arch.

If JNJ wants to give up their dominant market share, they can let Baxter sign a deal with Arch. Or if Baxter wants to walk away from this big, fast-growing market, they can let JNJ have it. But there is no way either can ignore Arch and expect to keep their market position.

The self-assembling technology underlying AC5 is thoroughly patented for both composition of matter and method of use in the major jurisdictions. Arch has said they have thought of over 200 possible applications. It can be used in liquid, gel, or solid forms. It has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and recent tests showed it is antimicrobial, without requiring additional ingredients that often are toxic to healing cells and tissue.

Conclusion and Recommendation

If Arch is turned down for the CE Mark, I would lower my target price. If they don't get positive feedback from the key opinion leaders using AC5, I would recommend selling the stock.

Due to the CE Mark delay, Arch probably will need to do another of its annual offerings before the end of this year, possibly at higher prices if the CE Mark is approved. Or perhaps they can sign a small distribution deal with enough money upfront to carry them through to profitability.

As I said in the Spoiler Alert above, I still think this is the cheapest medical device stock I've ever seen, and I still have it in the $20-for-$1 section of my New World Investor newsletter. We are using a 70¢ buy limit and a $10 target in a buyout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some subscribers to New World Investor are long ARTH.