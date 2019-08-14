Using Ratios To Identify Stocks Set To Outperform Their Peers: Tobacco Rankings

Introduction

My next article in this series looks to add the tobacco industry to my research. Any new readers that wish to see a detailed explanation on how I arrive at these results, please see my introductory article that elaborates on my process. As a quick summary, I believe that over the long run, stocks that rank higher than their competitors financially (according to my assortment of ratios) will outperform stocks that have a lower ranking in that same industry. Ratios have their shortcomings, but if utilized properly, they can be helpful in analyzing a company's current financial position.

Included in this analysis is Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF), and Philip Morris (PM). Pricing data is gathered from Nasdaq, while scores were calculated using financial statements from E-Trade.

Ratio Research

Debt

Company Name Total Debt/ Total Equity Quick Ratio Current Ratio Defense Interval Current Liquidity Ratio EBIT/ Interest Expense Altria Group 174.1% 0.09 0.20 152.9 861.4 20.13 British American Tobacco 71.9% 0.41 0.78 120.9 562.7 6.12 Imperial Brands 207.9% 0.32 0.65 29.6 1,465.8 5.19 Japan Tobacco 37.5% 0.81 1.27 100.9 908.3 26.16 Philip Morris 1000% 0.62 1.13 222.0 408.1 12.42

Current Debt Scores

1. Japan Tobacco- 2

2. Philip Morris- 2.33

3. British American- 2.83

4. Altria- 3.33

5. Imperial- 4.5

Profitability

EBIT Margin Gross Margin Net Margin Return on Assets Net Income per Employee Effective Tax Rate Altria Group 69.6% 83.1% 35.4% 14.1% 837,951.8 25.4 British American Tobacco 40.2% 65.7% 24.6% 4.2% 128,944. 27.0 Imperial Brands 16.7% 35.0% 8.9% 4.4% 49,801. 22.2 Japan Tobacco 24.0% 54.0% 17.4% 7.2% 56,783. 27.1 Philip Morris 38.4% 63.4% 26.7% 19.1% 102,002.6 22.9

Current Profitability Scores

1. Altria- 1.5

2. Phillip Morris- 2.33

3. British American- 3

4. Japan Tobacco- 4

5. Imperial- 4.17

Efficiency

Sales per Employee Return on Equity Capital Expenditure Ratio Employee Cost Per Unit of Revenue Total Asset Turnover Return on Invested Capital Altria Group 2.36 46.1% 82.5 0.10 0.40 25.2% British American Tobacco 0.51 9.6% 26.0 0.40 0.17 5.6% Imperial Brands 0.62 23.9% 39.1 0.30 0.50 8.8% Japan Tobacco 0.31 14.3% 14.0 0.27 0.41 11.9% Philip Morris 0.38 0% 20.6 0.25 0.72 46.8%

Current Efficiency Scores

1. Altria- 1.67

2. Imperial- 2.67

3. Philip Morris- 2.83

4. Japan Tobacco- 3.67

5. British American- 4.17

Growth

Free Cash Flow Growth Revenue Growth Total Debt Growth EPS Growth Change in Working Capital Growth Altria Group 46.1 4.1 100.4 37.8 114.8 British American Tobacco 116.8 86.1 180.1 14.3 239.0 Imperial Brands 11.1 21.2 -15.6 -19.0 -103.4 Japan Tobacco -8.2 -1.6 286.8 -20.4 -8.9 Philip Morris 16.5 11.1 11.5 14.9 16.1

Current Growth Scores

1. British American- 2

2. Altria- 2.4

3. Philip Morris- 2.6

4. Imperial- 3.2

5. Japan Tobacco- 4.8

Weighting

After implementing performance-based weighting to each category, I have determined that the profitability ratios are most correlated to price performance, followed by debt, growth, and efficiency. Therefore, instead of the equation for finding the cumulative score of a stock looking like this:

(Debt Score x .25) + (Profitability Score x .25) + (Efficiency Score x .25) + (Growth Score x .25) = Final Score

... it now looks like this:

(Debt Score x .26) + (Profitability Score x .28) + (Efficiency Score x .21) + (Growth Score x .25) = Final Score

With this weighting, more value is given to categories with the greatest correlation to price performance, which, in turn, should lead to more accurate final scores. To answer any lingering questions about how I determine weighting, please see my article that introduces the concept. Here are the most recent weight-adjusted scores for the tobacco industry:

1. Altria- 2.24

2. Philip Morris- 2.51

3. British American- 2.94

4. Japan Tobacco- 3.61

5. Imperial- 3.70

Adjusting For Share Buybacks

In one of my articles, I introduced how share repurchases can influence share price, and thus, why my future analyses will attempt to account for companies' strategies in this area. For more details on how I determine these upcoming weights, please see the article that explains its implementation. In short, I standardize each company's rate of common shares outstanding reduction to have an effect of between -.1 and .1, with the stock that retires the greatest percentage of its shares to receive the .1 improvement in its score and so on. Here is a table showing the data:

Share Repurchase Rate Effect on Score Altria Group 1.4 -0.1 British American Tobacco 0 0.086666667 Imperial Brands 0.1 0.073333333 Japan Tobacco 0 0.086666667 Philip Morris -0.1 0.1

Complete Scores

1. Altria- 2.14

2. Philip Morris- 2.61

3. British American- 3.04

4. Japan Tobacco- 3.70

5. Imperial- 3.77

Altria came out the leader of the analysis by quite a large margin. Its debt score wasn't noteworthy, but the rest of its scores excelled- especially profitability and efficiency, which both came in under 2. The stock also repurchased the greatest percentage of shares among the rest of the group, providing the cherry on top to what was one of the best scores I've measured for any individual stock.

Following up Altria with a quality performance was Philip Morris with a score of 2.61. This was the only company who scored under a 3 in all four categories, yet it didn't do well enough in any of them to push themselves into first place overall. The only downside to their numbers was their repurchase rate which earned them the maximum penalty to their final score. Placing in the middle of these five tobacco stocks was British American Tobacco. Where it lacked it efficiency was made up my its stellar growth relative to the group; debt and profit scores were respectable too. Interestingly, before accounting for share buyback rate, the company had an above-average score of 2.94. However, after adjustments were made, that score turned into a below-average one, coming in at 3.04.

The two last place finishers were by themselves at the bottom of the list, each obtaining well below-average marks. Japan Tobacco started off the research extremely well with a score of 2 in the debt category, but immediately dropped to the bottom of the rankings for the profit, efficiency, and growth metrics. A trend that should be interesting to follow is if its debt score reverts down by the rest of its scores or if the other three scores improve more to align with its debt rankings. With the most volatile showing of the group, Imperial took the last spot. Debt and profitability were disappointing, followed by an admirable score in efficiency, and topped off with a mediocre score on the growth side of things. Putting all of this together resulted in a final score that was dragged down too much by those initial debt and profit numbers, which were the root cause in Imperial taking fifth.

Conclusion

Ratios certainly aren't the be all and end all, but I'm a firm believer this type of strategy can serve as a useful supplement for investors conducting a holistic analysis. Since this is the first year I ranked the tobacco industry, the scores are just a snapshot in time of their respective financial strengths and weaknesses. Where the real value will be drawn is when multiple years of scores can be analyzed for trends or patterns.

