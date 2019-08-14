LogMein Has Dropped The Ball

I give LogMein a neutral rating. If not for the fact that the stock price has been falling for 1 1/2 years, it would be a Sell rating.

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) is a company with a lot going on. Not only is it competing in three market segments but is attempting to assimilate large acquisitions and integrate and restructure the product lineup for improved growth and profitability. While the stock can be bought at a reasonable price, that is just about the only thing I like about this investment.

(Source: LogMeIn)

While LogMeIn is operating in three large market segments, the competition is fierce and the company is only achieving single-digit revenue growth, something I don’t find appealing. Nor do I find the gross renewal rate of 80% satisfactory for a SaaS business model.

The high-growth portion of the company is only 25% of revenues while the rest of the business is stagnant and losing market share to competitors. The recent resignation and replacement of the board chairman is a big red flag, and I believe this is signaling that the company has dropped the ball.

LogMeIn also fails the Rule of 40 primarily due to the less than stellar revenue growth. For all of these reasons, I have to give LogMeIn a neutral rating. If not for the fact that the stock price has been falling for the last one- and one-half years, I would consider giving the company a Sell rating.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

What A Difference A Year Makes

Looking back at the Dec 2017 Investor Presentation Slideshow, LogMeIn management indicated that the company’s product portfolio was comprised of 50% growth and 50% legacy. Just a little more than one year later, the FY 2018 Earnings Call Slides indicated 25% “rapid” growth assets, yet the company would only achieve 5% total revenue growth exiting 2019.

(Source: LogMeIn)

What happened in one year?

It appears that LogMeIn dropped the ball after making some large acquisitions which included the GoTo product line from Citrix Systems (technically a merger), and Jive Communications. The big clue lies in the class action lawsuit Wasson v. LogMeIn:

During the call, one of the Individual Defendants finally acknowledged the extent of the damage, saying in pertinent part: “As we move [sic] through the quarter, it became increasingly clear that some of the business practices we put in place following the merger were negatively impacting renewal rates. Aggressively moving customers from monthly to annual payments, changing business terms and conditions and barriers we created [sic] the auto renewal process all contributed to friction for our customers and made us harder to do business with.”

I checked the Q4 2017 results earnings call transcript and at that time, the gross renewal rates were approximately 75% on an annualized dollar basis “across all product lines.” In 2019, this figure has gone up to 80%. In my opinion, even 80% is unacceptable. This means that LogMeIn is losing 20% of its customers every year, clearly indicating that the product suite is not sticky. Most SaaS businesses have at least 90% renewal and many above 95%.

Another disturbing indicator is that company management did not provide the Net Dollar Expansion Rate, a metric commonly quoted by SaaS companies. For instance, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), a direct competitor of LogMeIn, had a Net Dollar Expansion Rate of 130%+. Given LogMeIn’s poor customer retention rate, it is no surprise that management has avoided mention of the expansion rate.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of forward gross profit/enterprise value versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, LogMeIn is sitting just below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is slightly lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that LogMeIn is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40."

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

LogMeIn's revenue grew by 9.7% for the most recent twelve months. Prior growth was distorted due to acquisitions.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

LogMeIn had a free cash flow margin of 19.9% for the most recent twelve-month period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To LogMeIn

LogMeIn's YoY revenue growth was 9.7%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 19.9%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 9.7% + 19.9% = 29.6%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out lower than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do in order to balance growth and profits.

Summary

LogMeIn competes in three market segments. These are Communications and Collaboration, Engagement and Support, and Identity and Access. LogMeIn has been actively acquiring companies over the last few years, and some of them have been pretty large acquisitions. These include the merger with Citrix Systems in order to acquire the GoTo product line and Jive Communications. It is clear that LogMeIn has struggled with these acquisitions and is now losing market share to Zoom and other competitors.

I find the SaaS company metric of 80% gross renewal rate to be unacceptable. In fairness, the company is restructuring its product offerings for improved marketplace acceptance, but it is too early to evaluate how this is going.

While I find LogMeIn to be fairly valued, I don't appreciate the thought of buying a SaaS stock with single-digit revenue growth which also causes it to fail the Rule of 40. For these reasons, I give LogMeIn a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.