Stamps.Com: Fragile, Handle With Care

With declines expected in EPS and sales in the coming years, I believe the company's best days are behind it and am bearish on the company's year ahead.

Stamps.com (STMP) is a shipping company, for lack of a more expansive description. It offers online shipping solutions for folks at home and businesses through its various services around the US and the world. The problem with this business model is that it's essentially obsolete. Mega online shopping giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) either have their own shipping partners and contracts with USPS (US Postal Service) or standalone companies like FedEx (FDX) or UPS (UPS) and some are even exploring their own shipping mechanism via drones and automated trucks. This means that with the lack of an edge which will cause those shopping online to move over to a different service to start messing around with shipping (spoiler alert: there is none and they don't), the company doesn't have that high chance of survival.

The company did find a certain niche in the shipping market since its founding but given the further shift in trends to favor in-house shipping options from the various companies (one-stop-shops), I believe the company's sales and thus valuation has peaked long ago and even current valuations seem overstretched.

Industry Overview

I've previously written about Amazon's own delivery system push, which will not only save it money from third party shipping, but makes for a wise investment in infrastructure for the future of shipping and helps retain customers who seek the lowest possible shipping costs, given that companies like Amazon simply take on the cost of shipping altogether.

As we continue to purchase more and more of our products (and services) online, shipping demand is set to continue its surge, pushing the CAGR of the eCommerce logistics market to 20.7%, expected to reach nearly $530 billion by 2025. Even though this does include other services than just shipping, the shift in consumer preferences to shopping online, even amongst the older generations, is set to continue this growth rate into the future. However, most of these services are linked to a specific company and there isn't a real need for an intermediary between eCommerce companies and the shipping companies so the available market for Stamps.com is smaller than you'd think.

The PAC-MAN of Shipping

Back in the day, Stamps.com was a small company which competed with multiple other services like Endicia, ShippingEasy, ShippingStation, shipWorks and Ship Engines but then began gobbling them up to form one mega shipping services company. It bought ShipWorks and ShippingStation in 2014, Endicia in 2015 and ShippingEasy in 2016 to become the monster it is today. With all those companies combined, they now rake in over $500 million every year, even though those expectations are sliding in recent months.

Even with this rather diverse offering platform and a significant market share in their direct-to-market shipping services, the company has faced some tough headwinds with regard to their partnerships with the US Postal Service, as reviewed more extensively by Paulo Santos in his latest article Stamps.com: The Other Shoe Drops. This has dampened long term sales growth prospects, which in turn caused a massive downward revision to both earnings and sales.

By The Numbers

For 2019, the company is expected to report sales of $539.34 million, after reporting $586.9 million in 2018 and 2020 is expected to see a further decrease in sales to $519.97 million. The company did manage to increase its core services sales segment by 2.1% (91% of revenues) but saw a significant decrease in its insurance, product and customized revenues in H1 of 2019.

To add insult to injury, the company did not manage to curtail expenses which rose significantly as marketing and SG&A spending increased much faster than the 2.1% growth rate in its services segment. Even more so, it looks like the company only managed to get this bump in sales due to heavy discounting as cost of sales (of the services segment) increased by 49.5% in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year.

These trends become clear when we see what analysts expect for the company's EPS in the coming 2 years. After reporting EPS of $4.86 in 2018, they are expected to report $2.18 in 2019 and $0.79 in 2020, pointing to further headwinds and higher expenses in order to manage that declining revenue figure. Even though the purchase of those other companies increased the company's market share, it doesn't seem to have helped margins at all.

A Not-So Balanced Sheet

The company holds $109 million in cash and equivalents, having burnt through about $4 million in cash in the first half of 2019. The problem with the company's balance sheet is that 63% of their assets ($533 million) are in the form of goodwill and intangible assets, which they've taken on when they acquired the other companies. This means that the actual value of the company is significantly lower than the $842 million in assets on its books given the near-zero real value of these assets in case of liquidation. It's unclear how much these assets will be valued in a buyout but at this moment in time it's hard to see them being valued around current market valuation of $1 billion.

The company also pays $2.8 million annually in interest expense on its $44 million in debt it took on to fund these buyouts, meaning they pay a high 6.4% interest rate as a fixed rate. Beyond the aforementioned goodwill and other intangible assets, they do hold $34 million in property and equipment.

Valuing a Sinking Ship

All in all, the company is well within its reach to pay back all its debt and continue to burn through its cash in order to bounce back or partner with other major companies to enhance their offerings but for the time being I still believe that the company is overvalued.

Simply given the lack of growth in sales and EPS I don't believe an earnings multiple of over 12x is justified, presenting a fair value of $26.16 per share, around half what it's currently valued at. With sales expected to be just over $500 million and showing no growth, a sales multiple of 1x provides the same valuation at roughly half of its current $1 billion valuation.

Investment (or lack thereof) Conclusion

Even though Stamps.com is far off its high of around $250.00 per share, it's apparent that the company is not well positioned to handle its sales declines which are expected in the coming years. These sales declines are expected to take place even after significant discounting has taken occurred, meaning that once these are no longer an option the company will experience the significant drop in profitability, as analysts expect them to do in 2020.

All in all, I don't believe the company is fairly valued and think that a $26.00 per share valuation is more appropriate, meaning that the company is currently valued at nearly double that number. I believe that the company's best days are indeed behind them, unless they dramatically shift their focus to partnerships with long-term durable shipping and eCommerce giants and am currently bearish on the company's year ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STMP, LONG AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.