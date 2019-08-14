Micron: Now's The Time To Buy

Combined with demand returning, inventories already past peak, and bit shipments rising, these factors combine for a resurgence in semiconductors; Micron leading the way.

It's no hidden fact I've been preparing for the turnaround in this memory down cycle. I've already called the bottom quarter on semis like Micron (MU) in an article I wrote a month ago. Now, though, there is ample evidence of the key factors coming together to prove the prediction.

What's better is the stock is still the same price it was a month ago but with more concrete evidence to back up my assertions.

Data by YCharts

This evidence means risk has substantially lessened, and the upside outweighs the downside.

There are a handful of developments over the last month, which lay the foundation for this new risk versus reward proposition. They include:

A spot pricing spike in late July

Demand firming as expected in 2H

Inventories which have peaked and turned the corner

Contract Pricing Will Follow Spot Pricing

DRAM spot pricing is important not because of the direct impact on sales for companies like Micron but instead the influence of future contract pricing. Trendforce, where the analyst group finds the latest DRAM and NAND spot and contract prices, claims the recent move in spot pricing is irrelevant as 90% of transactions are done in the contract market. This statement is absolutely true. What Trendforce fails to mention, however, is spot pricing acts like a magnet to contract pricing.

Other contributors on SA have repeated Trendforce's assertion, implying as spot pricing has risen, contract pricing has continued to fall. Contract negotiations and pricing don't work hand in hand. When spot moves, the other doesn't instantly follow. What spot pricing instead does is lead contract pricing - it acts as a magnet, but there's a lag, and this has always been the case.

The best illustration of this is an Electric Phred chart showing the lag between spot and contract.

(Chart courtesy of Electric Phred, red lines mine)

A great example in the above chart is found in June of 2016 where contract pricing had at that point been falling for two years. Notice a quick bottoming and then a spike in spot pricing in June. From then it wasn't till July where contract pricing flattened and, subsequently, ticked upward. Spot and contract pricing "split ways" during that time. The same is happening today.

The biggest thing to note is this recent rise was a literal spike in pricing. Whether or not the Japan-South Korea trade dispute has any real bearing on supply, the fact is spot pricing is dramatically higher than it was a month ago. Therefore, contract pricing wouldn't have had any heads up to the oncoming rise. If it was predictable knowing spot was still heading higher, like it appeared to be in October of 2016, contract pricing would have caught up quickly.

But today, expecting contract pricing to move three weeks after the topping of the recent move makes zero sense. Contract negotiations were already underway in July for August. What would be valuable to see is how negotiations go in August for September. Also, it's prudent to keep in mind not all contracts with all customers of Micron are one month - some extend three months. All the more reason to anticipate the lag effect of contract pricing on spot pricing.

Furthermore, even if the Japan-South Korea effect becomes a distant memory (no pun intended) for spot pricing, it'll be caught up in the demand Micron is starting to see.

Demand Is Returning

As has been said by several companies over the last several months, 2H 2019 should see an increase in demand. This has been challenged as the industry entered 2H six weeks ago with guides which were good but not great. However, it was too early in 2H to get an accurate read on the landscape and what actually will take place during the third quarter.

But now, well into the second half of the year, Micron has continued to push the 2H recovery, and at a conference on Monday, the company's CFO David Zinsner reinforced it by saying:

Demand has come back, we're starting to see the inventory digestion we saw at the customers in the cloud space, [and] in graphics. Those inventory levels have been digested down to a level where we're starting to see demand come back in a pretty meaningful way. We're also seeing very good elasticity in NAND and so that demand is also helping to improve our inventory situation. I'd also say looking forward we're also seeing pockets of tight supply with some of our customers, with certain of our DRAM and NAND products.

This is real-time information from the center of the memory market. What's more intriguing is the timing. With spot pricing rapidly changing direction and demand returning, the company has already seen an uptick in bit shipments.

Cloud: "Our cloud DRAM bit shipments grew sequentially in the fiscal third quarter, exceeding our expectations, and early trends suggest strong sequential growth for the FQ4." PC: "In the PC market, DRAM bit shipments returned to growth as CPU shortages started to improve. Looking ahead, we expect strong sequential DRAM bit growth in our fiscal fourth quarter as laptop sales improve."

The combination of stronger bit shipments with stabilizing pricing will create a firm reversal for the fundamentals of the memory industry and, subsequently, Micron's financials.

Pricing which stops sliding - or at the very least dramatically slows its downward trend - plus bit shipment growth equals higher revenue. One has already started to occur, and the other is not far behind.

Inventory

I've discussed inventory several times over 2019, and I continue to use it as a valuable metric in understanding where the memory industry is. As you know, I used it in my last article to call the bottom of the downturn and show the inflection of the memory industry.

This week, we heard more information regarding inventory at the same technology conference I quoted earlier. Zinsner had this to say regarding inventory:

...we exited the third fiscal quarter at 143 days...but we expect to have inventory come down in terms of days in the fourth quarter...my guess will be at least down to 140 days...

While this doesn't sound like much of an improvement, it's a reversal of the trend started in the first fiscal quarter of 2019.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, it would form a peak in inventories, which historically indicates a bottoming in revenues. Here's the chart I used to illustrate this point in my last article:

Data by YCharts

Net-Net Micron Will Outperform

Over the next two quarters, I expect the financials to show a reversal in the trend we've seen over the last three-to-four quarters. With spot pricing making a break in the opposite direction it had been heading for almost a year, it will begin to pull up contract pricing. At the same time, Micron is seeing demand return with factors such as CPU shortages and GPU and Cloud customer inventories mostly cleared, paving the way for demand to continue to firm.

Because these factors have come together at the same time, Micron can begin reducing inventory and look to grow revenues again, quarter-over-quarter. We've already seen the stock shoot higher on this combination of news. Now's the time to start your position or to top it off, there's plenty of room for the stock to outperform if these factors bear fruit before the end of the calendar year. Risk has been dramatically reduced in terms of industry fundamentals, including memory pricing. With the CFO's comments this late in the quarter backing it up, Micron is heading in a rewarding direction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.