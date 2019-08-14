Garrison Capital Inc.'s (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 2:00 PM ET

Joseph Tansey - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Chase - Chief Operating Officer

Mitch Drucker - Chief Investment Officer

Daniel Hahn - Chief Financial Officer

Welcome to today's Garrison Capital, Incorporated, second quarter ended June 30, 2019, earnings call. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, earnings presentation that we intend to refer to on the earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the home page of our website, www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com, and click on the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, earnings presentation under Upcoming Events.

As more fully described in that presentation, words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historic performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital. Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risk of an investment in our company. Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end.

Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Operating Officer, Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer and Daniel Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer.

On Monday morning, we issued our earnings report and press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our website, which is available for reference throughout today's call.

Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and discuss the portfolio in greater detail. Brian will then discuss our financial performance before opening up the lines for Q&A.

While the overall credit market has largely rebounded from the significant fourth quarter 2018 volatility, we are still feeling the impact it had on M&A activity with slower deal flow during the first half of 2019. We continue to find the market challenging as the supply for direct lending continues to outpace demand. As a result, new opportunities are generally being executed at higher leverage levels with looser credit structures. In light of the current environment, we remain focused only on executing investments to strong, credit-worthy companies

Turning now to our second quarter results, we reported net investment income of 22 cents per share as compared to a second quarter dividend of 23 cents per share. Our second quarter NAV was $10.30 per share, down slightly from $10.44 per share in the first quarter. The decrease in our NAV was driven by unrealized losses on a few of our investments, which Mitch will discuss in further detail.

Overall, we continue to believe that the company is well positioned to deliver strong, stable returns on a go forward basis, and we hope this will result in closing the wide gap between where our stock currently trades and the Net Asset Value of our portfolio. With that, I'll turn it over to Mitch who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Thanks, Joe. Competitive conditions continue to permeate the middle market. As the current credit cycle persists, our objective is to be selective, defensive and focus on downside protection. In seeking out the best quality, we continue to source a wide funnel of deals across the various size segments of the middle market. We characterize our deal flow in 3 buckets: originated business in the lower middle market, club business which includes deals less than $250MM in size or unrated deals closed by non-bank direct lenders, and purchased credits in the broadly syndicated markets. Our originated business as a percentage of our overall business has declined, as the quality of deal flow and aggressive debt structures have led to a decrease in actionable transactions. On the other hand, while our overall selectivity ratio has diminished due to market conditions, we continue to source attractive opportunities in the upper middle market for club deals and broadly syndicated transactions. These larger companies tend to be more durable and resilient in the event of economic volatility. We also continued to service our existing sponsor clients who are seeking acquisition financings, recapitalizations, and maturity extensions.

New par additions during the quarter totaled 24.6MM across 2 new portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 8.5%. Lower volume in the quarter is consistent with reduced market volumes resulting from late 2018 volatility. The mix of new business included 4MM in a club deal, 3MM in a purchased credit and 18MM of portfolio add-on investments.

The club and purchased credits were sponsor financings for Surgical Specialties and Wheel Pros, respectively. Surgical Specialties specializes in the design and manufacturing of high performance wound closure and ophthalmic products, while Wheel Pros distributes proprietary branded aftermarket custom wheels and performance tires. In addition to the deals discussed above, we generated new volume from our existing customer base. We now have 100 companies in our portfolio, of which a good portion seek incremental capital for strategic and/or acquisition purposes. In addition to adding quality assets to our portfolio, these add-ons assist with the retention of customers that exhibit solid business models and financial performance.

Additions for the quarter were offset by repayments totaling 19.3MM with a weighted average yield of 7.5%. We received full repayment from one borrower, AOC/Aliancys. The balance of the repayments came from ordinary course amortization and excess cash flows. As a result of the modest repayments, total portfolio at fair value increased quarter over quarter to 487MM from 481MM. The average yield of the debt portfolio at cost remained constant quarter over quarter at 8.9%.

With respect to portfolio performance, net realized and unrealized losses totaled $2.1MM or 13 cents a share, for the quarter. This was primarily driven by negative market related adjustments across various purchased syndicated investments. Non-accruals decreased during the quarter to 0.7% of the portfolio based on market value, down from 2.9% in the previous quarter. The reduction in non-accruals was due to the restructuring of the Confluence investment into an equity position, as discussed in the previous quarter’s call.

The overall credit quality of our portfolio has remained relatively stable and consistent throughout 2019. Our post 2016 vintage now comprises 96% of our debt portfolio and we now have investments in 100 borrowers, diversified across 30 industries. Our largest industry concentrations are in solid, defensive sectors with recession resilient attributes such as business services, software and health care. Other significant attributes include lower average hold size per investment, higher concentrations of sponsor deals and larger, better capitalized companies. This is clearly reflected in the average Revenue and EBITDA levels of the companies in our portfolio, which continues to grow quarter-over-quarter. In addition, the overall weighted average leverage, loan to enterprise value through our positions and risk rating have remained mostly consistent at 3.9x, 48% LTV and 2.3, respectively.

With respect to the pipeline, third quarter activity to date has been modest due to market and competitive factors. Conversely, our second quarter repayment activity was also moderate, which we believe to be a more normalized level given our portfolio is relatively young, with pricing generally in line with current market conditions. We will continue to source a wide funnel of deals across the various size segments of the middle market. Post quarter end we made progress on deploying the remaining idle cash within our SBIC by committing to two deals totaling 14MM in fundings. We expect the club market to continue to benefit as sponsors look for certainty of execution. Additionally, spreads on broadly syndicated purchases provide attractive opportunities on a selective basis. In the meantime, we’ll continue to service and retain our valued existing clients, which often provide us the most attractive risk-adjusted return. Now, I’d like to pass the discussion to our COO, Brian Chase.

Thanks Mitch. As Joe noted, our net investment income for the first quarter ending June 30, 2019 was $3.5MM, or 22 cents per share, just shy of our 23 cent dividend. The dividend is payable on September 20th to shareholders of record as of September 6th. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, earnings grew by 2 cents per share from the previous quarter mostly due to the utilization of liquidity in our SBIC and CLO. As of quarter end, our portfolio is pretty close to being fully ramped with about $35mm of remaining liquidity in our CLO and SBIC. In addition to our remaining liquidity, a substantial portion of the portfolio is held in relatively liquid, broadly syndicated credits that can be opportunistically swapped with better priced club or directly originated assets.

Since the portfolio is largely ramped, earnings over the next several quarters will mostly be driven by the overall spread environment and LIBOR rather than the utilization of our remaining liquidity. It is worth taking note that over the last two quarters yields on new investments have been higher than investments that have been repaid or sold. For the 10 preceding quarters the dynamic was the opposite where new investment yields were significantly tighter than the yields on investments that were repaid which contributed to shrinking net investment income. The stability of asset spreads in the portfolio along with the fact that the portfolio is largely ramped should make net investment income a lot more predictable going forward. That is assuming LIBOR remains stable.

At current levels of LIBOR we are comfortable that net investment income over the course of a one year period should largely cover our current dividend payout assuming there are no major shifts in asset yields and non-accruals remain low. However, our net investment income is very sensitive to moves in LIBOR. Each 25bps move in LIBOR can either increase or decrease our earnings per share by 1 cent per quarter. If LIBOR significantly decreases from its current level without an earnings pickup elsewhere in the portfolio we will likely need to reassess our dividend.

In closing, we feel that our goal of ramping the portfolio is largely complete. We will continue to focus on what remains of the ramp and picking up some yield through portfolio rotation. With that said, capital preservation and NAV stabilization remains our highest priority and we will continue to be disciplined and selective with our go forward deployment of this remaining capacity. This concludes our prepared remarks for today's call and now I'd like to open up the line for questions.

All right. Well, I guess we'll catch you next time. Have a good rest of the summer.

This does conclude today's conference call. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your line.

