Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 89

The top 10 names (unhedged) underperformed SPY. So far, they are 49-38-1 versus SPY.

All five hedged portfolios posted positive returns, but only two outperformed their expected returns, and only one exceeded SPY's return.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 89 of my Marketplace service (Feb. 7 and 8). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 89 Performance

Each week, since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 89th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 89 and how it did. One housekeeping note about this cohort: I normally present my top names and hedged portfolios on Thursdays, but due to a technical issue, I presented only my top names on Thursday, February 7th, but I presented the hedged portfolios over the weekend, with data as of February 8th's close.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary securities here were Crocs (CROX) and Atlassian (TEAM). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs when hedging against >13% declines, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy round lots of them for less than $10,000. Etsy (ETSY) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first two names.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on Feb. 10 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 11.51% (the "max drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 16.26% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 5.98% was a ballpark estimate, taking into account the historic relationship between actual returns and Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 4.34%, underperforming its expected return and underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have six-month performance data for 37 portfolios I've presented that were hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done. (Due to Seeking Alpha rules I can no longer include tables with links to interactive charts, so I have included screen captures instead. You can find the interactive charts for every portfolio on performance section of the Portfolio Armor website.).

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included Ciena (CIEN), CROX, K12 (LRN), and Starbucks (SBUX) as primary securities. ETSY was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on Feb. 10 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 13.08%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 19.86%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 6.91%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 4.82%, exceeding its expected return and tying SPY's return. So far, we have six-month performance data for 42 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done.

Table via Portfolio Armor.

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included Ball (BLL), Ciena (CIEN), LRN, SBUX, Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Veeva Systems (VEEV), and Xilinx (XLNX) as primary securities. ETSY was added in the fine-tuning step to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on Feb. 10 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 14.27%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 18.09% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 6.61%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 12.2%, outperforming its expected return and SPY. So far, we have six-month performance data for 61 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done.

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included Banco Bradesco (BBD), CIEN, LRN, SBUX, ULTA, VEEV, and XLNX as primary securities. Molina Healthcare (MOH) was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on Feb. 10 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.25%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 20.79%, and the expected return was 7.92%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 8.03%, outperforming its expected return. So far, we have six-month performance data for 71 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done.

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. Names that appeared in this portfolio but not in the previous Feb. 10 portfolios were NetEase (NTES) and Workday (WDAY).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on Feb. 10 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.32%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 16.02%, and the expected return was 5.34%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 3.93%. So far, we have a full six-month performance for 87 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Table via Portfolio Armor

One note about the table above: It includes both $100k portfolios and $1M portfolios. Starting with the May 24 cohort, I began presenting $100k portfolios hedged against >14% declines, so they appear in a different table from that point forward. My guess is that will slightly improve the average performance of the portfolios hedged against >9% declines.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of Feb. 7. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were Quaker Chemical (KWR), The New York Times (NYT), Anthem (ANTM), Boeing (BA), and AutoZone (AZO).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on Feb. 7 and was included in this Marketplace post.

For this cohort, as of Jan. 31:

Average 36M Beta = 0.96

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 2.93%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did:

The top names (unhedged) were up 6.84% on average vs. up 7.59% for SPY. Recall that I mentioned above a technical issue precluded me from presenting hedged portfolios on Thursday, February 7th, so I just presented top names that day. In hindsight, my subscribers and I would have been better off had I waited and presented the top names at the same time - look at the performance of the top 10 names from Friday, February 8th:

Limiting this to the top names I presented to my Marketplace subscribers (my site generates them every trading day), so far, 49 top names cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 38 have underperformed SPY over the next six months. You can see the performance for all of the top name cohorts I've presented so far in the table below.

Table via Portfolio Armor

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 7.16% over the average of these 88 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 5.53%, an average outperformance of 1.63% over 6 months, or 3.26% annualized.

Top Names Time-Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 89 Assessment

The top ten names (unhedged) underperformed SPY for the 38th time out of 88 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1), and two of the five hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns. Not as good a performance as Week 88's cohort, where the top ten names outperformed SPY and four out of five hedged portfolios beat their expected returns.

