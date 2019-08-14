The U.S.-China Trade War Could Trigger A New Policy Approach From China

Policy concessions by the Xi administration may offer the Chinese a way out of the tariff war.

Though China is a proud nation, it will likely opt for the realistic course of action eventually -- in a tit-for-tat, China will blink first.

President Trump has traced most of the external problems faced by the US today to China.

The US, under the Trump administration, is eager to contain what it views as an increasingly autocratic Chinese regime.

The middle of the 20th century was dominated by Hitler's expansion ambitions and Japanese militarism. These two problems taught the US and Europe that when a problem is identified it should be dealt with sooner rather than later so the problem does not get a chance to grow. The other important lesson was that appeasement is never effective.

The Trump administration’s policy in relation to China has clearly been influenced by these lessons. Unlike Deng Xiaoping who kept a relatively low profile, President Xi has been highlighting how China has different values and political systems.

President Trump appears to have decided that he needs to contain a Chinese regime that is becoming increasingly autocratic. He also appears to have decided that he needs to recover the ground lost during the previous US administration.

I believe this view largely explains the motivation behind Trump's moves over the last two years on the China policy front. And with the trade war escalating by the day and the Chinese likely to come off worse in a tariff tit-for-tat, policy concessions by the Xi administration may offer a way out.

Unfortunately, Chinese equities seem to have priced in a worst case trade war scenario as equity values remain in the doldrums despite rising earnings. As I've stressed before, long term-oriented, patient investors would do well to gain some exposure to large cap Chinese equities either via ETFs (e.g., the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)) or through the high quality Chinese names such as the BAT (Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu).

Early Signs from the 2017 USTR annual report

Since he was elected, President Trump has claimed that China is responsible for many of the economic problems that the US is currently facing.

The 2017 USTR report offers early insights, only briefly mentioning Japan, Mexico, and South Korea. Most of the report is dedicated to criticism of China. The USTR report, which was largely written by the White House, argues that since China joined the WTO in 2001, the US economy has fared poorly as a result. Since 2017, the Trump administration has rushed ahead with its China policy, implementing a swath of national security measures in an effort to make up for what it perceives as lost ground.

Source: ADG Insights

Initially, President Xi and President Trump appeared to have established a good working relationship, having frequent meetings both in person and on the phone. President Trump has frequently touted his "strong" relationship with President Xi.

Source: Axios

As such, President Trump's decision to commence a trade war was a surprise to many, particularly given that the trade war was started shortly after China announced that it intended to import considerably more US energy and agricultural products. President Xi will almost certainly be feeling betrayed, and the trade war will have undermined trust.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, China's initial reaction to the unilateral introduction of US tariffs on Chinese imports was to retaliate by imposing tariffs of its own on US exports to China.

President Trump responded to these retaliatory tariffs almost immediately, announcing that the US would apply tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports.

It is possible China will further retaliate by imposing more tariffs, but it cannot continue to up the ante. China exports nearly four times as much to the US than the US exports to China, and so there is a much greater potential for the US to impose tariffs. In other words, China cannot win on tariffs alone.

Source: Bloomberg

Will China compromise?

China is facing a number of issues that are currently affecting its economy.

Having abandoned communism, the Chinese need economic prosperity to demonstrate their legitimacy to the rest of the world. However, now that the Chinese economy is more closely aligned with the global economy, managing that economic prosperity is not as easy as it once was. This problem is compounded within China by virtue of the fact that there is opposition to the current administration, which means that President Xi's hands are tied.

China's other problem is that its economy is suffering from what is known as the "middle-income trap," where a country's prosperity results in rising wages, which in turn, means that growth in the country's economy stalls because the higher wages result in the prices of the country's goods and services are no longer competitive.

Source: Bloomberg

China's answer to this problem was its “Made in China 2025” action plan. The plan was for China to move away from producing low-cost goods and start to focus on higher-value products. However, the imposition of tariffs makes it much more difficult to implement this plan.

China is a proud nation and won't want to lose face, but as it cannot win this trade war with tit-for-tat tactics, President Xi will almost certainly have to agree on some form of compromise to bring it to an end.

What can the US do?

The US needs to encourage China to adopt a less dictatorial regime. That might not be as difficult as it sounds.

There is talk in China about whether a “Chiang Ching-kuo scenario” could develop. Chiang Ching-kuo, a Nationalist Chinese leader, made significant changes when he gained absolute authority. He promoted democracy in Taiwan by allowing opposition parties to exist and is considered to be largely responsible for the fact that Taiwan is now a relatively free and open society.

The chances of this scenario developing have reduced as President Xi has increased his grip on power. However, the trade war might result in President Xi having a rethink. If President Trump can persuade President Xi to change policy direction, the situation would resolve itself, and the trade war may de-escalate, or perhaps even come to an end. It would be in President Xi's interest to take this approach.

What is clear is the fact that nobody wants the two largest global economies fighting each other in a prolonged trade war. President Xi will almost certainly have to make some changes to Chinese policy in order to bring that trade war to an end. Though the relationship between President Trump and President Xi has deteriorated, it has not devolved to the point of no return -- until that happens, there is still reason for optimism and policy concessions by the Chinese may just offer a way out.

I maintain my view that this is prime time to gain exposure to some Chinese equities -- valuations have simply continued to fall despite rising earnings.

Source: macro.economicblogs.org

The best way investors can play the oversold Chinese equities theme is via large cap ETFs such as the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI). Alternatively, beaten down high quality Chinese names are a good bet, e.g., the BAT (Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.