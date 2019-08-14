LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Ramiro Alfonsin - CFO

Andres Del Valle - VP, Corporate Finance

Roberto Alvo - CMO

Matt Fallon - Deutsche Bank

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Rogerio Araujo - UBS

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore

Fernando Abdalla - JPMorgan

LATAM Airlines Group earnings release for the period was distributed on Tuesday, August 13th. If you have not received it, you can find it in on our website at www.latamairlinesgroup.net in the Investor Relations section.

At this time, I would like to point out that statements regarding the Company's business outlook and anticipated financial and operating results constitute forward-looking comments. These expectations are highly dependent on the economy, the airline industry and international markets. Therefore, they are subject to change.

Now, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Ramiro Alfonsin, Chief Financial Officer of LATAM Airlines Group.

Ramiro Alfonsin

Thank you, Stephanie, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to LATAM Airlines' second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Mr. Roberto Alvo, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Jerome Cadier, CEO of LATAM Airlines Brazil; and Mr. Andres Del Valle, Vice President of Corporate Finance.

Please join me on the slide two where you will find the highlights for the second quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter, LATAM carried almost 17 million passengers. 1.4 million more than in the second quarter of 2018. Even excluding the Chilean operations, passengers carried rose by more than 1 million in the quarter, mainly driven by increases in the domestic operations. No company in the region grew more than LATAM in terms of passenger growth during the quarter. This growth resulted in an increase of 3.2% in passenger revenues.

In domestic operations, excluding foreign exchange revenues per ASK rose 3% in the Spanish-speaking countries and 29% in Brazil.

As a result of a more balanced demand supply environment, increases in domestic segments mostly offset reductions in the international segment, mainly influenced by currency devaluations and revenue per ASK, especially from Argentina and Brazil that continues to be affected by the currency devaluation and overcapacity in routes from Brazil to Europe. As a result, capacity grew by almost 5% and consolidated passenger revenues fell by 1.5% in US dollars.

In addition, cost per ASK improved by 3.5% while corporate costs excluding fuel improved by 5.2%. Reductions during this quarter were mainly influenced by currency devaluations. As a result, total operating income amounted to $40 million and the operating margin to 1.7% in the second quarter 2019.

As anticipated in the first quarter results, we completed our merger between LATAM Airlines Brazil and Multiplus at the end of May according to the 14 schedules. Regarding the joint business associations, the Supreme Court in Chile ruled against the joint business agreement with American Airlines and IAG.

This certainly was a surprise for us as these agreements were previously approved by all other jurisdictions in the region. We are currently evaluating our next steps to be consistent with the Supreme Court's ruling.

Finally, in July, pitch ratings separated our corporate rating from B plus to BB minus acknowledging our continuous efforts to strengthen the balance sheet. Each recognized the healthy liquidity levels, the financial flexibility and the debt reductions in these past years. Now LATAM holds a BB minus rating by S&P and BAA3 rating from Moody's with a stable outlook for all of them.

With that, I would like to hand the call to Andres Del Valle, Vice-President of Corporate Finance to see the quarter in more detail.

Andres Del Valle

Thank you, Ramiro and good morning, everyone.

Please turn to slide number three, here you can see the summary of the income statement. Revenue for the company was $2.4 billion in the second quarter on the passenger side, we carried more than 1.4 million additional passengers and capacity grew 4.8% in quarter on revenues per escape and already by 1.5% in dollar terms.

As a result, total passenger revenues rose 3.2%, the devaluation of local currencies continue to effect international demand and revenues in domestic operations while measured in dollar terms.

Cargo revenues decreased by 10.2% in line with previous quarter, mainly due to the sale of the performance of Mexico MasAir and lower imports into the region especially to Brazil and Argentina.

Finally, as revenue fell 19.9% to $81 million mainly due to revenues from sale and leaseback transactions carried out in 2018.

Total cost increased by 1.1% in the quarter to $2.3 billion due to a 5.2% increase in fuel cost as the company operated almost 5% more case, compared to last year. Excluding fuel, total cost declined by 0.7% and cost per ASK declined by 5.2% with all of this our operating income for the quarter was $40 million accounting for a 1.7% operating margin.

Non-operating result amounted to $207 million loss in the second quarter compared to $272 million of loss in the second quarter of last year. This is explained by 24 million foreign exchange gains during this quarter was the second quarter of last year, we had a $178 million foreign exchange loss.

With that, net income amounted to $63 million loss in the second quarter an improvement of $145 million versus last year.

If we take a look at the year-to-date figures on the right hand side of the slide, revenues declined 3.8% while costs remain relatively flat, despite an increase in almost 6% in capacity, resulting in a decline of 5.3% in cost per ASK, and 6% in cost per ASK, excluding fuel.

With that, operating income for the first half was $122 million and operating margin 2.5%, while net income amounted to $123 million loss.

Please turn to slide number four. Looking at the different business units, you can see that international operations continue being the most effective have showed improvements versus the last quarter. International segment represented approximately $0.57 of the total ASKs from the company during this quarter. And the capacity grew by 3.3%.

Traffic was up 6% and load factors rose 2.3 percentage points, to a very healthy 86.1%. The increase in load factor was driven by operations from Brazil as a result of the capacity adjustments announced in the previous quarter. As a result, revenues per ASKs were $5.07 [ph] that is 12.1% lower than the same quarter of last year.

If you look at the domestic Brazil operations, which represents 26% of the total ASKs, total capacity increased by 1.3% and traffic grew by 4.8%. Load factor reached 8%. This is 2.7 percentage points above second quarter of last year.

If you remember last year second quarter was affected by the strike of the truckers in Brazil. At a lower comparison base, together with a continued recovery in Brazil domestic demand drove revenues per ASKs by 29.5% in local currency, while measured in US dollar terms revenue per ASK rose 18.7% to 67%.

In Spanish speaking countries domestic operations which altogether represents 17% of our total passenger capacity, that capacity rose 16.4% especially in Chile, Peru and Colombia. Traffic grew 15.2% resulting in 0.8 percentage points declined to 79.5%.

Revenues per ASK declined by 7.3% during the quarter, mainly in Argentina and Colombia due to the devaluation of the Argentine and Colombian peso.

If we exclude foreign exchange effects, revenues per ASKs would have grown 3% in the Spanish speaking countries domestic operations. As a result, overall passenger capacity grew by 4.8% year-over-year this quarter, and revenue per ASK declined 1.5% year-over-year, and load factors reached 83.3%.

Lastly, if we exclude the fact of the former Mexican subsidiary, our cargo operations reduced capacity by 1.6, while traffic rose 0.8%. We saw an increase of 1.3 percentage points in load factors to 55.8%. Revenues per ASK declined by 2.2% in the second quarter, maybe due to lower imports to the region, especially to Brazil.

If you turn to slide number five, you can see the main changes by point of sale of our passenger and cargo revenues of the last 12 months.

If you look at the graph at the left, which reflects revenues by point of sale in the second quarter of 2018. You can see that Brazil represented approximately 33% of the total revenues, Chile was 16% and Argentina 12%.

Once we move to the graph on right side, which reflects revenues by country in the same period 2019, we can see a five point increase in Brazil and two points increase in Peru, while Argentina declined by 6.26%. All of this shows the flexibility of the company to adjust quickly in order to mitigate the impact it could have in certain markets.

Please turn to slide number six. On the top of the slide, you can see that LATAM today continues to expand its operations and transport more passengers with a much leaner organization.

We carried almost 17 million passengers in the second quarter and have reduced number of employees per aircraft compared to last year. Fuel costs increased by 5.2% due to the expansion in our operations. In addition, we recognize a $4 million hedge loss in the second quarter, while in the last year we purchase at a gain of about $17 million.

Cost associated wages and benefits decreased 0.8% driven by a reduction of a 2.7% in average headcount for the quarter and the devaluation of local currencies, especially the 88% and 86% devaluation of the Brazilian real and Argentine pesos respectively.

If you look at the fleet cost, which includes maintenance, depreciation, and amortization expenses, those were up at 3.2% year-over-year in the quarter, maybe due to six more average [indiscernible] in our fleet compared to second quarter of 2018.

Lastly, the other costs on this slide declined 2.9% in-line with the previous quarter, despite increasing operations as a result of our efficiency initiatives.

Finally, cost per ASK decreased by 3.5% to six months revenue since while cost per ASK ex-fuel declined by 5.2% year-over-year to $0.406.

Please turn to slide number seven. Here we can see that our customers continue recognizing the efforts to provide the best customer experience. We were recognized at the best earnings in South America by Skytrax or an award.

We were also recognized for the Best Business Class, Best Business Class Lounge and Best Economy Class. Our commitment to provide the best experience is reflected in the investment of $40 million during 2019 and 2020 to operate the capitals of most of our fleet.

We are receiving aircraft with the new cabin, which will help us to maintain the preference for our passengers and a competitive product. In addition to the first A320 and Boeing 767, during July, we have received the first [indiscernible] for long haul operations out of Brazil.

Furthermore, LATAM Airlines was most sequential airline in the world in April, June and July. We had the second place in May, according to Flightstats. On-time performance, it's one of the dimensions of our operations where we have been focusing in the past quarters, and those efforts have been recognized by different organizations, such as Flightstats or IAG at the beginning of the year.

Finally, in-line with their commitment with sustainability, we have launched the campaign Recycler Journey and domestic flights in Chile to Recycle Waste on the buying board service. And this will be gradually introduced to LATAM operations in the region.

We have been recognized among the three most sustainable areas in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and initiative status Recycler Journey will help us to maintain our leadership in terms of our accessibility.

Please turn to slide number eight. If you look at the financial metrics on slide eight, gross debt with $7.7 billion and the leverage 4.5 times. We continue having a very good liquidity position with the $1.4 billion of cash on hand plus involving credit facility that has been increased back to $600 million in the second quarter.

With this LATAM's liquid position which 19.5% of the last 12 months revenues. If you look at the debt material profile, if you look at the debt mature profile, let me update you on the last capital markets activities of LATAM. During June and July, we further adjusted our profile with the first public bond issuance in the Chile market for roughly $200 million with a tenure of 10 years.

In addition, we open the LATAM 22 six months issued early in February at 7% and added $200 million at a rate slightly below 6%, usually the proceeds plus a portion of the cash on hand in the tenure offer for $238 million of LATAM 2010 rebound, reducing the maturities for 2020.

Moving on to hedges at the bottom left, you can find our updated few hedges position as of today. For the second quarter of 2019, we hedged approximately 65% of the estimated fuel consumption.

For 2019, we have a good portion of the estimated fuel consumption hedge with 60% hedges for the third quarter and 52% for the fourth quarter. For next year, we started to hedge and occurred the session is 45% for the first quarter, and 32% for the second quarter.

Finally, regarding to guidance, please move at to Slide number 9. We are not changing the guidance provided in the previous quarter. We expect total capacity to grow between 3% to 5% this year. This is composed by 0% to 2% target for international business, 5% to 7% growth for domestic Brazil, an 8% to 10% for domestic Spanish speaking countries operations. We are also protecting target capacity to peace between 0% to 2% for this year.

As a result, we expect our operating margin to be between 7% to 9% this year. First half of the year was undoubtedly very challenging and market vicious very tough. However, strategy remains intact implants are delivering results.

That concludes our presentation for today. We'll be happy to open the line for questions. Thank you.

Our first question comes from Matt Fallon with Deutsche Bank.

Matt Fallon

Hi, guys. Just had a couple of quick questions here. First, a quick update on the JBV, you had planned with American Airlines and IAG. Following the Supreme Court's ruling against the JBA. Is there any alternative that you might plan to pursue? Or is there some appeals process by which you might be able to get a different verdict? Or should we assume that it's not a viable business case in the current regulatory environment? How should we be thinking about this?

Roberto Alvo

Yes. Hi, Matt, this is Roberto Alvo. So, the Supreme Court ruling in today, which refused, the approval of the JVs is final, we cannot appeal to that in Chile. And that's under the given circumstances. And now we're working with both American and IAG and looking into how make operational the JV with the carve out of the Chilean geography.

So that's where the focus is at this point in time. And we're working hard with both our partners in making sure that we can implement this in the right way. That's a focus of this particular.

Matt Fallon

Got it. So, if you cut out the Chilean part, there may still be a viable business case for this in the future.

Roberto Alvo

Yes.

Matt Fallon

Okay. And then the second question, we had was -- could you just give us an update on the international side of the business? I know you mentioned there were some capacity pressures and markets between Brazil and Europe.

So, what are you seeing as we look at the International side of the business, thus far in the current quarter? Is the overcapacity of trends that you see persisting, or there's offsets which might benefit your international risk as we look into the back half of the year?

Roberto Alvo

Yes. I think that from South America to the U.S., the market has been balanced, and we are seeing positive trends going forward. And we feel confident of gradual improvements in that regard. The current version of Argentina after the election poses a question mark on that specific market. But fortunately, we have been able to adjust due to the prior crisis and we believe that that impact will be minor in the case of the U.S. at this point in time.

Europe is under more stress and pressure with respect to capacity, capacity still growing significantly be serviced last year in both Spanish speaking countries and Brazil. But we are seeing also a gradual improvement and a slowdown in the growth. A French operator just announced as we - cancellation of their flights between France early and we recover. I think that we're starting to see a little bit of a rebalancing there. But it's gradual, it's not sharp.

And then in the regional market, which is -- within South America, persistent weakness on Argentina, because of the situation of Argentina, of course. Significant improvement, I would say in other markets in the regional side that do not touch Argentina.

So, in general, I would say that a positive trend in the last few weeks. We are more optimistic as we approach the second half. And the question marks at this point in time is, I guess, in the short term, the reaction of the Argentina economy. Even the news and just monitoring the rebalancing that we think is necessary in the case of Europe to Salmon.

Matt Fallon

Great. Thanks a lot, guys.

And our next question comes from Savi Syth with Raymond James.

Savi Syth

Good morning. With all three LATAM goal and I will best you and taking advantage of the kind of slots and aircraft made available by audience of Brazil. I wonder, if you could kind of characterize what you're seeing in terms of schedules or bookings and domestic Brazil here in the second half. And if you're seeing some of the discipline that was demonstrated so far, or maintained?

Ramiro Alfonsin

So, yes, we will -- remember that the process of the slot allocation is still have to two different alternatives. An active with allocating slots in the three airports, but also the judicial reorganization process, which most environment has a different allocation of those lots. And that still an open process from a legal perspective.

Having said that, we are very happy with what we have been able to achieve in terms of slot use and allocation in Guarulhos and Santos and we are increasing servicing key corporate markets out of those two airports. And our leadership in Guarulhos is very clear at this point in time with the slots that we gained out of the process with an act.

With respect to capacity, I guess we still see a capacity in the second semester that resembles more or less the capacity we had in second semester last year, a little bit less with what's been published today by the speakers. And that means that I would say that a relatively important amount of the capacity, that Avianca was flying second semester of last year has been in a way or another.

We recovered or what's the word recovered? I guess, by the through tears, we still see, I would say a very violent situation hitting the market for the second semester.

Savi Syth

That's helpful. Thank you. And if I might ask one last question just on the domestic Colombia expansion, you know, the first phase, we're still I think, a pretty early on in there, I wonder if you can provide an update on kind of how that is going.

Ramiro Alfonsin

Yes, the expansion started on July 1st. So, we're just a few weeks into, into our project here. At this point in time, actually, we're satisfied with what we're seeing. The devaluation of the Colombian pesos of course, affects yields when you see them in US dollars.

But we have a product that we believe is a genuine alternative for the corporate passenger in the most important routes in Colombia. And so far, we are satisfied with what we have.

Savi Syth

All right, thank you.

And our next question comes from Matthew [ph] with Barclays.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to quickly come back to the operating margin guidance. You know, if we look at just the year in two parts, you know, margins were down for the first half of the year.

And then the guidance implies really strong performance in the back half here, you know, correct me if I'm wrong. I think margins well had in our head of what has been achieved in the past. But you quickly talk about some of the kind of the main drivers or underlying assumptions even from a high level of what's really kind of driving that that operating margin guidance?

Ramiro Alfonsin

Hi, Matthew, this is Ramiro? Yes, of course, we can comment, I think we're confident on what we're seeing on the second semester, as you mentioned, we had a difficult first quarter. And this quarter, the second quarter is more in line with the previous year. The main points is that we have had the margins that we expect for the second half in the past.

Traditionally, the second quarter is our weaker quarter and the third quarter is generally a positive quarter. And the point of comparison for the previous year since the devaluation of the currency started on the second half of 2018 is more benign.

So, we do expect to reach the percentage of course, as we mentioned in our previous call, we will be on the lower end of our guidance, but we do expect to be in that frame.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. And then, you know, just as thinking about unit costs, you had pretty strong unit cost declines in the first half of the year. But as capacity starts to kind of slow in the back half of the year, should we expect that, you know, cost could potentially kind of influx positively?

Ramiro Alfonsin

Yes, I think that what we have target for the overall years to maintain the cost XU similar to 2019, we're still maintaining that view. Although on the second half as we will have a little bit less capacity in terms of ASKs, depends very much on what the currencies do. But maybe we will be in line or slightly above what cost per ASK would have been in 2018. But very slightly above.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Okay, very helpful. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Rogerio Araujo with UBS.

Rogerio Araujo

Hi, everyone. Good morning. So, I have a follow-up question on breaking down for your major markets. So, I'd like an update in the low-cost carriers increasing penetration in Chile and Peru. How that the news is feeling since second Q with these extra competition, if I'm not mistaken, you mentioned in the release, that there was a positive RASK in local currencies in the Spanish-speaking countries, if you could just confirm that and say a little bit how this is be how RASK is behave in Chile and Peru and what is the perspective for the coming months. So, an update on that would be great. Thank you.

Roberto Alvo

Yes, Rogerio. Hi. Roberto again. Thanks for the question. We are extremely happy I would say with our performance in both Chile and Peru in the last months. We've been not only able to grow and increase our passenger base.

The RASK, if you were to measure them in local currencies in both markets are increasing even despite the very important increase in capacity that we're seeing from us in the case of Peru, particularly and from the low cost carriers.

We have relatively good load factors, but we believe we can improve them significantly. And just as a matter of adding a lot of capacity in the short-term because slots were released in Lima, we haven't reached that in the second quarter, particularly, but we are very confident on that.

And we are competing effectively. We just launched basic economy in Chile last week. It's been nine days in the market and the results are extremely satisfying, we believe we have the tools to complete in both Chile and Peru and in the case of Colombia at this point in time we have, we think a good presence in the leisure market and our focus is to try to be government general imperative to the corporate passenger and we are working on that. So very good result from our perspective.

Rogerio Araujo

Sounds very good color. Thanks very much.

Our next question comes from Duane Pfennigwerth with Evercore.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Just a follow-up on some of the questions on domestic Brazil, as you think about the trajectory of unit revenue growth for the balance of the year and the fourth quarter in particular, what are the odds that we see declining year-over-year unit revenue in the fourth quarter versus the 23% I think that you just posted in local currency?

Roberto Alvo

We posted 29.5% in the second quarter and we are I would say quite confident in the second semester and we see strong double-digit growth for the second semester when seen in local currency.

Duane Pfennigwerth

You would see that outlook for the fourth quarter as well.

Roberto Alvo

Yes.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Okay. And then just on your joint business agreement. I think you have a line there if you implemented according to the court's ruling, what would you not be allowed to do versus how you intended to implement is its specific markets or what specifically is restricted?

Roberto Alvo

What is restrictive is the Chilean geography, so what we would not be able to do is to implement a mega neutral bulk operation, partnership on flights that touch or flows that touch Chile. That’s the only cargo.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Great. And then just lastly Argentina was already a very weak market for you for some time. You've been making some capacity adjustments. How do we think about the incremental impact to earnings from this latest devaluation whether margin points or resin points versus when this first started to devalue just if you could give us with the relative order of magnitude and thank you for taking the questions?

Roberto Alvo

I would love to have an answer for that question, it’s just too early to make any assessment, we have only been selling for 48 hours after this. What is true though is that our exposure to Argentina has decreased significantly. We both cut capacity and also redirected our flows in a way to try to not be dependent on Argentina to the extent we were in the past.

We're looking now into the respective market in Argentina as an opportunity, it would not be immediate, but Argentina now is very cheap for people that want to fly to Argentina.

So, the impact is lightly there, hard to say at this point in time but is much more subdued than the impact we saw last year when the big devaluation started and the whole process of economy hardness started in Argentina. So, it’s much less relevant to us today. We are I think also more protective.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Thank you.

Roberto Alvo

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Mark Esposito [ph] from Citi.

Unidentified Corporate Participant

Hi everyone. My question has been answered. Thank you.

Roberto Alvo

Thank you, Mark.

And our next question comes from Fernando Abdalla with JP Morgan

Fernando Abdalla

Yes. Good morning, everyone. I have a question on capacity growth actually, when you look to the level of margin that you delivered this quarter versus what your peers grow in a [indiscernible] delivered, it was a huge gap. Or even when you look to the full year margin guidance, there is a huge gap. I would imagine your operation in Brazil has been delivering similar profitability ratios at least when we look to the RASK.

For example, you grew almost 30% in reals which was even greater than what Azu and Gold [ph] reported. So, if you are having a much lower margin, it leads me to conclude that your international and domestic Spanish-speaking countries operations have been dragging a lot of your profitability.

So, if that is the case, and then the question on capacity, why are you still growing 8% to 10%, and Spanish-speaking still growing 0% to 2% on international and not the opposite, eventually reducing capacity on those markets and growing more in Brazil? Thanks.

Roberto Alvo

Yes, Fernando. So, let me separate in two, yes you are seeing 0% to 2% increase in capacity International, but you have to distinguish first semester from second semester. And our first semester will be much more so you will see negative capacity growth for the International in the second semester,

I think it's important to separate the average from the two semesters as we cut capacities in the first half of the year. And that will be reflected in the second half. And we have been adjusting to the situation, in international we canceled Rome, we decided not to launch for the time being in Munich. And we took out approximately 20% of the capacity we have in international over Argentina. So, we’ve made the adjustment. And of course, we monitor these very closely all the time.

In the case of Spanish-speaking countries, when you see the results in local concurrency, actually, they're very encouraging. And I would say that the biggest impact is devaluation of the currencies more than the performance of the company. And what we see, we are really happy in both Chile and Peru which are our biggest Spanish speaking artists with our results.

We took the opportunity of teaching very relevant and important slots in Lima after the exit of two carriers there. So, we are growing at strong double-digits there and our revenues are proving that was the right strategy. So, I would separate the two things. And I would say that in the case of Spanish-speaking, it relates much more to the currency than to the performance of our operation itself.

Fernando Abdalla

Perfect. Thanks.

And our next question comes from Paula Gomes [ph] of Bradesco, BBI

Unidentified Corporate Participant

Hi, it's actually a follow-up question on Argentina. So, thanks for taking my question. And I'd like to know how much of the 6% of revenue share that is, Argentina is international. And how much of it is domestic?

Andres Del Valle

Approximately 30% is domestic or a third and the remainder is international. Approximately.

Unidentified Corporate Participant

So, one-third is international?

Andres Del Valle

No. One-third of that 6% is domestic, the remainder is international.

Unidentified Corporate Participant

Thanks. And from the International part, how much is like can you give me the number or the share, that is from Chile and Brazil passengers coming from Chile and Brazil to Argentina?

Roberto Alvo

Passengers coming from Chile and Brazil to Argentina, I don't have that figure Paula in my mind. And I don't think it's a number we will disclose.

Unidentified Corporate Participant

Okay, thank you. Thank you very much for taking my question.

Roberto Alvo

Thank you, Paula.

Our next question is a follow-up from Savi Syth, with Raymond James

Savi Syth

Hey, thanks for the follow-up. Could you remind me now that Multiplus and LATAM passed both in-house, you know what your plans are for the loyalty program?

Roberto Alvo

So, yes, we've completed the acquisition of Multiplus and therefore it's fully into the company. We will in this quarter, third quarter of the year, we will complete the integration from most perspective.

And the only thing I would say that would be reminder for the rest of the year will be some systems that are still different, but from an operational perspective, we are working since day one as a fully owned entity. And so that's it. What was the rest of the question?

Ramiro Alfonsin

No. I guess sorry that we can confirm that the synergies we anticipated and the timeline that we committed to the market has been delivered and the synergies are proven to be there and we're obtaining them.

And basically, we want to achieve is to provide our program members, a better value proposition or redeeming their points in Brazil and abroad and to increase the preference for our services.

Savi Syth

That all makes sense. Thank you. And if I might, just one quick and a strategic question. Just wondering, if the LR, the XLR has any kind of good fit within the LATAM network?

Roberto Alvo

Of course, we watch, we evaluate all the alternatives. And we are looking into that as just as much as we're looking at into all the other capital that are being produced and will be produced. And if we make a decision regarding this one other product, of course will disclose publicly at the time.

Savi Syth

All right. Helpful. Thank you.

Roberto Alvo

Thank you, Savi.

