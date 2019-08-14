Iamgold First Half 2019 Update: Cost Management Troubles Continue

Note: An original analysis of Iamgold can be found here. Additionally, an analysis of gold bullion prices can be found here.

Thesis:

Continuing issues with productivity and effective cost management show signs of trouble for Iamgold (IAG). While a strong balance sheet and overall healthy financial position do provide a margin of safety, current valuations do not provide enough upside to justify the purchase. Investors holding positions may be wise to be patient until a higher share price is reached, a strong uptrend in the industry gives hopes this will be achieved.

Introduction

Gold miners, which as a group have greatly underperformed the market in recent years, are witnessing a revival to start 2019. With gold spot prices moving significantly higher in the preceding months, gold miners have been hitching a ride and seeing many of their basement level valuations revised upwards. From September 2018 through today, the TSX Global Gold index has climbed approximately 55%, reversing what had been a multiyear downward trend.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO)

(Source: TMX Money)

While it may seem that rising gold spots are a tide that raises all gold miners, some are having greater success than others. Iamgold has been hit with increasing levels of volatility to start 2019 and doesn't appear to be showing any signs of future stability to come. Talks of a potential acquisition in June by China National Gold Group Corp. saw Iamgold prices jump and hit 4-year highs, and from there continued to show increasing signs of liveliness as gold prices powered ahead. Recent earnings results, however, once again hit share prices sending them over 12% lower in one day. This roller coaster stock ride begs the question of Iamgold's true valuation.

A strong financial position and prospects of stronger gold prices created an enticing image for Iamgold as an investment. The company had shown issues with its operational efficiency, consistently coming in with higher All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) than the industry average. Management had highlighted the issue and described a path forward that could see a healthier bottom line. Future projects set to come online also gave hope of a path towards stronger more consistent earnings, but a poor start to 2019 which saw many problems worsen, leaves investors wondering if there are better options to catch a ride on the wave of gold prices.

This article will review Iamgold's first half 2019 results, comparing the company's performance to a previous analysis that again can be found here. Key drivers of success identified previously will be reexamined and success or failure will be sized up against managements guidance, and the industry as a wholes trend. The author will attempt to identify either strength or further signs of deterioration in previously identified areas of weakness. The article will end with an assessment of valuation, either reaffirming the previous valuation of making an adjustment to it.

Falling Production & Higher Costs

Operational efficiency has been a persistent issue for Iamgold, as the company has failed to bring its gold to market while keeping costs in line with the industry. The first half of 2019 saw no reversal in this trend, and, in fact, witnessed it worsening. The company had increased cost of production across the board, with all major measurement of cost increasing by a fairly substantial margin to start 2019.

Summary of Operational Results

(Source: Iamgold Q2 2019 MD&A)

It is a troubling sign for management to produce a net loss through the first half of 2019 in an environment of rising gold prices. Although the rise has been fairly recent, with more sizable moves up coming in recent months, investors would still expect management to produce more favorable results. Although a significant portion of gold prices realized came from derivative contracts, a firm's ability to be flexible in this department and allow for greater capture of rising prices is definitely sought after. The second half of 2019 may provide higher gold prices still, and investors will be certain to closely monitor Iamgold's ability to capitalize on the highest gold prices seen in six years.

Rising gold prices would most certainly have a positive impact on Iamgold's bottom line, but the issues plaguing the company stem farther than gold prices. As seen from the operational summary, although the average realized gold price rose by a slim margin, all costs measures grew by even greater amounts, with AISC growing by approximately 10% in the first half of 2019 compared to a year prior, and with the trend increasing through the latter portion of the first six months. Being a per oz measure, one factor that has contributed in a large way to this deterioration has been the steep drop off in gold production.

During times of rising prices, investors would be hopeful that gold producers are taking advantage of widening margins and producing gold at increasing levels. For Iamgold, the first half of 2019 did not materialize in such a way, as gold production fell sharply and actual results came in well below management's previous guidance.

Operations by Site

(Source: Iamgold Q2 2019 MD&A)

With the exception of Rosebel, all the operating mines that Iamgold has an interest in fell year over year, and Rosebel's increase was of minor importance only rising by 3.7%. This drop not only had a negative impact on the firm's per ounce cost measures but also had a hand in dropping revenues, as the fall in production outweighed the rising gold prices received. This underwhelming start to the year was compounded with a management's drop in expectation for the rest of the year, with Rosebel production guidance falling significantly due to a cessation of mining activities subsequent to the second quarter.

2019 Outlook

(Source: Iamgold Q2 2019 MD&A)

With AISC already coming in at the upper range for the remained of the year, previous misses leave this guidance in doubt. Further drops in production and failure to increase operational efficiency could see the AISC rise further, continuing to eat away at profits during a time when many producers are witnessing growing margins. With investor patience running thin, it leaves the question of how many guidance misses can management produce before significant changes will become expected. As it is a troubling sign to see simultaneously revenues falling on lower production and costs increasing on an overall basis, negatively impacting profit margins from both sides.

Investors are particularly concerned with the results, given the fact that Iamgold does appear to sit on relatively valuable assets. If management continues to miss expectations and produce results that destroy shareholder wealth, it will draw into question their capacity to generate wealth from future projects, if this hasn't already deteriorated by too great an amount. This may make the company a good target for takeover, given investors' poor sentiment.

With the pipeline of projects relatively healthy, prospects for a brighter future are present, however, a greater discount rate may be necessary to apply, given the poor past performance. The second half of 2019 will be important to monitor management's capabilities, as prospects of stronger gold prices seem to be a very real possibility. As cash flow greatly deteriorated into the first half of the year, investors will be expecting the firm to moderate its costs and produce more favorable results, and coming off the back of a 70% fall in cash flow from operations, it is fair to say expectations are not too high.

Although cash flow has taken a substantial hit in the same fashion as the company's earnings, it has yet to severely impact the company's financial position, as its balance sheet remains in good condition. This, of course, cannot persist indefinitely, as management will need to begin producing stronger results.

Strong Financial Position

Iamgold has often been a company creating a difficult conundrum for investors. Its weaker than ideal operating results do not give the company much credit as an efficiently managed entity, but its impressive balance sheet offers the opportunity to buy assets at discounted values. The ability to maintain strong financial standing in spite of underperformance from operations leaves hope for shareholders that the firm can produce profitable results. The first half of 2019 saw little significant change to Iamgold's balance sheet. Cash dropped by a slight amount and debt saw a minor increase, but outside of that, the financial position seemed to be relatively static.

Summary of Financial Position

(Source: Iamgold Q2 2019 MD&A)

Iamgold maintained a strong working capital ratio, although the accounts did witness a slight decrease, the company is still arguably in a fairly strong position. With ample cash reserves and available credit facilities just shy of $500MM, the company should have no issues with maintaining operations and potentially growing them. Although the slowed production and continued dropping operational efficiency would call into question managements motive to grow operations by any substantial amount.

Working Capital Ratio

(Source: Iamgold Q2 2019 MD&A)

With enough cash on hand to pay off all debt outstanding and ample assets and reserves given the current valuation, Iamgold's financial standing creates a nice safety of margin for investors, despite its operational difficulties. The company poses a fair amount of risks for investors but still offers something quite attractive given its strong balance sheet. Additionally, the current conditions surrounding the company also make it a potential candidate for acquisition, as has been shown interest in the past.

A strong financial position, with good future projects in its pipeline and currently underperforming due to operational inefficiency, creates a seemingly perfect storm for acquisition. Investors dissatisfied with past results would not likely get in the way of a change in management. The price at which a competitor would be willing to make a bid, however, could potentially fall either way. With the industry previously overrun with high premium acquisitions that ultimately destroyed shareholder wealth, firms are far more reluctant today to potentially overpay for assets. Iamgold investors, on the other hand, would likely be reluctant to see an acquisition go through at a discounted value, and given that shares are currently trading well below book value, some may expect to see an offer come in at higher prices than currently present.

Ultimately, identifying acquisition candidates and effectively profiting from their takeover is an extremely difficult investment strategy. It takes a great deal of insider know-how and comprehensive knowledge of who those buyers may be and what they are willing to spend. The average investor would be wise to avoid falling into the trap of believing they can spot who will be taken over and at what price. Investors can instead attempt to identify a reasonable valuation for a firm, and the probability that its valuation will be realized. The potential for buyout can increase this probability but should only be factored in by a slight amount given the high uncertainty.

This leaves lastly the question of an appropriate valuation for Iamgold. Its strong financial position may come across as enticing and create potential opportunity for upside. Its earnings track record and management's failure to keep costs in line, on the other hand, give indication of a potential value trap, where ultimately the stock will land is difficult to tell.

Valuation & Conclusion

The previous fair value estimate came in at roughly USD4.6 or CAD6 using a conversion ratio of approximately CAD 1.3/USD. Following a fairly steady decline from late 2018, the stock began looking pretty attractive when it fell under USD2.4 or CAD3.3. Following this bottoming out in May, however, the stock has shown a relatively quick reversal and is beginning to close in on our previous fair target range. Given, however, management's inability to show any real signs of progress in tackling operational inefficiencies, the fair price should be discounted by a moderate amount, potentially 5-10%. This would give a fair price of USD4.14-4.37 or alternatively CAD5.4-5.7. Given the company's continuing struggles, the chance of obtaining a modest 25% gain, all while receiving no dividends, would not likely warrant investment at these levels. Those who have already bought into Iamgold, however, will have a different perspective.

An individual who was able to build a position or add to an existing one during the low prices witnessed in May could have greater justification for holding at current prices. The company is currently trading at a moderate discount, for reasons already stated, but exactly how large of a discount is appropriate is subjective and difficult to identify. With gold prices potentially set to continue higher, the environment is set for Iamgold stock to continue its climb with the rest of the industry.

At the end of the day, Iamgold's failure to address its persistent issues create concern for investors and may give those looking to potentially enter a position, more justification to sit on the sidelines until lower prices create more upside to justify the risks. The firm's failure to address costs will need to be addressed moving forward or its strong points, such as a healthy balance sheet and project pipeline, will deteriorate steadily. A potential for an acquisition is always exciting news as the M&A industry's high stakes nature create for flashy headlines but betting on this as an investor would be unwise unless one has extensive resources and industry knowledge.

Ultimately, Iamgold stock has more to give investors currently holding the position, and the prospects of a stronger industry, in general, may reward those patient enough to realize their holdings full value. The risks are still clearly present and it would not be ideal to hold an outside portion of one's portfolio in this position. Other opportunities within the gold sector may prove more profitable for investors willing to do the research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.