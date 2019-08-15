Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: A Better Way To Reckon Risk (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The current flight from stocks to bonds represents a misunderstanding of risk, and is a poor way to invest.

Stocks are over 10 times as volatile as government bonds – so rapid shifts of this kind serve to undo an investor’s risk budget.

If clients understood that today’s risk is the same as last year’s, so long as we've made no portfolio changes, they'd take a different approach to the recent episodic volatility.

This podcast (5:14) conceptualizes risk as something that is always present. The matter could be compared to an earthquake, which is scary when it occurs, but which was no less a threat every second you dwelled atop the San Andreas Fault before the actual tremors.

