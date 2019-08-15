The Asset Allocator: A Better Way To Reckon Risk (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The current flight from stocks to bonds represents a misunderstanding of risk, and is a poor way to invest, shredding investors’ pre-determined risk budgets.
This podcast (5:14) conceptualizes risk as something that is always present. The matter could be compared to an earthquake, which is scary when it occurs, but which was no less a threat every second you dwelled atop the San Andreas Fault before the actual tremors.